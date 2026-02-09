EMCOR Group, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 26, 2026, prior to the market open.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Thursday, February 26, at 10:30 am EST.

The call will be hosted by Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Nalbandian, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Lucas Sullivan, Director, Financial Planning & Analysis.

The call can be accessed by all interested parties through a WEBCAST link on the Home Page of EMCOR's website at www.emcorgroup.com .

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, investors can access a replay of the webcast through a REPLAY link two hours after the call on the Home Page of the Company's website. A replay of the call will be available through March 31, 2026.

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

