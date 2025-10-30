EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Record Third Quarter Revenues of $4.30 billion, 16.4% Increase Year-over-Year

R ecord Third Quarter Diluted EPS of $6.57, 13.3% Increase Year-over-Year

R ecord Remaining Performance Obligations of $12.61 billion, nearly 29% Increase Year-over-Year

N arrows 2025 Revenue Guidance Range to $16.7 billion - $16.8 billion from $16.4 billion - $16.9 billion

N arrows Non-GAAP 2025 Diluted EPS Guidance Range to $25.00 - $25.75 from $24.50 - $25.75

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $4.30 billion, an increase of 16.4%, compared to $3.70 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $295.4 million, or $6.57 per diluted share, compared to net income of $270.3 million, or $5.80 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $405.7 million, or 9.4% of revenues, compared to operating income of $363.5 million, or 9.8% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2024. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets) of $47.8 million and $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $429.6 million, or 10.0% of revenues, compared to $371.2 million, or 10.0% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.5%, compared to 27.4% for the third quarter of 2024.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPOs") as of September 30, 2025, were a record $12.61 billion, compared to $9.79 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.82 billion year-over-year. The Company experienced increases in the majority of the sectors in which it operates, with the most significant growth coming from Network and Communications, Water and Wastewater, Institutional, and Manufacturing and Industrial. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in RPOs within the High-Tech Manufacturing sector, as the Company completed certain semiconductor manufacturing construction projects.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, "We had an outstanding third quarter, with revenue growth of 16.4% and an exceptional 9.4% operating margin. Our results were driven by strong execution within the diverse sectors we serve as we continue to perform on complex and challenging projects. Our Remaining Performance Obligations are again at an all-time high as we continue to win and earn new business across multiple sectors, geographies, and trades. Our pipeline remains strong, reflecting the demand for our services and supporting our positive outlook for the rest of the year."

First Nine Months 2025 Results of Operations

Revenues for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $12.47 billion, an increase of 15.5%, compared to $10.80 billion for the first nine months of 2024. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $838.2 million, or $18.53 per diluted share, compared to net income of $715.0 million, or $15.21 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 included $9.4 million, or $6.9 million after taxes, of transaction related costs associated with the acquisition of Miller Electric Company ("Miller Electric"), which closed during the first quarter of 2025. Excluding these transaction costs, non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $845.2 million, or $18.68 per diluted share.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.14 billion, or 9.1% of revenues, compared to operating income of $956.3 million, or 8.9% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2024. Excluding the previously referenced transaction costs associated with the Miller Electric transaction, non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.15 billion, or 9.2% of revenues. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets) of $136.4 million and $98.4 million for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.25 billion, or 10.0% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $1.05 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2024.

The Company's income tax rate for the first nine months of 2025 was 26.7%, compared to 27.0% for the first nine months of 2024.

Mr. Guzzi continued, "We have performed extremely well during the first nine months of 2025 with year-over-year revenue growth of 15.5%, a 19.2% increase in operating income, and an operating margin in excess of 9%. We are executing well across numerous sectors where demand for our services persists, bolstered by long-term underlying secular trends. Our Electrical and Mechanical Construction segments continue to drive our overall performance with combined year-to-date revenue growth of 23.3% and a combined operating margin of 12.4%. Our performance is further supported by our organic investments in virtual design construction technologies and prefabrication capabilities, which have increased our productivity and efficiency. As we progress to the end of the year, we remain focused on executing for our customers while delivering for our shareholders."

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Based on the momentum the Company has experienced year-to-date, while adjusting for the anticipated sale of the U.K. Building Services segment in the fourth quarter, EMCOR currently expects the following for the full year 2025.

Current Guidance (10/30/25)

Previous Guidance (7/31/25)

Revenues

$16.7 billion – $16.8 billion

$16.4 billion – $16.9 billion

Non-GAAP Operating Margin*

9.2% – 9.4%

9.0% – 9.4%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS*

$25.00 – $25.75

$24.50 – $25.75

* Excludes transaction costs related to the acquisition of Miller Electric and pending sale of EMCOR UK, as well as anticipated gain from sale of EMCOR UK.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Information

EMCOR Group's third quarter conference call will be broadcast live via the internet today, Thursday, October 30, at 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com .

