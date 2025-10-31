Eastfield Resources Ltd. Reviews Corporate And Project Developments

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., October 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ETF) ( " Eastfield " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate review and update on current exploration activities.
Eastfield Resources Ltd. is a Tier 1 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange , having traded continuously since 1987 without interruption or share consolidation. Over this time, the Company has focused on the exploration of precious and base metals across Western Canada and the Western United States . Eastfield currently holds five copper- and/or gold-focused projects , all located in British Columbia .
The Company ' s principal asset, the 100%-owned Zymo Copper-Gold Porphyry Project , is located near Smithers, British Columbia , and covers 18,184 hectares . Acquired in 2007 and fully optioned in 2012 , Zymo has seen more than $4.9 million in exploration expenditures by Eastfield and former joint venture partners. Of major significance is an 8+ km by 2 km induced polarization (IP) anomaly outlining a copper-gold porphyry system with multiple one-kilometre-scale targets and coincident multi-element geochemical anomalies . To date, 34 diamond drill holes (10,810 metres) have been completed.
Mineralization occurs in porphyritic diorites and adjacent sediments exhibiting strong potassic alteration . Five mineralized zones have been identified, including the Hobbes and FM Zones . Significant drill results include:
-
ZY08-09: 0.23% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au over 252 m, including 0.44% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au over 159 m and 0.72% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au over 72 m;
-
ZY08-10: 0.31% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au over 159 m;
-
ZY11-20: 0.28% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au over 126 m.
Peripheral precious-metal veins have also returned up to 10.78 g/t Au with several percent lead and zinc . Numerous IP targets remain untested, and no deep holes have been completed to date.
The property features flat to gently undulating terrain with shallow overburden and excellent access via existing logging roads extending to its northeast boundary. In December 2024 , Eastfield was granted a five-year exploration permit authorizing 50 drill sites and 50 km of geophysical surveying . A 2025 field program of grid expansion and line-cutting is underway in preparation for a 2026 IP survey .
In September 2025 , Eastfield completed a private placement financing of $1.0 million , welcoming a new group of enthusiastic shareholders and further strengthening the Company ' s treasury for future exploration.
T his news release has been reviewed and approved by Glen Garratt, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for it.
Glen Garratt, P. Geo., Director
