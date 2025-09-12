Eastfield Resources Ltd. Considers Share Consolidation

Vancouver, BC, September 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ETF) (" Eastfield " or the " Company ") is considering the consolidation of outstanding share capital and announces that it will be seeking shareholder approval by way of a special resolution (the "Consolidation Resolution") at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on October 17, 2025.

If the Consolidation Resolution is approved, Eastfield's Board of Directors (the "Board") will have the authority to consolidate its issued and outstanding shares at a ratio of up to two (2) to one (1) (the "Consolidation").  The Board will also be permitted, without further shareholder approval, to select a lower consolidation ratio if it deems appropriate.

If the shareholders approve the Consolidation, the Board may implement the Consolidation, subject to acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange, at any time subsequent to the Meeting. In addition, the Board may revoke the Consolidation Resolution and abandon the Consolidation without further approval or action by its shareholders.

The Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company to provide the Board with flexibility to reduce the number of outstanding shares by way of the Consolidation as the consolidated share structure of the Company may make it easier for the Company to attract additional equity financing that may be required or desirable to maintain the Company or to further develop its business.

If approved by the shareholders and implemented by the Board, the principal effects of the Consolidation would be that:

  • the number of shares of the Company issued and outstanding will be reduced from 61,561,585 shares to approximately 30,780,793 shares if the Consolidation ratio of two (2) to one (1) is used; and

  • the exercise or conversion price and/or the number of shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, stock options and warrants would be proportionately adjusted after giving effect to the Consolidation based on the Consolidation ratio.

There will not be a change of name in conjunction with the potential Consolidation.

Stock Options

The Company has approved the granting of stock options to a consultant for the purchase of 300,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until September 12, 2030. The options will vest immediately.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com .

David M Douglas, CPA, CA.

CFO and Director

Contact: (604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

