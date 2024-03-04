Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Nevada Sunrise Metals

NEV:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to provide further insight into its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") efforts, including ongoing social initiatives with the Chachas Community local to the Lucero mine

Chachas Community Engagement

Element79 remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices, recognizing the pivotal role of community engagement in project success.  In line with this commitment, Element79 has partnered with UMA ("UMA"), a prominent Peruvian Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Lima.  UMA helps communities across Peru develop through a focus on environmental education, with a drive to understand social and economic scenarios of developing communities to help create solutions to their unique social-environmental challenges.

Together, Element79 and UMA aim to develop a comprehensive education program that will create a baseline of knowledge and perception of the mining industry as well as social, environmental and economical topics tailored for the Chachas community and surrounding areas.

The social evaluation model, led by UMA, encompasses diagnostic assessment, data evaluation, and the design of a social education plan focused on educating about the mining industry and sustainability. The diagnostic assessment will measure the community's perception and knowledge of various facets, including the mining industry, environmental concerns, social dynamics, and economic themes. The curriculum, based on local socioeconomic themes and topics garnered from the community diagnostic assessment, will be delivered through classroom sessions using dynamic books for three age groups that UMA is developing, with the education process providing pragmatic solutions and inspiration to students.

The subsequent data evaluation phase will delve into the following:

  • The community's comprehension and perception of the mining industry

  • Their understanding of social hierarchies and needs

  • The awareness and priority associated with environmental issues

  • Their familiarity with economic concepts

  • Their knowledge about national development and educational, employment opportunities across the country

  • The distribution of industrial activities and their impact in local societies

Based on the assessment and data evaluation, the resulting education plan will prioritize sustainability across its three pillars: economic, social and environmental.

"We have been increasing our presence in the Chachas community with a drive to create a lasting positive impact through community empowerment and view the social evaluation model as a crucial step in nurturing a robust relationship with the Community," said James Tworek, President and CEO of Element79 Gold. "The overarching objective is to equip the community with accurate information and knowledge about the mining industry as a whole, as well as how we can grow and operate together, dispelling doubts and enabling mutually informed decision-making."

Local Chachas Office Opening

To facilitate its ongoing community relations as well as increasing level of field work ramping up to ore operations later in the year, The Company has set up an official field office in Chachas, Arequipa as of February, 2024.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1 – the Element79 Gold Corp office located on Calle San Antonio, in Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

Local Miners – Formalizing Agreements for Work at Lucero in 2024 and Beyond

Element79 is actively negotiating with local artisanal miners to formalize an agreement during the first quarter of 2024, enabling proper access to direct extraction. To formalize an agreement between the parties would ensure that all current and future artisanal production would be sold directly to Element79 as raw material (brosa) for processing, securing the legal production permits of the artisanal miners under the Company's mineral leases, thereby harnessing an estimated 70-100 tons per week of production per month that is anticipated to restart in Q2/24.  Other aspects of the proposed agreement include extending the current work permit for as many as 15 years (requested), ensure that all current production adheres to Element79's OH&S and environmental standards as well as several additional community-focused initiatives including employment of local logistical and mining teams, and terms for fair remuneration for mine workers.  The Company looks forward to providing further updates on these processes in the near term as negotiations with the local miner groups conclude through March 2024.

Additional Social Initiatives

Element79's community relations team has been present in Chachas 10-20 days per month over the past year and a half, helping and learning with the community.  Through the Company's presence and collaboration with UMA and the Chachas Community and local artisanal miners, a number of additional social initiatives are being considered as potential future commitments with the local community, extending and fostering relationships, empowering:

  • Child Anemia Diagnosis and Reduction: Targeting children aged 0 to 5 years.

  • Water Access Program: Ensuring access to clean water.

  • Start Link Internet: Providing satellite Wi-Fi connectivity.

  • Technical Skill Development: Preparing locals for future employment opportunities.

  • Local Entrepreneurship: Cultivating future product providers within the community.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire March 1, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 2, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 29, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its First Quarter ending November 30, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 20, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to  announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0661

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated February 16, 2024 (the Letter of Intent ") with S2 Resources Ltd. (" S2 ") to acquire all of S2's highly prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland (the " S2 Finnish Projects "), by way of an acquisition (the " Transaction ") of S2's wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Sakumpu Exploration Oy (the " S2 Subsidiary "). On March 1, 2024 Outback notified S2 that it was satisfied with the results of its due diligence investigation, and the parties are now committed to proceeding with the Transaction subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Letter of Intent. Depending on the price and size of the Offering (as defined below), the Transaction may constitute a "Reverse Takeover" of Outback in accordance with Policy 5.2 Changes of Business and Reverse Takeover s of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) (the "Company" or "Galloper"), a corporation involved in mineral exploration in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective March 1, 2024 (the "Listing Date") and will commence trading on the CSE at the market open on the Listing Date under the symbol "BOOM

On January 30, 2024, Galloper was issued a receipt (the "Receipt") for its final long-form prospectus dated January 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a summary of accomplishments in 2023 and its strategy and plans for 2024, including its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill District, Yukon and its Tim Silver Property, currently under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur").  With two high grade silver projects slated for drilling and management actively seeking new silver exploration opportunities, Silver North is planning for a busy 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Exceptional Intercept Extends Never Never to ~1km Deep: 11.55m @ 36.77g/t Au

Related News

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

Base Metals Investing

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Sandfire Resources Gains 260 Percent on Court Win

Critical Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Gold Investing

Exceptional Intercept Extends Never Never to ~1km Deep: 11.55m @ 36.77g/t Au

Gold Investing

Geology & Mineralisation of La Cristina Copper-Gold Prospect - Sierra Maestra Copper Belt, Cuba

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

×