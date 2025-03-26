Gibb River Diamonds

Edjudina Gold Project, WA - Permitting Application to Mine Neta Prospect Lodged

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) has announced Edjudina Gold Project, WA - Permitting Application to Mine Neta Prospect Lodged.
  • Gibb River Diamonds Limited (‘GIB’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that a Mining Proposal covering the Edjudina Gold Project (GIB 100%) has been lodged with the West Australian Mines Department (DEMIRS)
  • The aim of the ‘Mining Proposal For Small Mining Operations’ is to permit mining of the Neta Prospect, part of the Edjudina Gold Project, which is on granted mining lease M31/495
  • The Indicated and Inferred Resource JORC resource at the Neta Prospect is 378,000 tonnes @1.9 g/t for 24,000 Oz Au and includes an Indicated Resource of 110,000 tonnes @ 2.2g/t for 8,000 Oz Au1
  • It is the primary focus of GIB to mine or otherwise monetise this Neta resource as soon as is practicable. The lodging of this Mining Proposal is an important step forward in achieving this aim
  • Once granted, the Mining Proposal will permit for a Mine and Haul operation to be conducted at the Neta Gold Prospect, using toll treatment at a third-party mill (pending commercial contracts). This is the Company’s current priority.
  • The Company is currently communicating with the WTAC Native Title group to finalise a date for a heritage survey to be conducted at the Edjudina Project. It is anticipated that this heritage survey will take place sometime in April 2025. This survey will assist in facilitating both mining at the Neta Prospect and the drilling of new exploration targets in the Company’s recently acquired and highly prospective mining lease M31/481, adjacent to the proposed Neta mining area
  • Discussions are ongoing with various West Australian groups which specialises in mine, haul and toll milling gold operations

NB: it is anticipated that subsequent to the commencent of mining, from time to time, that additional permitting will be required at Edjudina. It is not the intention of GIB to report to the ASX permitting applications, or re-submissions, which the Company does not consider to be material, but are a routine part of permitting mining operations.

About the Edjudina Gold Project

GIB’s Edjudina Gold Project is 145km north east of Kalgoorlie and is located in the heart of the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The project comprises multiple parallel lines of nearly continuous historic gold workings over a 13km strike in which high grade veins have been worked2. A haul road owned and operated by Northern Star Resources Limited runs through the north of the project directly to the Carosue Dam milling complex 45 km to the south.

Figure 1: Edjudina Gold Project – Location & Tenements Map


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gibb River Diamonds, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:gibgold investingasx stocks
The Conversation (0)
Manuka Resources

Taranaki VTM Project Delivers Extremely Robust Pre-Feasibility Economics – Full Speed Ahead

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) has announced Taranaki VTM Project Delivers Robust Pre-Feasibility Study.

Keep reading...Show less
Jordan Roy-Byrne, gold bars.

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold Stocks in "Sweet Spot," Setting Up for Hot Run

Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA, shares his outlook for gold and gold stocks.

The Daily Gold editor and publisher also touches on the outlook for silver and the US stock market.

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in front of stock chart.

Gold Price Rally Sparks Renewed Interest in Mining Stocks

Gold’s surge to record highs is beginning to reinvigorate investor confidence in companies focused on the yellow metal, reversing months of outflows and fueling fresh optimism in the sector.

With the gold price breaching US$3,000 per ounce and climbing over 15 percent in 2025, investors are reassessing the profitability of gold-mining companies as the metal's higher price is reflected in their results.

After a prolonged period of cost pressures from inflation-driven increases in labor and fuel costs, along with regulatory challenges, gold miners are now benefiting from improved profit margins.

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

RocketBoots Partners with Global POS Software Vendor to Drive Customer Markets Penetration

Related News

resource investing

Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project

resource investing

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

rare earth metals investing

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Pass 90%

Rare Earth Investing

Top 10 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production

Uranium Investing

Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

×