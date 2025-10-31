Eastfield Resources Ltd. Reviews Corporate And Project Developments

Eastfield Resources Ltd. Reviews Corporate And Project Developments

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, B.C., October 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ETF) ( " Eastfield " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate review and update on current exploration activities.

Eastfield Resources Ltd. is a Tier 1 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange , having traded continuously since 1987 without interruption or share consolidation. Over this time, the Company has focused on the exploration of precious and base metals across Western Canada and the Western United States . Eastfield currently holds five copper- and/or gold-focused projects , all located in British Columbia .

The Company ' s principal asset, the 100%-owned Zymo Copper-Gold Porphyry Project , is located near Smithers, British Columbia , and covers 18,184 hectares . Acquired in 2007 and fully optioned in 2012 , Zymo has seen more than $4.9 million in exploration expenditures by Eastfield and former joint venture partners. Of major significance is an 8+ km by 2 km induced polarization (IP) anomaly outlining a copper-gold porphyry system with multiple one-kilometre-scale targets and coincident multi-element geochemical anomalies . To date, 34 diamond drill holes (10,810 metres) have been completed.

Mineralization occurs in porphyritic diorites and adjacent sediments exhibiting strong potassic alteration . Five mineralized zones have been identified, including the Hobbes and FM Zones . Significant drill results include:

  • ZY08-09: 0.23% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au over 252 m, including 0.44% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au over 159 m and 0.72% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au over 72 m;

  • ZY08-10: 0.31% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au over 159 m;

  • ZY11-20: 0.28% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au over 126 m.

Peripheral precious-metal veins have also returned up to 10.78 g/t Au with several percent lead and zinc . Numerous IP targets remain untested, and no deep holes have been completed to date.

The property features flat to gently undulating terrain with shallow overburden and excellent access via existing logging roads extending to its northeast boundary. In December 2024 , Eastfield was granted a five-year exploration permit authorizing 50 drill sites and 50 km of geophysical surveying . A 2025 field program of grid expansion and line-cutting is underway in preparation for a 2026 IP survey .

In September 2025 , Eastfield completed a private placement financing of $1.0 million , welcoming a new group of enthusiastic shareholders and further strengthening the Company ' s treasury for future exploration.

T his news release has been reviewed and approved by Glen Garratt, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for it.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Eastfield Resources Ltd.ETF:CATSXV:ETFGold Investing
ETF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on the pullback in gold and silver prices, sharing where the floors could be for both precious metals. In his view, the correction is healthy and will lead to higher levels in the future. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "revoked" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report