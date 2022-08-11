GamingInvesting News

Q2 revenue of $29.7M , an increase of 32% over the same period last year

Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid for up to 4.1 million shares

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

"Q2 was a solid quarter with 32% growth over the prior year. Total revenue for 2022 to date was $65.3M , up 43% year over year. Excluding one time revenue items in the Q1 quarter, Q2 decreased approximately 15% from Q1 of this year, in line with industry trends. RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, which launched on October 25, 2021 and "The Office: Somehow We Manage, which launched in late January of this year in partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms continue to perform" said Jason Bailey , CEO of ESGG.

"Our core portfolio of active titles also performed over the quarter. These titles continued to be EBITDA drivers. This foundation is paying for the development of new titles, GameKit R&D, as well as operational cash flow." Said Mr. Bailey, "Given the slate of titles we intend to launch in the second half of this year and early 2023, including super marquee titles Star Trek Lower Decks and Doctor Who we expect to lean in and invest heavily into growth which will result in lower near-term EBITDA, but sets us up for a spectacular 2023 and beyond".

"Today we also announced a share buy-back program as the board of directors and I believe that the market price of the Company's common shares does not reflect the inherent value of the Company", said Mr. Bailey.

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 Highlights:

  • Q2 2022 revenue was $29.7 million , a 32% increase vs Q2 2021 revenue of $22.5 million . For the six months ended June 30, 2022 , revenue was $65.3 million , a 43% increase vs the six months ended June 30, 2021 .
  • Cash for the Company at June 30, 2022 was $9.3 million compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021 .
  • Daily Active Users in Q1 were 347K and Monthly Active Users were 1.35M . Average Revenue per Daily Active User was $0.93 .
  • The 2022 Earnout Milestone was achieved and paid in the first quarter of 2022 as $10 million in cash and $10 million in shares as per the Share Purchase Agreement. The 2023 Earnout Milestone of $20 million , previously accrued, was reversed during Q2 2022 due to uncertainty in achieving the $150 million revenue target.
  • On August 11, 2022 , the Company announced its intention to buy back up to 4,076,819 shares under its NCIB.
  • During Q1 2022, the Company expanded its operating credit facility from $3.5 million to $7.1 million increasing its overall credit facilities to $17.1 million . During Q2 2022, the Company added a $10 million acquisition line for which a portion can be used in its NCIB. At June 30, 2022 , the Company had $0.3 Million in debt.
  • Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million (Q2 2021 - $2.6 million ) and year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million (YTD 2021 - $5.3 million ).
  • Q2 2022 net income was $17.3 million (Q1 2022 - $0.7 million ) and year to date net income was $17.9 million (YTD 2021 - $0.4 million ). Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to the reversal of the contingent payment.
  • Added four new genres to the Game Kit core offering, Merge, Match, Blitz and Master and have partnership development agreements for each.
  • Signed numerous, as yet unannounced Super MArquee IP agreements as well as multi game development agreements with GameKit partners.
  • Soft Launched Star Trek Lower Decks, Doctor Who, Milk Farm Tycoon, Trailer Park Boys Merge, Bud Farm Munchie Match, and others.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Xy9WDqkl1O6
Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 440-2009
International Dial-In Number: +1 (438) 803-0546
Conference ID:                       8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT August 12, 2022 until September 11, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/11/c5416.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

 East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company ") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") has accepted its notice to proceed with a normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ").

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

The Company's board of directors believes that the market price of the Company's common shares (the " Shares "), from time to time, may not reflect the inherent value of the Company, and purchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds.  Any purchases made under the NCIB will be made by the Company subject to favourable market conditions at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition through the facilities of the TSX and other alternative Canadian trading systems.

Pursuant to the notice, during the twelve month period commencing August 16, 2022 and ending August 15, 2023 , the Company may purchase up to 4,076,819 of its Shares, representing approximately 5% of its outstanding Shares as of August 2 , 2022.  Under the NCIB, other than purchases made pursuant to block purchase exemptions, the Company may purchase up to 5,371 Shares on the TSX and other alternative Canadian trading systems during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares on the TSX for the past six calendar months, being 21,486 shares per day. The Company may cancel any Shares repurchased under the NCIB, or reserve them for awards under its equity compensation plan.

In conjunction with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the " ASPP ") with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of its Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company normally would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading blackout periods.  The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and is effective August 16, 2022 , the commencement date of the NCIB.  The ASPP constitutes an "automatic securities purchase plan" under applicable Canadian securities laws.  Shares purchased under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.  Outside of these internal trading blackout periods, purchases under the NCIB will be made based on management's discretion.

