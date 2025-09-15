Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Ms. Zara Kanji as Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board and management thank Ms. Kanji for her valuable contributions to the Company and wish her the very best in her current and future endeavors.

At the same time, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohammad Fazil as a Director of the Company, effective September 15, 2025.

Mr. Fazil has been active in venture capital for over 35 years. He was employed by boutique investment dealers in Canada as a finance professional focusing on funding junior listed issuers on the TSX and TSX Venture exchange. Mr. Fazil is the founder and President of Lion Park Capital, a private financial advisory firm helping companies raise funding and list on a Canadian stock exchange. He is the Chairman of the Calgary branch of the TSX Venture Exchange's Listing Advisory Committee and a member of the National Advisory Committee. He is President and Director of Blue Sky Global Energy Corp., Director of Smooth Rock Ventures Corp., CEO and Director of 5D Acquisition Corp., and President and Director of Florence Once Capital Inc.

In accepting this role, Mr. Fazil commented: "I am honored to join the Board of Element79 Gold at such an important time in the Company's growth trajectory. With a strong and potentially growing portfolio of projects, I l ook forward to contributing my expertise to help guide Element79's strategy, strengthen its foundations, and create lasting value for shareholders." Mr. Fazil has submitted his consent to act and will be updating his Personal Information Form with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Michael Smith, CEO comments on the board changes: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to sincerely thank Zara Kanji for her years of dedication and valuable service on the Board. We wish her continued growth and success. At the same time, I welcome Mr. Fazil to the Board and am confident that his perspective and leadership will be instrumental as we focus on advancing our portfolio of projects and driving long-term shareholder value under the guidance of a strong Board."

The Board looks forward to the experience and perspective that Mr. Fazil will bring to Element79 as the Company continues to advance its portfolio of projects.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects. The Company's main focus is its Nevada portfolio, anchored by the Gold Mountain and Elephant Projects, both located in the world-class Battle Mountain Trend. In addition, Element79 continues to advance its high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, positioning the Company for long-term exploration growth.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or contact:

For corporate matters and investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ms@element79.gold
Phone: +1.604.319.6953

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

