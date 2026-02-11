Elavon Wins Multiple Top Payment Gateway Awards

Fusebox gateway recognized for 7 th consecutive year by TSG

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the world's largest payment processors, is proud to be recognized with several performance honors in the 2026 Real Transaction Metrics Awards presented by TSG , a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm serving the payments ecosystem. These awards highlight payment gateways that consistently deliver excellence across the performance areas that matter most to merchants and their customers.

Elavon's Fusebox gateway received two first place awards for Best Performing Gateway and Best Transaction Speed while earning runner up honors for Highest Authorization Rate and Best Gateway Uptime .

Using its Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform, TSG evaluates gateway performance based on real transaction activity, capturing payments, uptime, and latency signals from more than 35 locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. More than 20 global payment providers were evaluated to determine this year's award recipients.

"Elavon is committed to empowering businesses by providing secure, innovative, and flexible payment solutions that simplify operations and foster growth, and this honor by TSG is testament to our mission to improving the customer experience," said Pari Sawant, Chief Product Officer at Elavon. "As leaders in global payments, Elavon is scaling its next omni-channel gateway - Elavon Payment Gateway (EPG) - for all its customers across retail, hospitality, restaurants, and small businesses globally."

Details about TSG's 2026 Real Transaction Metrics Awards and the list of winners are available here .

About Elavon

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon's innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

Media Contact:
John Friess
john.friess@usbank.com
720.402.2869

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

u-s-bancorpusbnyse-usbfintech-investing
USB
