Eastfield Annual General Meeting

Eastfield Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - December 8 th, 2025 Eastfield Resources Ltd. ( " Eastfield " or the " Company " ) (TSX-V: ETF) (US- OTC: ETFLF) recently held its 2025 Annual General Meeting ( " 2025 AGM ") in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All motions passed including the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors, approval of the Company ' s incentive stock option plan, approval of a 2-for-1 share consolidation, and the election of James W. Morton, Glen Garratt, David Douglas, Gavin Titley and Reagan Glazier as Directors.

Although approved at the 2025 AGM, the Company has no plans to initiate a 2 for 1 share consolidation at this time, but reserves the right to do so at a future date.

About Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Eastfield owns five mineral projects in British Columbia, including the 100% owned Zymo Project , an approximately 8 km long copper-gold porphyry system with several 1 km-scale targets, located 45 km west of Smithers, British Columbia.

Significant drill intercepts at Zymo include :

HOBBES ZONE

H ole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Cu eq. (%)

ZY08-07

113.00

182.00

69.00

0.22

0.33

0.59

ZY08-08

51.00

111.00

60.00

0.26

0.40

0.71

ZY08-09

3.00

256.00

253.00

0.23

0.32

0.60

Incl.

3.00

162.00

159.00

0.32

0.44

0.82

incl.

15.00

87.00

72.00

0.55

0.72

1.38

ZY08-10

3.00

198.00

195.00

0.19

0.29

0.52

incl.

18.00

75.00

57.00

0.32

0.43

0.81

ZY08-11

6.00

153.00

147.00

0.10

0.16

0.28

ZY09-13

252.00

381.00

129.00

0.12

0.20

0.34

ZY09-14

3.00

276.00

273.00

0.15

0.23

0.41

incl.

21.00

93.00

72.00

0.29

0.41

0.76

ZY09-15

30.00

441.00

411.00

0.11

0.21

0.34

incl.

87.00

153.00

66.00

0.20

0.33

0.57

ZY09-16

30.00

369.00

339.00

0.13

0.23

0.39

incl.

201.00

279.00

78.00

0.26

0.41

0.72

ZY11-20

3.00

174.00

171.00

0.24

0.29

0.58

incl.

3.00

129.00

126.00

0.28

0.34

0.68

ZY11-21

3.00

165.00

162.00

0.15

0.18

0.36

ZY11-22

11.00

47.00

36.00

0.34

0.43

0.84

ZY11-23

6.00

315.00

309.00

0.13

0.21

0.37

incl.

6.00

201.00

195.00

0.18

0.29

0.51

ZY11-26

180.00

255.00

75.00

0.20

0.29

0.53

ZY11-27

33.00

156.00

123.00

0.15

0.21

0.39

and

183.00

255.00

72.00

0.11

0.19

0.32

ZY11-28

123.00

228.00

105.00

0.14

0.20

0.37

incl.

150.00

180.00

30.00

0.19

0.30

0.53

ZY12-32

6.30

180.00

173.70

0.20

0.26

0.50

ZY12-34

219.00

306.00

87.00

0.08

0.15

0.25

FM ZONE

H ole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Cu eq. (%)

ZY11-18

15.00

159.00

144.00

0.15

0.22

0.40

incl.

15.00

93.00

78.00

0.20

0.26

0.50

ZY11-19

3.00

356.50

353.50

0.08

0.11

0.21

ZY12-29

114.00

258.00

144.00

0.08

0.16

0.26

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) values represent the combined value of copper and gold in one tonne of rock divided by the value of copper in one tonne of rock grading 1.0% copper, using metal prices of US$5.00lbs. for copper and US$4,100 oz for gold, without consideration for metallurgical recoveries.

A full summary of all Zymo drill intercepts and corresponding assay data can be accessed at:
https://eastfieldresources.com/news/eastfield-resources-ltd-reviews-corporate-and-project-developments/

These results reinforce the scale and continuity of porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization at Zymo and support the Company ' s view that significant targets remain untested within the broader IP anomaly.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo., a Director of Eastfield Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Contact Information
Phone: (604) 681-7913
Toll Free: 888-656-6611
Website: www.eastfieldresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Eastfield Resources Ltd.ETF:CATSXV:ETFGold Investing
ETF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
Electronic display showing gold price with upward trend indicators.

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes