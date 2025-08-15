Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC August 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company"), is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and Peru, announces strategic leadership changes which will be effective August 31, 2025, alongside an update on its advancing growth strategy.

Key Highlights Discussed:

  • Refined Strategic Focus - Over the past year, Element79 Gold has sharpened its focus on long-term exploration and development in Nevada, anchored by the acquisition of the drill-ready Gold Mountain Project and plans to explore the Elephant Project , both located in the prolific Battle Mountain trend. This strategy is designed to form the foundation for the Company's next phase of resource growth in one of the world's most established gold districts.

Advancing Lucero, Peru – Continued incubation of the high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, with a mid-long-term objective of restarting exploration and production.

  • Leadership Transition – Effective August 31, 2025, including strategic changes to both Management and the Company's Board of Directors, with the goal of accelerating asset development in Nevada.

Corporate Strategy Update

Nevada

Over the past year, Element79 Gold has sharpened its focus on building a long-term exploration and development portfolio in Nevada , anchored by the recent acquisition of the drill-ready Gold Mountain project and plans to explore the Elephant project, both located in the prolific Battle Mountain trend.  The Company has had success in developing projects in this Tier 1 mining region in the past, and this refocused strategy forms the foundation for the Company's next phase of resource growth, positioning Element79 in one of the world's most established gold districts. The Company currently has two projects in Battle Mountain, Nevada:

  • Gold Mountain , a Drill-ready asset with near-term exploration plans aimed at expanding known mineralization and advancing toward resource definition. The Company has engaged Rangefront Mining Services to prepare a NI 43-101 technical report as disseminated on August 6, 2025, in previous news.

  • Elephant Located in the heart of the Battle Mountain trend, targeted for systematic exploration to evaluate and advance its Gold, Silver, Lead and Copper potential.

The Company is currently pursuing additional high grade mineral concessions in the region to add to its evolving portfolio.

Peru

At the same time, the Company continues to incubate its high-grade Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru , preparing for the eventual restart of exploration and production. Work in Peru is currently focused on community engagement, legal and regulatory readiness, and aligning future project development for win-win outcomes with key stakeholders with an eye to the access issues being resolved in the coming months.

Key project points for Lucero into 2026:

  • Maintain regular communication and presence in the Chachas community, anticipating a more favorable local administration beginning in 2026–2028 (local meetings starting at the end of August 2025 will focus on the local mayoral race).

  • Monitor federal updates to the "systemic push" towards formalization under the former-REINFO-to-new-Ley MAPE transition, with a key catalyst deadline of December 31, 2025, approaching.

  • Upon the implementation of the new formalization regime, working with legal counsel and the community to forge surface rights and operating agreements.

  • Target mobilization for on-site work in mid-2026, contingent on formalization progress and community agreements.

  • Work with contractual counterparties to restructure terms, linking payments to mutually beneficial project advancement and production goals.

Leadership and Board Changes

Effective August 31, 2025:

  • James C. Tworek , Chief Executive Officer since inception, has elected to step down from the role and continue to support the Company as a Director.

  • Michael Smith , currently Vice President, Corporate Development, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer.

  • Neil Pettigrew will resign as Director and Qualified Person ("QP").  The Company is grateful for Mr. Pettigrew's investment of expertise and help applied through the Company's history from inception.

  • Kim Kirkland , currently Chief Operating Officer, will formally take on the Company's QP role and join the Board of Directors, while stepping down from his role as COO.

  • Warren Levy will remain as Director and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

  • Zara Kanji will continue as Director.

Outgoing CEO James C. Tworek commented:

"It has been a privilege to build, grow and lead the talented team professionals at Element79 Gold from its private company roots through multiple transformative milestones and successes since our IPO in August 2021.  These changes to the Element79 Gold Corp team make the Company nimbler while retaining expertise, intimate project knowledge and relationships.

We are grateful for our Director, Neil Pettigrew's leadership and expertise with the Company's multitude of projects, and guidance through many challenges that we have faced, both before and since our IPO.  I wish him success in his current and future professional endeavors and look forward to the possibility to work with him again.

With the Company's recent refocus on exploration and resource development in Nevada while continuing a mid-to-long term strategy of restarting production at Lucero in Peru, I am confident that Michael is the right leader to guide the current phase of growth.  I remain committed to supporting the Company, helping to manage strategy, relationships and projects as a board member."

Incoming CEO Michael Smith added:

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO during this exciting time of refocus and development opportunity underway at Element79 Gold Corp. Our immediate priorities lead a raise focused on drilling Gold Mountain, developing Elephant and maintaining momentum at Lucero in Peru.  I look forward to building upon the strong foundation laid by James and the team."

