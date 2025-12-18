EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Dividend Increase and Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved an increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.25 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the first quarter of 2026.
The Company also announced that its Board has authorized an additional $500 million for the purchase of shares of its outstanding common stock under its existing share repurchase program.
Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, said, "This dividend increase, as well as the increase in our share repurchase authorization, reflects our solid financial foundation, strong and liquid balance sheet, and confidence in our team to continue their exceptional execution. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and remain committed to our philosophy of balanced capital allocation, including organic investment, strategic acquisitions, and returning cash to shareholders."
Repurchases under the program will be funded by the Company's operations. Shares will be repurchased from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at the Company's discretion, subject to market conditions, and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The share repurchase program has no expiration date and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and may be suspended, recommenced, or discontinued at any time or from time to time without prior notice.
About EMCOR
A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.
