Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that a binding Term Sheet has been executed with Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly), under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, by incurring exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brightstar has signed a binding Term Sheet with Cazaly Resources Limited under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project by sole funding exploration expenditure of up to $3 million, as follows:
- Upon exercising the option, Cazaly to spend $1 million on expenditure over an initial 12-month period to earn a 25% interest;
- Cazaly to spend an additional $1 million on expenditure over a further 18-month period to earn an additional 26% interest (aggregate 51% interest); and
- Cazaly to spend an additional $1 million on expenditure over a further 18-month period to earn an additional 29% interest (aggregate 80% interest)
- Upon Cazaly earning an interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, Brightstar and Cazaly shall form a Joint Venture
- The earn-in allows Brightstar to prioritise operational and development activities, with Definitive Feasibility Study workstreams advancing and current mining operations at Second Fortune complemented by start-up works at the Fish underground project
- Brightstar’s exploration strategy remains focused on improving and growing existing mineral resources at projects with granted mining leases and near-term commercialisation pathways, such as the Sandstone, Menzies and broader Laverton project areas
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented:
“With our focus on development and mining operations across the broader Eastern Goldfields and Murchison regions, we are delighted to have attracted a quality partner in Cazaly to explore the Lake Goongarrie area in greater detail, while retaining exposure and upside to exploration success with the joint venture.
Our focus in the general Menzies area is on the Lady Shenton System where we are defining a large open pit mining complex as part of our DFS, whilst we continue to explore and assess other deposits such as Yunndaga and the Link Zone for future mining opportunities to increase our operational footprint in the Menzies area.”
Figure 1 – Menzies & Lake Goongarrie tenure
Under the Term Sheet, Cazaly is granted an option, exercisable within 90 days, to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project shown in Figure 1 (which is a combination of wholly owned tenements and tenements where Brightstar holds gold rights). The exercise of the option by Cazaly is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including due diligence on the Goongarrie Gold Project by Cazaly, the tenements being in good standing and certain deeds of assignment being entered into with parties that have rights in respect of the Goongarrie Gold Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
A gold-focused emerging gold producer with a clear pathway to production growth, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case driven by its mining and development hubs strategy and a district-scale resource opportunity.
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 1,200 square kilometers in the Sandstone Greenstone Belt, 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.
The company has also acquired 100 percent of the shares and options of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals (ASX:AME), which owns the Sandstone gold project located in East Murchison. The project has a current mineral resource of 1.05 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t.
Brightstar also completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML). The project is located 70 km from the Sandstone gold project. The acquisition adds a further 9.6 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 0.5 Moz gold to Brightstar’s JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, giving the company a total mineral endowment of 38.3 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 2.0 Moz gold.
The acquisition of the MGEP from Gateway Mining and 100 percent of Alto’s shares creates a third district-scale resource base for the company called the Sandstone Hub. Upon consolidation of the Laverton, Menzies and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar’s mineral resources would reach 3 Moz at 1.5g/t gold.
Subsequent to the deal with Alto Metals, Brightstar entered into a $4 million drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone gold project. The deal strengthens Brightstar's financial capacity to fulfill its multi-hub exploration and development strategy, which includes the Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone hubs.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than 3 million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure across its project locations in Laverton, Menzies and Sandstone in Western Australia.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8 Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold.
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar has recently completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML), and has entered into an agreement to acquire Alto Metals (ASX:AME) further creating the company’s third district-scale resource base known as the Sandstone Hub.
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Beta and Alpha project areas with the addition of the Second Fortune gold mine and the Jasper Hills projects.
