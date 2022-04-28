On April 28th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD stated that it has completed an alpha test of 'Coin Grid' which will be onboard its blockchain platform, SKY Play. The three day test took place from April 22nd to 24th and it drew players from all over the world including the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia . Its global service will be released in the first half of this year reflecting feedback from the participants ...