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release and related presentation contain forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of October 30, 2025, and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance; financial guidance and projections underlying that guidance; the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations; the timing of future projects; our ability to support organic growth and balanced capital allocation, including the anticipated impact of our strategic investments; the financial and operational impact of acquisitions and/or dispositions, including the acquisition of Miller Electric Company and pending sale of EMCOR UK and the anticipated use of proceeds from such sale; our competitiveness, market opportunities, and growth prospects; customer trends; and project mix. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements do not guarantee future performance or events. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions; domestic and international political developments and/or conflicts; changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services; weakness of the sectors from which we generate revenues; adverse business conditions; scarcity of skilled labor; productivity challenges; the nature and extent of supply chain disruptions impacting availability and pricing of materials; inflationary trends, including fluctuations in energy costs; the impact of legislation and/or government regulations; adverse effects from the U.S. government shutdown; changes in foreign trade policy including the effect of tariffs; changes in interest rates; the lack of availability of adequate levels of surety bonding; increased competition; the impact of legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits, or governmental investigations; and unfavorable developments in the mix of our business. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2024 Form 10-K, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com . Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating our business, including any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This release and related presentation also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this release. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

In addition, forecast non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin for full-year 2025 are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP on a forward-looking basis because such reconciliations are not accessible with reasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of adjustments such as transaction costs or gains/losses arising from such transactions that impact comparability and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

EMCOR Group, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

For the quarters ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$

4,301,529

$

3,696,924

$

12,473,301

$

10,796,097

Cost of sales

3,466,216

2,962,198

10,081,499

8,788,061

Gross profit

835,313

734,726

2,391,802

2,008,036

Selling, general and administrative expenses

429,617

371,188

1,252,138

1,051,737

Operating income

405,696

363,538

1,139,664

956,299

Net periodic pension income

56

227

165

670

Interest income, net

1,838

8,312

3,985

21,959

Income before income taxes

407,590

372,077

1,143,814

978,928

Income tax provision

112,217

101,814

305,604

263,944

Net income

$

295,373

$

270,263

$

838,210

$

714,984

Basic earnings per common share

$

6.59

$

5.83

$

18.59

$

15.27

Diluted earnings per common share

$

6.57

$

5.80

$

18.53

$

15.21

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic

44,794,790

46,394,857

45,078,735

46,829,458

Diluted

44,968,308

46,588,760

45,238,610

47,016,072

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.75

$

0.68

EMCOR Group, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

655,104

$

1,339,550

Accounts receivable, net

4,104,811

3,577,537

Contract assets

313,910

284,791

Inventories

105,408

95,667

Prepaid expenses and other

117,426

91,644

Assets held for sale

161,164

Total current assets

5,457,823

5,389,189

Property, plant, and equipment, net

235,467

207,489

Operating lease right-of-use assets

397,473

316,128

Goodwill

1,359,323

1,018,415

Identifiable intangible assets, net

1,056,913

648,180

Other assets

133,271

137,072

Total assets

$

8,640,270

$

7,716,473

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,039,829

$

937,087

Contract liabilities

2,144,210

2,047,540

Accrued payroll and benefits

885,120

751,434

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

277,681

336,555

Operating lease liabilities, current

95,844

81,247

Liabilities held for sale

136,765

Total current liabilities

4,579,449

4,153,863

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

328,776

261,575

Other long-term obligations

395,532

362,341

Total liabilities

5,303,757

4,777,779

Equity:

Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

3,335,398

2,937,657

Noncontrolling interests

1,115

1,037

Total equity

3,336,513

2,938,694

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,640,270

$

7,716,473

EMCOR Group, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

2025

2024

Cash flows - operating activities:

Net income

$

838,210

$

714,984

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

49,426

41,799

Amortization of identifiable intangible assets

86,967

56,559

Provision for credit losses

5,402

12,585

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

16,742

16,170

Other reconciling items

2,642

(7,893

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired

(221,730

)

104,198

Net cash provided by operating activities

777,659

938,402

Cash flows - investing activities:

Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(900,496

)

(189,208

)

Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment

3,608

2,765

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(80,831

)

(57,244

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(977,719

)

(243,687

)

Cash flows - financing activities:

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

525,000

Repayments of revolving credit facility

(525,000

)

Repayments of finance lease liabilities

(2,082

)

(2,144

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(33,832

)

(31,884

)

Repurchases of common stock

(432,165

)

(405,425

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards

(14,054

)

(12,095

)

Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

943

Payments for contingent consideration arrangements

(12,038

)

(4,427

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(856

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(495,027

)

(455,032

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

11,009

7,377

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(684,078

)

247,060

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)

1,340,395

789,750

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2)

$

656,317

$

1,036,810

_________________

(1) Includes $0.8 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2024.