Although the Company intends to purchase Shares under its NCIB, there can be no assurances that any such purchases will be completed.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company can be found under its profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the NCIB and purchases thereunder and the effects of repurchases. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.  In particular, purchases made under the NCIB are not guaranteed and may be suspended at the discretion of the Company.  These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/11/c9788.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

T-MOBILE ACCELERATOR STARTUP, KRIKEY BRINGS PUPPIES TO THE FLOW BLOCKCHAIN

A new 3D, animated, interactive NFT game lets fans adopt a metaverse best friend

Krikey, a gaming studio with more than 5 million users, announced the launch of SolarPups on the Flow blockchain today. Krikey is also a part of the T-Mobile XR Accelerator. SolarPups is a 3D, animated, interactive NFT game where fans can adopt, play, breed, collect and sell NFT puppies. The NFTs are available today at www.solarpups.com . The playtime and breeding features will launch August 22nd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Franchise XP League to Debut Brand in Florida with Mom of Pro Gamer

Franchise Signing Marks First since Joining Unleashed Brands

XP League an emerging youth esports franchise brand, has signed an owner with connection to the professional esports community as one of its first franchisees since joining Unleashed Brands a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands. South Florida entrepreneur Jennifer Vilela will launch the brand's first Florida franchise this fall.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CMGE Ventures into Sport Games with Code: Basketball 3V3 under Development

Recently, CMGE a leading global IP-oriented game-based ecological company, announced that it has completed the investment in Continents Sport, and now CMGE holds 51% of the shares of Continents Sport and officially becoming its controlling shareholder. The flagship development project of Continents Sport is Code: Basketball 3V3 a cross-platform (pc, console and mobile phone) sport game jointly developed by Zhao Yongshuo (Korean), the "Father of Street Basketball" and Liu Jingbin (Chinese), the R&D head of Chinese version of Freestyle A popular basketball game on PC.It is expected that the game will be tested by the end of 2022 and officially launched in mid-2023. In the meantime, CMGE will build a "street basketball game ecology" featuring Chinese style.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, has attached great importance to sports. In order to further the Healthy China Strategy and the national fitness strategy, China has accelerated its journey towards a leading sporting nation, and built public service systems for national fitness with higher level to give full play to national fitness in improving people's health, promoting human development, driving economic and social development and presenting the soft power in culture. For that purpose, the State Council has launched the National Fitness Program (2021-2025) , with the aim to build better public service systems for national fitness, provide more convenient public fitness and increase the size of the national sport industry to CNY 5 trillion . In addition, as 3×3 basketball, a mode of street basketball, has been officially included as an official Olympic sport since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it is recognized as the world's most popular team sport in cities worldwide as an emerging sport style.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay opens pre-registration for Coin Grid prior to the platform's debut

On August 11th, 2022 SKYPlay Inc . opens global pre-registration of Coin Grid, an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game before the beta release of its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" at the end of this month.

All pre-registered participants will receive commodities and game characters which can be used in the game, Coin Grid. There will be an air-drop event for additional goodies, such as SKP tokens to those participants who take part in friend invitation activities. The given game characters are the top picks from the poll on SKYPlay's official community which had taken place last month. Players can receive up to four characters per person.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Asetek - Q2 2022: Prolonged Market Headwinds, Focus on Cost Optimization and Product Development

  • Q2 revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in Q2 2021
  • Gross margin of 42%, level with Q2 2021
  • Q2 EBITDA adjusted of $1.3 million , compared with $3.2 million in Q2 2021
  • First-half 2022 revenue of $30.8 million , and EBITDA adjusted of $0.4 million
  • SimSports revenue of $1.0 million in the first full quarter of sales
  • Organizational rightsizing implemented to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency
  • Temporary shift of development resources to drive SimSports product development
  • Full year guidance temporarily suspended due to reduced visibility on customer demand as rising inflation and interest rates add to a continued uncertain and challenging business climate

- Asetek reported second-quarter revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in the same period of 2021. First-half 2022 revenue was $30.8 million compared with $48.2 million in the same period of 2021. The change in both periods mainly reflects fewer shipments of Gaming and Enthusiast products.

Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter and 40% in the first half of 2022 compared with 42% and 43% in the same periods of 2021. Second quarter margin improved from the first quarter due to the mix of product shipments and reduced cost prices. Margin for the first half was impacted by higher component costs due to continued shortages, changes to exchange rates, increased shipping costs from supply chain disruptions and changed product mix.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

