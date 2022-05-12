GamingInvesting News

On May 12th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token on MEXC Global—one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

On May 12th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global—one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKP, the key currency in the SKY Play platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fee s , speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Following its cryptocurrency listing on MEXC Global, SKY Technology will release a variety of new lifestyle content via SKY Play—an easy NFT business platform—and will accelerate its listings on other global cryptocurrency exchanges. Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, starting with eP2E games—the company will collaborate with industry-leading partners to expand its content services in various fields, such as movies, music, sports, and art.

Coin Grid, a eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game, is the first hitter that will be serviced on SKY Play, in conjunction with SKP. During an alpha test last month, Coin Grid received positive feedback from game users, as an easy NFT game that everyone can enjoy. Coin Grid will be released for global service in the first half of this year.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKY Technology said, "We will deliver more eP2E games and easy NFT services in industries other than IT and gaming, in addition to Coin Grid. The SKP's ecosystem will be enlarged, and the SKY Play platform's reliability and accessibility will be continuously improved".

SKY Play

Starting with easy P2E games, SKY Play will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including games, sports, education, and art—all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX. SKY Play will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

MEXC Global

Established in April 2018 , MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with more than 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services, including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Hero Galaxy Pays You to Play Video Games

It's a player's dream, Hero Galaxy will pay you to play Minecraft.

"Right now, we're doing what nobody else has ever done before by compensating regular players with cryptocurrency for their time playing Minecraft through a Web 3 layer," said Hero Galaxy president Nikolas Moore .

New Study in IEEE/CAA JAS Describes Multi-Agent Systems for Optimization and Decision-Making Through Games

In artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems can be thought of as a society of individuals (agents) that interact by exchanging knowledge and negotiating to achieve an individualglobal goal. In real life, multi-agent systems are used in resource management; information security; manufacturing planning, scheduling, and control; monitoring, diagnosis, and control; e-commerce; biomedicine; and virtual enterprise. Given their immense usefulness, researchers are constantly trying to find new ways to use these systems in real-world settings.

Prof. Yang Tang from East China University of Science and Technology, Prof. Qing- Long Han , a member of the Academia Europaea and IEEE Fellow from Swinburne University of Technology , Australia , and Prof. Jürgen Kurths, a member of the Academia Europaea from Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany , work together to dig deep into issues related to multi-agent systems. They probe into the nature of cooperative/non-cooperative behaviors of multi-agent systems from optimization to games, as an approach to solving complex real-world problems.

Popular Blockchain Game PlanetQuest & Immutable X Launch the World's First, Community-Friendly NFT Planet Sale

In a radically different approach to handling an NFT sale, PlanetQuest today announced it launched its community-friendly Planet Sale at planetquest.io . The cinematic multiverse and blockchain game, backed by Hollywood and gaming talent, top tier investors, and a community of over 215,000 explorers, is pioneering a whole new sales approach that promises to eliminate gas wars, frustration and front running bots, while ensuring its first-ever, real-time 3D Planet NFTs end up in the hands of deserving buyers and community members.

After coming out of stealth in December of 2021, PlanetQuest has already built a massive fanbase. Its Discord membership easily ranks in the top four of all blockchain games, alongside Axie Infinity. The Sandbox and BigTime, games which, unlike PlanetQuest, took years to build such a community. With its interactive storyline that saw community members voting to decide the fate of beloved characters nearing the end of its first season, an ancient artifact known as The Cradle has been discovered and activated, opening wormholes to unexplored galaxies, and setting the stage for the next phase of the PlanetQuest journey: The Community Planet Sale.

XT.com Adds Metaverse Project PULI to the Ecosystem

XT.com is excited to have the gaming token PULI listed on its trading platform. PULI is one of the popular tokens that is one of its kind and strong in terms of utility. This new token listing will be beneficial for the users from the PULI ecosystem as well as the XT community by giving them better scope in digital trading along with MMORPG and P2E mobile gaming.

"By having the PULI token listed on our platform, we are aiming at reaching out to a wider audience from both the PULI and XT ecosystems, thereby offering the best trading and gaming services to our users.", says Anis, the Global CMO of XT.com.

LG Display's Research Results Reaffirm OLED is the Optimal Gaming Display

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled its original research results on the ergonomic requirements of gaming displays, providing further evidence that OLED is the optimal gaming display. The research was introduced during the 2022 SID Business Conference at Display Week in San Jose, California .

With demand for gaming displays surging since the onset of the pandemic, this move aims to establish new and reliable standards that can objectively judge the performance of gaming displays from the perspective of consumers.

5WPR Announces Expansion of Esports PR Division

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the expansion of its dedicated Esports public relations division, which works with clients across corporate, consumer, and digital media practice areas.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"As the industry continues to incorporate pop culture and celebrities, brands and media outlets, fans are getting into the Esports at record levels," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola .  "With the emergence of Web3, NFTs and ecommerce, it's only going to continue to grow in popularity. We're excited to grow and expand our Esports, working with leaders and challenger brands as they look to navigate the fast-changing and growing space."

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