(2) Includes $1.2 million of restricted cash classified as "Assets held for sale" in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2025 and $1.3 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2024.

EMCOR Group, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

For the quarters ended September 30,

2025

% of
Total

2024

% of
Total

Revenues from unrelated entities:

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

1,285,269

30

%

$

845,030

23

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

1,779,279

41

%

1,662,211

45

%

United States building services

813,879

19

%

796,923

21

%

United States industrial services

286,914

7

%

286,410

8

%

Total United States operations

4,165,341

97

%

3,590,574

97

%

United Kingdom building services

136,188

3

%

106,350

3

%

Consolidated revenues

$

4,301,529

100

%

$

3,696,924

100

%

For the nine months ended September 30,

2025

% of
Total

2024

% of
Total

Revenues from unrelated entities:

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

3,713,360

30

%

$

2,409,735

22

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

5,107,139

41

%

4,745,057

44

%

United States building services

2,349,761

19

%

2,359,191

22

%

United States industrial services

926,988

7

%

964,510

9

%

Total United States operations

12,097,248

97

%

10,478,493

97

%

United Kingdom building services

376,053

3

%

317,604

3

%

Consolidated revenues

$

12,473,301

100

%

$

10,796,097

100

%

EMCOR Group, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

For the quarters ended September 30,

2025

% of
Segment
Revenues

2024

% of
Segment
Revenues

Operating income (loss):

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

145,200

11.3

%

$

119,118

14.1

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

229,296

12.9

%

214,831

12.9

%

United States building services

59,390

7.3

%

55,562

7.0

%

United States industrial services

6,292

2.2

%

3,292

1.1

%

Total United States operations

440,178

10.6

%

392,803

10.9

%

United Kingdom building services

7,563

5.6

%

5,497

5.2

%

Corporate administration

(42,045

)

(34,762

)

Consolidated operating income

405,696

9.4

%

363,538

9.8

%

Other items:

Net periodic pension income

56

227

Interest income, net

1,838

8,312

Income before income taxes

$

407,590

$

372,077

For the nine months ended September 30,

2025

% of
Segment
Revenues

2024

% of
Segment
Revenues

Operating income (loss):

United States electrical construction and facilities services

$

438,901

11.8

%

$

299,284

12.4

%

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

654,780

12.8

%

578,991

12.2

%

United States building services

145,858

6.2

%

135,860

5.8

%

United States industrial services

12,633

1.4

%

34,004

3.5

%

Total United States operations

1,252,172

10.4

%

1,048,139

10.0

%

United Kingdom building services

20,975

5.6

%

16,651

5.2

%

Corporate administration

(133,483

)

(108,491

)

Consolidated operating income

1,139,664

9.1

%

956,299

8.9

%

Other items:

Net periodic pension income

165

670

Interest income, net

3,985

21,959

Income before income taxes

$

1,143,814

$

978,928

EMCOR Group, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
(In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation between organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure, and total revenue growth for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended
September 30, 2025

For the nine months ended
September 30, 2025

$

%

$

%

GAAP revenue growth

$

604,605

16.4

%

$

1,677,204

15.5

%

Incremental revenues from acquisitions

(306,595

)

(8.3

)%

(887,825

)

(8.2

)%

Organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure

$

298,010

8.1

%

$

789,379

7.3

%

EMCOR Group, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OTHER NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except for percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The following tables provide a reconciliation between these amounts determined on a non-GAAP basis and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

For the nine months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

GAAP operating income

$

1,139,664

$

956,299

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

9,353

Non-GAAP operating income, excluding Miller Electric transaction expenses

$

1,149,017

$

956,299

For the nine months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

GAAP operating margin

9.1

%

8.9

%

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

0.1

%

%

Non-GAAP operating margin, excluding Miller Electric transaction expenses

9.2

%

8.9

%

For the nine months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

GAAP net income

$

838,210

$

714,984

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

9,353

Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

(2,410

)

Non-GAAP net income, excluding Miller Electric transaction expenses

$

845,153

$

714,984

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

GAAP diluted earnings per common share

$

18.53

$

15.21

Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

0.20

Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric

(0.05

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share, excluding Miller Electric transaction expenses

$

18.68

$

15.21

EMCOR Group, INC.

Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

EME
