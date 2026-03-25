Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

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March 25, 2026
Kin Communications Inc. (“Kin”), Canada’s Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce the agenda for the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Virtual Investor Conference taking place on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The event welcomes individual and institutional investors, financial advisors, and analysts to attend.
Register Now: https://kinvestor.net/kme26-register
Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 (KME26) brings together a carefully curated lineup of mining and energy companies at a pivotal moment for the sector. As global demand for resources accelerates, supply constraints tighten, and capital shifts back into real assets, mining and energy are moving back to the center of the investment conversation.
This one-day virtual event features a series of presentations from companies in the metals, minerals, and energy sectors. Attendees will hear directly from management teams as they outline key developments and near-term opportunities, followed by live Q&A sessions designed to foster open, candid dialogue.
The conference will also host a silver roundtable presented by Investing News Network (INN) titled “Silver in Focus: Navigating Volatility & Opportunity.” Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report, will be joined by Chen Lin (What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?) and Peter Krauth (Silver Stock Investor) to unpack the latest volatility in the silver market and discuss what investors should be watching next.
At a time when themes of resource security, alternative fuels, and energy transition are reshaping global markets, Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 offers a look at what’s happening right now in mining and energy.
Why should you sign up for KME26?
- Hear directly from mining and energy companies at a critical moment for the sector.
- Engage with management teams live in real-time Q&A sessions.
- Learn more from our panel of experts about the macro shifts in the silver market.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for KME26 to receive all event communications including updates, schedule information, and more. Registrants will also receive early access to conference replays before the general public.
Presenting Companies
|Pacific
Time (PT)
|Company Name
|Ticker(s)
|8:00 am
|Q2 Metals
|TSXV: QTWO; OTCQB: QUEXF
|8:20 am
|CanCambria Energy
|TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF
|8:40 am
|Northstar Clean Tech
|TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF
|9:00 am
|Tiger Gold
|TSXV: TIGR; OTCQB: TGRGF
|9:20 am
|First Phosphate
|CSE: PHOS; OTCQX: FRSPF
|9:40 am
|Sitka Gold
|TSXV: SIG; OTCQB: SITKF
|10:00 am
|SILVER IN FOCUS
|Roundtable Discussion
|10:40 am
|Silver47
|TSXV: AGA; OTCQX: AAGAF
|11:00 am
|Syntholene Energy
|TSXV: ESAF; OTCQB: SYNTF
|11:20 am
|Altura Energy
|TSXV: ALTU; OTCQB: ALTUF
|11:40 am
|Homeland Uranium
|TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF
|12:00 pm
|Torq Resources
|TSXV: TORQ; OTCQB: TRBMF
|12:20 pm
|Cambria Gold
|TSXV: CAMB; OTC: AOTVF
|12:40 pm
|Scorpio Gold
|TSXV: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF
|1:00 pm
|Skeena Gold & Silver
|TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE
|1:20 pm
|Amarc Resources
|TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF
|1:40 pm
|Graphite One
|TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF
About Kin
Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series.
For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com, follow us on X at @KinvestorHQ and on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
About Kinvestor
At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.
For event inquiries, contact:
Kin Communications
604-684-6730
marketing@kincommunications.com
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