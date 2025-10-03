Eastfield and Star Copper Commence Drilling at Indata Property

Eastfield and Star Copper Commence Drilling at Indata Property

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC October 03, 2025 TheNewswire Eastfield Resources Ltd. ( " Eastfield") (TSX-V: ETF) and Star Copper Corp. ( " Star Copper") (TSX-V: STCU) report that diamond drilling has started at the Indata Property, located in central British Columbia.

The Indata Property is 100% owned by Eastfield, with Star Copper holding a 60% earn-in option interest. The project is significant for its copper, gold, and molybdenum endowment, and also hosts noteworthy antimony mineralization.

Historical Drilling Highlights

  • Copper (1): Hole IN22-82 intersected 174.0 metres grading 0.23% Cu, including 29.0 metres grading 0.47% Cu.

  • Gold (2): Hole DDH88-11 returned 4.0 metres grading 47.26 g/t Au.

  • Molybdenum (3): Hole IN22-74 intersected 31.0 metres at the bottom of the hole grading 0.101% Mo, including 7.5 metres grading 0.320% Mo.

Location & Geology

Indata is located along the trace of the Pinchi Fault Zone, 120 kilometres northwest of the community of Fort St. James, BC. The 4,551-hectare claim block lies immediately south of the Kwanika and Stardust properties currently being explored by Northwest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST).

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, who takes responsibility for the technical content of this release.

*1, *3: See news release dated January 23, 2023 *2: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Indata Project – August 6, 2018

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information

Website: www.eastfieldresources.com Phone: (604) 681-7913 | Toll Free: 1-888-656-6611

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

