Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia September 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Report") for the Company's Gold Mountain Project located in the Battle Mountain Mining District of Lander County, Nevada.

The Report, authored by Steven L. McMillin, MSc, CPG, of Rangefront Mining Services, outlines the geological potential of the 702-acre property, which consists of 34 unpatented lode mining claims in one of Nevada's most productive and historic mining districts.

Highlights from the Report include:

  • Historic drilling by Placer Dome (2005) returned intercepts of:

    • 7.62m grading 0.48 g/t Au

    • 10.67m grading 0.99 g/t Au

  • Figures 11-14 of the report outline 2023 surface sampling of 116 rock samples , confirming high-grade Au-Ag-Pb mineralization associated with structurally controlled zones and lower-grade porphyry-style mineralization linked to the Long Peak Stock.

  • The project lies just 0.5 miles south of the historic Dewitt Mine, which produced high-grade gold and silver ores from the 1930s–1950s.

  • A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Notice of Intent (NOI) has been approved, permitting up to 21 drill pads and associated roads.

  • A fully costed exploration program totaling US$800,000 has been recommended, including detailed mapping, geophysics, and 8,000 feet of RC drilling to test high-priority targets.

About the Gold Mountain Project

The Gold Mountain Project comprises 34 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 702 acres, located 13 km southwest of the town of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Major nearby operations include Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mine complex, SSR Mining's Marigold mine, and i-80 Gold's Buffalo Valley project. This places Gold Mountain within a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction that continues to attract significant institutional investment.

CEO Commentary

Element79 Gold Corp. CEO Mike Smith commented: "The filing and completion of this Technical Report on Gold Mountain is a major milestone for Element79 Gold. Gold Mountain sits in the heart of one of Nevada's most prolific mining areas, and the Report confirms both the historic presence of significant gold intercepts and the potential for new high-grade discoveries. With drill permits in hand and a clear exploration roadmap, we believe this project offers a compelling value creation opportunity. The proximity to prod ucing mines such as Phoenix-Fortitude and Marigold further validates the potential of this district. We see Gold Mountain not only as a growth engine for Element79 but also as a great starting point to start our North American refocussing."

Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Director of Element79 Gold Corp, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration, with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru. The Company is actively advancing its Elephant project in the Battle Mountain trend of Nevada and has recently acquired the drill-ready Gold Mountain project in Battle Mountain, Nevada. The Company also holds an option to purchase the high-grade Lucero mine in southern Peru.  Element79 Gold has completed the transfer of its Dale Property in Ontario to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., and is progressing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process. Element79 Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 7YS0), and the OTC QB market (OTC: ELMGF).

For more information about Element79 Gold Corp., please visit www.element79.gold or contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@element79.gold

+1.604.319.6953

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mike Smith
CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans, development plans and the Force Majeure Event. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in the duration of the Force Majeure Event, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Vancouver, BC August 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company"), is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and Peru, announces strategic leadership changes which will be effective August 31, 2025, alongside an update on its advancing growth strategy.

Element79 Gold Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Prepare NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gold Mountain Project; Site Visit Completed

Element79 Gold Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Prepare NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gold Mountain Project; Site Visit Completed

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101 Report") for the Company's Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 31, 2025, with Donald James McDowell (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2025 drill program at the oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to advance the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Corp. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ ICP ”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of September 2, 2025, and is for four (4) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, it intends to proceed with the consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

" Consolidation of the Company Shares should result in a price environment that allows for immediate marginability, the opportunity of greater blue-sky potential in the US and foreign markets, increased sophisticated investor interest and greater opportunity for inclusion in various indexes and/or index funds. In addition, few of the Company's peer groups are margin eligible, providing the Company another advantage over our peers," commented Ross McElroy, President and CEO.

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q2 2025 Quarter Highlights

  • Q2 2025 production of 7,396 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs)
  • Q2 2025 sales of 8,556 GEOs
  • Consolidated cash costs of $1,413 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,541 for Q2 2025
  • The Company is on track to achieve its annual sales guidance of 31,000 to 41,000 GEOs, annual cash cost of $1,800-1,900 per GEO sold and AISC of $1,950-2,100 per GEO sold for 2025
  • Mine operating earnings of $14.3M in Q2 2025
  • Closing the quarter with $29.7M in cash, $51.7 million in working capital and no debt

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"), which corresponds to the first quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2025. Results are presented in US dollars, unless stated.

×