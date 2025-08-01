Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 31, 2025, with Donald James McDowell (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

 

  The Gold Mountain Project consists of 34 unpatented mining claims covering highly prospective ground in the heart of Nevada's Battle Mountain trend. Under the terms of the Agreement, Element79 Gold, through its wholly owned subsidiary ELEM Battle Mountain LLC, has agreed to acquire all rights, title, and interest in the Gold Mountain assets in exchange for the issuance of 100,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$0.02 per share, as well as a cash payment of US$137,485.85 payable following the closing of the Company's next equity financing.  

 

  As part of the transaction, the Vendor will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on all future mineral production from the project.   This arm's length transaction is not considered a fundamental change for the Company.  No finder's fees will be paid in conjunction with the transaction. The Company Will ensere that all required regulatory Filings are made in regards to this transaction.  

 

  Full details of the acquisition are available in the Asset Purchase Agreement filed on SEDAR+.  

 

  James Tworek, CEO of Element79 Gold, commented   :  

 

  "This acquisition marks a significant step in advancing our strategic focus in Nevada. The Gold Mountain Project provides a drill-ready opportunity with strong geological fundamentals in one of the most prolific gold regions in the world. Our technical team is preparing an exploration program for later this year to begin unlocking the value of this asset."  

 

  About Element79 Gold Corp  

 

  Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration, with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru. The Company is actively advancing its Elephant project in the Battle Mountain trend of Nevada, as well as the drill-ready Gold Mountain project in Battle Mountain, Nevada. The Company also holds an option to purchase the high-grade Lucero mine in southern Peru.   Element79 Gold has completed the transfer of its Dale Property in Ontario to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., and is progressing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.   Element79 Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 7YS0), and the OTC Markets (OTC: ELMGF).  

 

  Investor Relations Contact:  

 

  Investor Relations Department  

 

  \Email:     investors@element79.gold     
Phone: +1.604.319.6953  

 

  Corporate Contact:  

 

  James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director  

 

  Email:     jt@element79.gold    

 

  Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements  

 

  This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans, development plans and the Force Majeure Event. Although the Company believes that the expectations and   assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in the duration of the Force Majeure Event, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.  

 

  Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

 

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less

High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

   REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 21, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTCQB: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development, engaged under contract to support the Company's renewed growth trajectory and strategic capital markets initiatives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

  Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

 

Element79 Gold Corp (OTCQB: ELMGF, CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Peru, today announced that CEO and Director, James C. Tworek, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23, 2025

 

  DATE : July 23, 2025
TIME: 1:30pm EST  
LINK:   REGISTER HERE  
Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23-29, 9am-5pm EST – booking link: Element79 Gold - 1x1 Meeting Management Link  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Crescat Capital as Lead Investor

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Crescat Capital as Lead Investor

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and further to its news release of July 3, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,295,549.86 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Announces Amendment

Silver Crown Announces Amendment

 

(TheNewswire)

 
   
  Silver Crown Royalties 
    
 

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has executed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to its silver royalty agreement originally dated December 13, 2024 (the "Agreement" ) with PPX Mining Corp. ( TSXV: PPX; BVL: PPX) ( "PPX" ) with respect to a silver royalty (" Silver Royalty ") on the Igor Project. The Amendment changes the capital deployment structure of the second tranche of the purchase price for the Silver Royalty (the " Second Tranche Payment ") and the commencement date of the quarterly minimum Silver Royalty payments under the Agreement (the " Minimum Royalty Payments ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Samples Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Samples Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results from sampling within Randy's Pit, which is located within its Tapanahony Project in Suriname.

Nine grab samples were taken from within shafts that were recently opened by local miners (see Figure 1) immediately north of Randy's Pit. The highlight samples returned 76.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 23.7 g/t gold, and the most northern shaft showed west-dipping transposed sugary veins with grab samples up to 6.5 g/t gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Crescat Capital as Lead Investor

Silver Crown Announces Amendment

Trading Halt

Related News

zinc investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

copper investing

Anglo American’s Losses Widen with Diamond Slump, Trade Tensions Mounting

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

Uranium Investing

North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

×