Highlights:
- Cork Tree Well, Alpha and Beta have current total JORC mineral resource estimate of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 511 koz (52 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 303 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of ~0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Scoping Study outcomes include:
- Pre-production capex of $12 million required (maximum capital drawdown)
- Open pit mine at Lord Byron and underground mine at Fish
- Production of 141 koz over four years (35 koz per annum)
- LOM EBITDA of $135 million (@ AU$3,000/oz)
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 13.7 Mt at 1.3 g/t gold for 595 koz gold (36 percent measured and indicated)
- September 2023 scoping study showed the simultaneous development of open pit mining at Lady Shenton system and underground mining at Yunndaga:
- 1.9 Mt @ 1.63 g/t Au (100 koz) in open pit mining at Lady Shenton
- 650 kt @ 2.91 g/t (60 koz) in underground mining at Yunndaga
- Low capex of $22 million
- Significant opportunities to find virgin discoveries and brownfields mineral resource growth:
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Brightstar aims to fast-track the development timetable through:
- A focused, multi-rig infill drill out to take the inferred mineralisation into measured and indicated status to underpin mining studies and project advancement
- The application of Brightstar’s dedicated in-house geological and mining engineering team to retain crucial project IP and fast-tracked mining studies;
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- A 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Matthew Bowles – Non-executive Director
Matthew Bowles is a senior corporate finance executive with extensive public corporate advisory, private equity and capital markets experience in the resources sector. Bowles has successfully negotiated domestic and cross border corporate funding, joint venture and M&A transactions for a number of ASX listed companies in Africa, the Americas and Australia. He was previously chief development officer for a West African focused ASX listed company. He commenced his career with Rio Tinto, working in corporate and commercial roles for nine years, before moving to London to work in banking and finance. Since his return to Australia, Bowles has held senior roles with global advisory firms, focusing on the resources sector. Bowles holds a Bachelor of Business, is a member of CPA Australia and a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR), to earn up to 80% equity in the Goongarrie Gold Project (Goongarrie, or the Project).
Highlights
- Cazaly signs binding term sheet with Brightstar Resources to earn up to 80% of the Goongarrie Gold Project located in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies district in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia
- The Project covers 12km strike of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ), host to multiple world class gold deposits
- Several high priority gold drill targets with growth potential
- Gold mineralisation at the Hastings prospect extends for over 1km, and is open along strike and at depth. Anomalous intercepts include 38m @ 3.1g/t gold1
- Cazaly to spend up to $3M on exploration to earn staged equity up to 80% of the Goongarrie Project
Cazaly’s Managing Director, Tara French comments:
“The Goongarrie gold project presents Cazaly with an outstanding opportunity to explore for new gold resources in a multi-million-ounce gold district. The sizeable land package has multiple gold targets
and is largely untested at depth. We are very much looking forward to generating new gold targets and drill testing the existing prospects. With the gold price breaking A$4,600 oz for the first time, and with a positive pricing outlook, it’s the perfect time for Cazaly to get back into gold. We are pleased to have entered into the agreement for nil cash or scrip consideration with all funding going ‘into the ground’. We look forward to advancing this project and to working closely with our new partners at Brightstar to maximise value for shareholders.”
Goongarrie Gold Project
Goongarrie is located in the northeastern goldfields, 90km north of Kalgoorlie, and is easily accessible via the Goldfields Highway that runs along the western boundary of the project area. The Project consists of 70km2 of greenstone sequence within the Kalgoorlie Terrain.
Figure 1. Regional location - Goongarrie Gold Project.
Importantly the Project covers twelve kilometers of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ), which is the northern extension of the Boulder-Lefroy Shear Zone (BLSZ) to the south, one of the richest gold mineralised structures in the Yilgarn Craton. Subsequent exploration activities have identified two additional subparallel N-S structures that also have the potential to host significant gold deposits.
Material Terms of Joint Venture Agreement
The terms of the earn-in joint venture agreement for the Goongarrie Project, subject to Cazaly completing due diligence, are:
- Cazaly to expend an initial $1m on exploration to earn a 25% interest;
- Expend further funds of $1m to earn a 51% interest;
- Expend further funds of $1m to earn to an 80% interest.
Tenements included in the Goongarrie Project are listed in Table 1.
Project History
The Goongarrie Project was acquired by Kingwest Resources Ltd (KWR) in 2019. In May 2023 KWR merged with Brightstar Resources Limited whose focus has now shifted away from the Goongarrie project following their recent merger with Alto Metals Ltd (ASX: AME)i.
Prior to KWR acquiring the Project, very little exploration activity had been completed across the project as work was focused at Menzies and Kalgoorlie. Historic work included soil sampling, trenching, auger drilling, shallow aircore drilling, and limited RC drilling. This work targeted oxide gold mineralisation at surface associated with the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ). Two gold deposits along the BTZ were initially mined in the late 1980s at Jennys Reward, and Goongarrie Lady which was recently re-commissioned by a private group. There is potential for the discovery of new gold deposits undercover along the 12km strike length of the BTZ and along largely untested parallel mineralised structures that run N-S through the length of the project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cazaly Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.
