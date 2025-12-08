Eastfield Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - December 8 th, 2025 Eastfield Resources Ltd. ( " Eastfield " or the " Company " ) (TSX-V: ETF) (US- OTC: ETFLF) recently held its 2025 Annual General Meeting ( " 2025 AGM ") in Vancouver, British Columbia.
All motions passed including the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors, approval of the Company ' s incentive stock option plan, approval of a 2-for-1 share consolidation, and the election of James W. Morton, Glen Garratt, David Douglas, Gavin Titley and Reagan Glazier as Directors.
Although approved at the 2025 AGM, the Company has no plans to initiate a 2 for 1 share consolidation at this time, but reserves the right to do so at a future date.
About Eastfield Resources Ltd.
Eastfield owns five mineral projects in British Columbia, including the 100% owned Zymo Project , an approximately 8 km long copper-gold porphyry system with several 1 km-scale targets, located 45 km west of Smithers, British Columbia.
Significant drill intercepts at Zymo include :
|
HOBBES ZONE
|
H ole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Cu eq. (%)
|
ZY08-07
|
113.00
|
182.00
|
69.00
|
0.22
|
0.33
|
0.59
|
ZY08-08
|
51.00
|
111.00
|
60.00
|
0.26
|
0.40
|
0.71
|
ZY08-09
|
3.00
|
256.00
|
253.00
|
0.23
|
0.32
|
0.60
|
Incl.
|
3.00
|
162.00
|
159.00
|
0.32
|
0.44
|
0.82
|
incl.
|
15.00
|
87.00
|
72.00
|
0.55
|
0.72
|
1.38
|
ZY08-10
|
3.00
|
198.00
|
195.00
|
0.19
|
0.29
|
0.52
|
incl.
|
18.00
|
75.00
|
57.00
|
0.32
|
0.43
|
0.81
|
ZY08-11
|
6.00
|
153.00
|
147.00
|
0.10
|
0.16
|
0.28
|
ZY09-13
|
252.00
|
381.00
|
129.00
|
0.12
|
0.20
|
0.34
|
ZY09-14
|
3.00
|
276.00
|
273.00
|
0.15
|
0.23
|
0.41
|
incl.
|
21.00
|
93.00
|
72.00
|
0.29
|
0.41
|
0.76
|
ZY09-15
|
30.00
|
441.00
|
411.00
|
0.11
|
0.21
|
0.34
|
incl.
|
87.00
|
153.00
|
66.00
|
0.20
|
0.33
|
0.57
|
ZY09-16
|
30.00
|
369.00
|
339.00
|
0.13
|
0.23
|
0.39
|
incl.
|
201.00
|
279.00
|
78.00
|
0.26
|
0.41
|
0.72
|
ZY11-20
|
3.00
|
174.00
|
171.00
|
0.24
|
0.29
|
0.58
|
incl.
|
3.00
|
129.00
|
126.00
|
0.28
|
0.34
|
0.68
|
ZY11-21
|
3.00
|
165.00
|
162.00
|
0.15
|
0.18
|
0.36
|
ZY11-22
|
11.00
|
47.00
|
36.00
|
0.34
|
0.43
|
0.84
|
ZY11-23
|
6.00
|
315.00
|
309.00
|
0.13
|
0.21
|
0.37
|
incl.
|
6.00
|
201.00
|
195.00
|
0.18
|
0.29
|
0.51
|
ZY11-26
|
180.00
|
255.00
|
75.00
|
0.20
|
0.29
|
0.53
|
ZY11-27
|
33.00
|
156.00
|
123.00
|
0.15
|
0.21
|
0.39
|
and
|
183.00
|
255.00
|
72.00
|
0.11
|
0.19
|
0.32
|
ZY11-28
|
123.00
|
228.00
|
105.00
|
0.14
|
0.20
|
0.37
|
incl.
|
150.00
|
180.00
|
30.00
|
0.19
|
0.30
|
0.53
|
ZY12-32
|
6.30
|
180.00
|
173.70
|
0.20
|
0.26
|
0.50
|
ZY12-34
|
219.00
|
306.00
|
87.00
|
0.08
|
0.15
|
0.25
|
FM ZONE
|
H ole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Cu eq. (%)
|
ZY11-18
|
15.00
|
159.00
|
144.00
|
0.15
|
0.22
|
0.40
|
incl.
|
15.00
|
93.00
|
78.00
|
0.20
|
0.26
|
0.50
|
ZY11-19
|
3.00
|
356.50
|
353.50
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
0.21
|
ZY12-29
|
114.00
|
258.00
|
144.00
|
0.08
|
0.16
|
0.26
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) values represent the combined value of copper and gold in one tonne of rock divided by the value of copper in one tonne of rock grading 1.0% copper, using metal prices of US$5.00lbs. for copper and US$4,100 oz for gold, without consideration for metallurgical recoveries.
A full summary of all Zymo drill intercepts and corresponding assay data can be accessed at:
https://eastfieldresources.com/news/eastfield-resources-ltd-reviews-corporate-and-project-developments/
These results reinforce the scale and continuity of porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization at Zymo and support the Company ' s view that significant targets remain untested within the broader IP anomaly.
J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo., a Director of Eastfield Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Contact Information
Phone: (604) 681-7913
Toll Free: 888-656-6611
Website: www.eastfieldresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