Warren Levy, Chairman added:

"I would like to thank James and Neil for their efforts over the years to keep Element79 moving forward, and am looking forward to Michael taking the lead going forward. The refocused company has an attractive portfolio and has maintained access to the upside in Peru. We feel that the hard work of positioning the company has been well done by James and Kim, and their continued involvement on the board will be important to assist the new management team in taking the company forward successfully."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, Chief Operating Officer of Element79 Gold Corp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on gold and silver exploration, with assets in Nevada and Peru. The Company is actively advancing its drill-ready Gold Mountain Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain trend and holds an option to purchase the high-grade Lucero Mine in southern Peru. Element79 has transferred its Dale Property in Ontario to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., and is progressing through the spin-out process. Element79 Gold is listed on the CSE (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 7YS0), and the OTC Markets (OTC: ELMGF).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James C. Tworek, CEO, Director

Investor Relations Department

Email : investors@element79.gold

Phone : +1.604.319.6953

Corporate Contact

James Tworek, CEO, Director

Email: jt@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans, development plans and the Force Majeure Event. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in the duration of the Force Majeure Event, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less

High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

Element79 Gold Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Prepare NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gold Mountain Project; Site Visit Completed

Element79 Gold Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Prepare NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gold Mountain Project; Site Visit Completed

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101 Report") for the Company's Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 31, 2025, with Donald James McDowell (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 21, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTCQB: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development, engaged under contract to support the Company's renewed growth trajectory and strategic capital markets initiatives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), operated by Suzette Ramcharan to provide investor relations and corporate communications services (the " Services ").

WIN (an Ontario -based company) specializes in investor relations services and will develop and implement an investor relations strategy for 1911 Gold to support the Company's goals and objectives, targeting a broader and more diversified investor base. The engagement is for an initial period of six months and bears an aggregate fee of $48,000 , to be paid in installments of $6,000 per month for the first three months and $10,000 per month for the following three months. For the first three months, Ms. Ramcharan will spend approximately 20 hours per week providing the Services to the Company, and approximately 40 hours per week thereafter. WIN is also entitled to reimbursement by the Company for its expenses and to an additional fee of $3,000 for each in-person industry event or conference attended by Ms. Ramcharan, at the election of the Company, on behalf of the Company. The Services will commence, and the first monthly payment will be made upon receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Services.

WIN's engagement as an investor relations and corporate communications services provider may be renewed upon completion of the initial six-month term, following which WIN will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 for approximately 40 hours per week dedicated to providing the Services. All fees and expenses will be paid from the working capital of the Company. WIN and Ms. Ramcharan are arm's-length parties to the Company. Neither WIN nor Ms. Ramcharan have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario . It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the expected term of the Services to be provided, the total compensation expected to be paid for the Services, the results to the Company and its shareholders of the Services, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals for the Services, the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c3783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / August 14, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its 100%-owned Quebec properties, all located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Urban-Barry area. The Company has mobilized a diamond drill to commence drilling at its Mosseau property, initiated a property-wide till sampling program at its Urban-Barry project, and completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the LaBelle property and recently acquired claims southeast of Mosseau .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2025.

July 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its diamond drilling program for the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. Sranan's drilling on the Randy trend is based on the positive drill results by Iamgold in 2012, small-scale mining by local community members, geologic and Lidar interpretation, and the results reported in recent news releases on high-grade grab samples from new shafts at Randy's Pit (76.6 grams per tonne (gt) and 23.7 gt gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) and trench channel samples of 5 metres of 36.7 gt gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 7, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of a royalty on 90% of the cash equivalent of silver produced each quarter from the past producing Scotia Mine (the "Silver Royalty" ) with EDM Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) ( "EDM" ). The Silver Royalty provides for minimum of the cash equivalent of 7,000 ounces per year for 10 years starting at commercial production on the Scotia Mine. SCRi paid $250,000 in cash at closing and issued 60,000 units (" Units ") to EDM per Unit at a deemed value of C$10.00, with each Unit consisting of a common share in the capital of SCRi (" Common Share ") and one warrant exercisable into an additional Common Share at a price of C$13.00 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. SCRi must pay EDM an additional C$250,000 cash payment following the date hereof as deferred consideration for the Silver Royalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Westport Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Tariff Threat Ends, Price Reacts to Fresh Inflation Data

Cleantech Investing

Westport Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition

Gold Investing

OPINION — Goldenomics 103: Gold Protects and Performs

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

×