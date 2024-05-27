Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Share Purchase Plan Opens

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce the opening of the E25 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer.

The Company announced on 21 May 2024 it would be undertaking a SPP1. The SPP is now open to eligible Element 25 shareholders, being shareholders who had a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong or Germany on Element 25’s register on the Record Date (5.00pm Australian Western Standard Time on Monday, 20 May 2024) (Record Date) to apply for up to A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in Element 25 (SPP Shares) without brokerage, commission or transaction costs, subject to the terms and conditions that will be set out in the SPP Booklet.

The SPP Shares will be issued at $0.27 per share (Offer Price), representing a 14 per cent discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Element 25 shares over the last five trading days prior to the Company announcing the SPP, rounded to the nearest whole cent.

THE SPP

The SPP is offered to Eligible Shareholders who were registered as a holder of existing Element 25 shares on the Record Date. Element 25 intends to raise up to A$5 million under the SPP and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. Eligible Shareholders are offered the opportunity to subscribe for a maximum of A$30,000 worth of SPP Shares at the Offer Price.

The term and conditions of the SPP are set out in the SPP Booklet which will be lodged with the ASX today, Monday, 27 May 2024. The SPP Booklet will be available today via the ASX or Element 25 websites or by containing the Company Registry, Automic Group. Eligible Shareholders will also be provided a letter from the Company along with a SPP application form. This letter and application form will be distributed by Element 25’s Registry, Automic Group. Eligible shareholders can obtain information of the SPP within the SPP Booklet and through information provided to Eligible Shareholders. All SPP releases (Letter, Applications Form, SPP Booklet and SPP Annoucements) contain important information about the SPP. Eligible Shareholders are to carefully read this information in full and consider this information before deciding whether to participate in the voluntary SPP and apply for any SPP Shares.

The SPP is not underwritten.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

E25:AU
Element 25 Limited
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 SPP Investor Presentation May 2024

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Announces Share Purchase Plan

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) will offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP), targeting to raise $5 million (before costs).

Element 25 Limited

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise it has been issued with a Title V Air Permit for the construction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana, USA (Project) via subsidiary Element 25 (Louisiana) LLC (E25LA).

Element 25 Limited

Resource Drilling Commenced at Butcherbird Project - Updated

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise that resource infill drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 recently completed a Feasibility Study (FS) to expand the processing facility at Butcherbird to support manganese concentrate production of 1.1 million tonnes per annum1. The current reserve is constrained by the drill hole spacing in the inferred resource areas.

Element 25 Limited

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise that resource infill drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 recently completed a Feasibility Study (FS) to expand the processing facility at Butcherbird to support manganese concentrate production of 1.1 million tonnes per annum1. The current reserve is constrained by the drill hole spacing in the inferred resource areas.

Element 25 Limited

E25 Optimises Plant Design as Butcherbird Expansion Accelerates Towards FID

In line with its strategic plan, Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is accelerating activities for the planned expansion of its Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA (Butcherbird or Project), as outlined in the Feasibility Study (FS) released in January 20241. Key areas of focus include process optimisation, Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) activities, project finance and permitting. The Company is pleased to provide the following update.

Element 25 Limited
×