Elavon earns TSG's 2026 Best B2B API Award for Innovative Payment Gateway

Elavon Payment Gateway also earns runner-up recognition for Best Developer Experience, while Converge is runner-up for Best Dev Stack
Key Takeaways
- Elavon Payment Gateway won TSG's 2026 Best B2B API Award for capabilities that support complex commercial payments, including workflow automation, detailed transaction data exchange and interchange optimization.
- Elavon received two additional runner-up honors: Elavon Payment Gateway for Best Developer Experience and Converge for Best Dev Stack.
- The recognition was based on TSG's independent assessment of publicly available API documentation, integration experiences, performance and implementation efficiency.
Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) and one of the world's largest payment processors, received the 2026 Best B2B API Award in TSG's API Best of Breed Awards. The independent recognition reflects Elavon's commitment to modern payment technology that helps businesses simplify complex business-to-business payments and accelerate implementation.
This recognition is due to Elavon's payment gateway's ability to provide the features needed for B2B payments such as automation of workflows, detailed exchange of transactional data, and interchange optimization. TSG's annual report reviews payment gateway APIs based upon performance, the quality of the developer experience, on-boarding process, documentation, ease of integration and innovation.
Elavon earned two additional honors in the 2026 awards with Elavon Payment Gateway named a runner-up for "Best Developer Experience" and Converge earning a runner-up for "Best Dev Stack." These acknowledgments were given by TSG after their independent evaluation of publicly available API documentation and the results of the gateways evaluated in each of the above categories.
With speed to market and integration becoming more critical than ever before, APIs are now playing an integral role within businesses' decisions regarding the selection and deployment of technology. Elavon's payment gateway enables businesses, software vendors, and partners to receive payments, automate workflows, and integrate into current systems while bringing products to market quicker.
TSG has identified Elavon's support for the specific requirements of B2B payments as well as advanced data management, workflow support, and interchange optimization as key factors that contribute to enabling organizations to successfully operate within complex payment environments and effectively manage multiple payment types using a single unified system.
TSG utilizes its Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform to assess publicly available API documentation and integration experiences for both novice and experienced developers. The "Best B2B API" category of the awards recognizes payment gateways which have developed systems to meet the complexity of commercial payments while maintaining high-quality developer experience and implementation efficiency.
"This recognition by TSG reflects Elavon's commitment to help businesses simplify payments, improve efficiency and grow with confidence," said Wally Mlynarski, CEO of Elavon. "Our promise to customers and partners alike is to be behind every payment and we will continue to invest in modern payment capabilities that make it easier for them to innovate and scale."
"B2B payments carry requirements most APIs treat as an afterthought: richer data, more complex workflows, and interchange optimization that directly affects cost," said Darren Adelgren, Senior Head of Payment Technology, Development & Enablement at TSG. "Elavon built for that reality, and it showed across our assessment."
The acknowledgment further illustrates Elavon's continued focus on developing payment technologies that will enhance developer experience and digital solutions that will allow businesses to modernize their payment operations.
Through its payment gateway and broader commerce solutions, Elavon supports merchants, software providers and enterprise organizations with scalable technology designed to help drive revenue growth, improve operational efficiency and simplify the flow of money.
About Elavon
Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provides scalable, end-to-end payment processing and servicing solutions to a wide range of small businesses and enterprise clients across the United States, Europe and Canada.
About TSG
TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com .
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John Friess
john.friess@usbank.com
720.402.2869
Elavon