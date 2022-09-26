Battery MetalsInvesting News

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company to approximately 15.4

"I am thrilled to continue snatching up steeply undervalued shares of this first-mover battery metals company, especially as its royalty portfolio appears poised to spin off several million dollars in annual cash flow within the next three years," said Gleason. "Management has demonstrated it can ink accretive deals while carefully guarding shareholder interests. Well positioned for today's inflationary environment, Electric Royalties' efficient business model has a bright future."

On September 23, 2022, Acquiror purchased 304,900 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of $90,739 CAD, or an average of $0.298 per share). Prior to September 23, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 13,684,333 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares, representing approximately 15.08% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. After the purchases on September 23, the Acquiror held 13,989,233 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, or 15.40% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis.

Previously, on July 18, 2022, the Acquiror filed a report under the early warning reporting rules of Canadian securities laws, disclosing that he beneficially owned or had control or direction over 11,813,928 Shares and 500,000 Warrants, at the time representing approximately 13.37% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. The Acquiror is filing this latest early warning report because he has now accumulated more than 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares since the prior filing on July 18, 2022.

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed at www.sedar.com.

Electric Royalties Ltd. is located at 14th floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4H1 Canada.

For further information:
Stefan Gleason
PO Box 49043, Charlotte, NC 28277
Tel: 208-577-2230
Email: stefan_gleason@yahoo.com

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address anticipated future events are forward-looking statements. Although the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Electric Royalties Ltd.

SOURCE: Stefan Gleason



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717276/Electric-Royalties-Investor-Increases-Stake-to-154-as-Positive-Cash-Flow-Comes-into-Sight

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric RoyaltiesTSXV:ELECBattery Metals Investing
ELEC:CA
electric royalties ltd

Electric Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron and Vanadium Project

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron and Vanadium Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Voyager Metals Inc. (TSXV:VONE) ("Voyager") has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project ("Mont Sorcier") located near Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, on SEDAR

Electric Royalties holds a 1% gross metal royalty on vanadium production at Mont Sorcier, which is projected to have a 21-year operating mine life. If the anticipated project is placed in production as set out in the PEA, the Company estimates that for the life of mine, average annual royalty revenues of US$750,000 to US$1.5 million per year, based on the US$15 to US$30 per tonne vanadium credits forecast in the PEA, may be payable.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Electric Royalties Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan") to help ensure the fair treatment of all Electric Royalties shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company

The Shareholder Rights Plan is effective immediately but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at its 2022 annual general meeting. If ratified, the Shareholder Rights Plan would have a term of three years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Previously Announced Partial Disposal of Seymour Lake Royalty

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Previously Announced Partial Disposal of Seymour Lake Royalty

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") would like to inform the market of the termination of the previously announced agreement signed on June 27, 2022 to sell 1% of its existing 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit in Ontario, Canada, to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC"). LRC has informed the Company that it is unwilling to waive certain conditions to closing set out in the agreement and the Company accepts LRC's position that the agreement has terminated. Accordingly, Electric Royalties will retain it's 1.5% NSR on the Seymour Lake lithium deposit

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"Since signing of the initial LOI an estimate that doubles the mineral resource1 at Seymour Lake has been announced. Further, the price of lithium carbonate has neared all time highs in China of more than $70,000 a tonne2. These factors, coupled with the property owner having just raised A$55M3 to further development at Seymour Lake mean that we are delighted to retain our full 1.5% NSR."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Lithium Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Lithium Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Lithium assets comprise 40% of our royalty portfolio so we are tremendously encouraged by the 350% increase in lithium prices over the past 12 months1. In the last quarter alone, more than $200 million has been raised for the advancement of these assets. Not only has there been encouraging results announced at the Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium projects, but of paramount importance is the progress at the Authier project. Sayona Mining's North American Lithium operation, which is expected to integrate Authier, is fully financed to restart production and to develop Authier, and has completed 30% of the plant and equipment upgrades. We expect Authier to be the first of our lithium assets (royalties) to enter production."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"It's exciting to see the advancement of our portfolio with two new resource estimates announced during the last month along with continued drilling at two more projects. At our Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium royalties, we have seen very quick progress over the past year with nearly A$100 million raised by the operators and significant work programs completed since November 2021."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LG Energy Solution (LGES) (KRX: 373220) to supply LGES with a battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Avalon plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain in Ontario to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturers in southern Ontario and elsewhere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study and Renames Fox Creek to Park Place Lithium Brine Project

LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study and Renames Fox Creek to Park Place Lithium Brine Project

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a hydrogeological study at the Park Place Lithium Brine Project, formally known as Fox Creek, located in west-central Alberta, approximately 180 km east of Edmonton along the Trans-Canada Highway.

LithiumBank has engaged Matrix Solutions Inc. ("Matrix") to conduct a hydrogeological study of LithiumBank's Park Place mineral permit area (Figure 1). Geologically, the area is underlain by the prospective Leduc Carbonate Reef complex and Beaverhill Lake Group. Matrix will utilize pre-existing data to determine porosity, permeability, transmissivity, and volume estimates of lithium-bearing brine. These estimates are expected to be used to complete a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 2 Drilling Returns Lithium Oxide Concentrations of 3.62% Over 6.46m, 2.91% Over 7.89m, 2.73% Over 8.39m and 2.45% Over 9.9m at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Phase 2 Drilling Returns Lithium Oxide Concentrations of 3.62% Over 6.46m, 2.91% Over 7.89m, 2.73% Over 8.39m and 2.45% Over 9.9m at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the complete assay results for Phase 2 of the diamond drilling program at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company news releases dated February 9, March 21, May 17, and June 23, 2022; ILC completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres. Phase 2 ran from May 12 to June 30, 2022 drilling 4,198 metres in twenty-six (26) holes (Table 1). Phase 2 saw six holes targeting Zone 2 and twenty holes within Zone 1. This brings the total to eight holes drilled at Zone 2 and twenty-eight at Zone 1 in 2022 so far.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Exchange Lists Another Strategic Minerals Mining Company With Graduation of Alpha Lithium

NEO Exchange Lists Another Strategic Minerals Mining Company With Graduation of Alpha Lithium

NEO welcomes Alpha Lithium Corporation , a lithium mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Alpha Lithium begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol ALLI , following a voluntary delisting from the TSX-Venture Exchange.

"Supporting the enablers of the Innovation Economy is one of our top priorities, and Alpha Lithium is a lighthouse example of delivering on this endeavor," said Jos Schmitt, President of NEO and SVP of Global Listings for Cboe Global Markets. "Alpha Lithium is now our fifth and largest strategic minerals mining listing. Alpha Lithium is also the most recent listing in a steady flow of companies graduating from venture exchanges to NEO as their Canadian main board. This is a trend that we expect to continue as we focus on providing issuers with global exposure and trading liquidity. We are honoured to welcome Alpha Lithium as our newest corporate partner and look forward, with much anticipation, to the future results of their lithium exploration in Argentina."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins to Produce Metal Concentrates for EV Client Evaluation

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins to Produce Metal Concentrates for EV Client Evaluation

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The resulting concentrates will then be converted with the Company's Re-2Ox process into EV battery metals .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×