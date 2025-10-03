Eastfield and Star Copper Commence Drilling at Indata Property

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC October 03, 2025 TheNewswire Eastfield Resources Ltd. ( " Eastfield") (TSX-V: ETF) and Star Copper Corp. ( " Star Copper") (TSX-V: STCU) report that diamond drilling has started at the Indata Property, located in central British Columbia.
The Indata Property is 100% owned by Eastfield, with Star Copper holding a 60% earn-in option interest. The project is significant for its copper, gold, and molybdenum endowment, and also hosts noteworthy antimony mineralization.
Historical Drilling Highlights
-
Copper (1): Hole IN22-82 intersected 174.0 metres grading 0.23% Cu, including 29.0 metres grading 0.47% Cu.
-
Gold (2): Hole DDH88-11 returned 4.0 metres grading 47.26 g/t Au.
-
Molybdenum (3): Hole IN22-74 intersected 31.0 metres at the bottom of the hole grading 0.101% Mo, including 7.5 metres grading 0.320% Mo.
Location & Geology
Indata is located along the trace of the Pinchi Fault Zone, 120 kilometres northwest of the community of Fort St. James, BC. The 4,551-hectare claim block lies immediately south of the Kwanika and Stardust properties currently being explored by Northwest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST).
Qualified Person
This news release has been reviewed and approved by J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, who takes responsibility for the technical content of this release.
*1, *3: See news release dated January 23, 2023 *2: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Indata Project – August 6, 2018
