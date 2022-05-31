Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Resource News Investing News

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We welcome this news by Sayona and the A$35 million plan to advance the Authier Project - our 0.5% gross revenue royalty asset - funded at no cost to Electric Royalties. We are pleased with the announced development of one of the leading lithium resource bases in North America, amid growing demand from the electrification of the world's auto fleet."

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