“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.
Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.
With an estimated 1.53 million metric tons of contained graphite and high-purity test results, the project has the potential to strengthen North America’s graphite supply chain, Ferguson said.
“(There are) lots of real positives in the right part of the world, which is growing in terms of those strategic interests. We think we've got something really big at Lac Carheil,” he added.
The company has an active year ahead. Drilling at Lac Carheil is set to begin, with resource updates expected in the first half of the year. Metals Australia is also planning follow-up exploration at its project in the James Bay region after promising gold and base metals results. In Australia, the company will resume exploration at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Northern Territory after the wet season, while metallurgical testing continues at its Manindi critical minerals project in Western Australia.
With a well-funded strategy and a diverse portfolio, Metals Australia is positioning itself as a key player in the critical minerals sector. Investors and industry watchers can expect a dynamic year ahead as the company advances its projects.
Watch the full interview with Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Metals Australia (ASX:MLS). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Metals Australia in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals Australia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Metals Australia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Investor Insight
Heliostar Metals has a clear, execution-focused strategy. They are on track to go from no gold production in 2023 to 150,000 ounces of annual gold production in just a couple of years. As one of the fastest-growing gold producers in the industry, Heliostar presents a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a continued gold bull market.
Overview
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FRA:RGG1) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer focused on unlocking high-grade gold production in Mexico’s premier mining regions.
The company rapidly expanded its asset base by acquiring a diverse portfolio of producing and development-stage assets. This positions it for long-term, scalable production growth.The company holds two operating mines (San Agustin and La Colorada), two advanced development projects (Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo), and two additional growth assets (San Antonio and Unga in Alaska). Unlike most of its peers, Heliostar is uniquely positioned to fund growth through internal cash flow while continuing to expand its resource base.
The company prioritizes capital discipline and low-cost acquisitions, significantly expanding its asset base while maintaining a lean financial structure. Unlike many juniors reliant on heavy dilution, Heliostar leverages internal cash flow from its producing assets to drive project development.
Heliostar Metals is strategically positioned to scale its gold production to 150,000 ounces per year in the near term by leveraging its producing mines and development assets. San Agustin and La Colorada provide immediate cash flow and serve as the foundation for production growth. At La Colorada, a permitted expansion plan allows for low-cost increases in output, while the advancement of Ana Paula Phase 1 will significantly enhance production capacity.
Looking ahead, the company has a long-term vision of achieving 500,000 ounces of gold production annually by 2030. This growth will be driven by the development of Cerro del Gallo and San Antonio, both positioned as next-generation mines. Additionally, Ana Paula Phase 2 is expected to scale production beyond 100,000 ounces per year, further solidifying Heliostar’s production base. The company will also pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions to supplement organic growth and expand its project pipeline.
Heliostar’s focus is on minimizing shareholder dilution (and maximizing shareholder value) by funding growth through internal cash flow. The company is reinvesting revenue from operating mines into exploration and development, ensuring efficient capital allocation to high-impact assets. This self-sustaining approach is further strengthened by a strong institutional investor base, which holds 53 percent of the company’s shares, providing confidence in Heliostar’s growth trajectory.
Company Highlights
- Heliostar Metals is rapidly advancing from a junior explorer to a mid-tier gold producer, targeting 150,000 oz per year in the near term and 500,000 oz annually by 2030.
- Heliostar has rapidly expanded its portfolio with key acquisitions, now controlling two producing mines and four advanced-stage growth assets in Mexico. Added 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces for just US$15 million, reinforcing a capital-efficient growth model.
- The company prioritizes capital discipline and low-cost acquisitions to expand its asset base and maintain a lean financial structure. Unlike many juniors who dilute shareholders to grow, Heliostar leveraged gold production cash flows to drive project development.
- Its flagship project, Ana Paula, is one of Mexico’s highest-grade undeveloped gold projects. The Heliostar team took on the permitted open pit design and revised it to an underground operation. The current mine plan has potential to produce more than 100,000 gold ounces per year.
- In 2024, Heliostar acquired the La Colorada and San Agustin gold projects. Production at these two mines provide immediate cash flow. That funds Heliostar’s exploration and development without significant dilution.
- CEO Charles Funk leads a seasoned team of mine builders and exploration experts with a track record of developing world-class deposits.
- The company also features a favorable shareholder registry: 53 percent institutional investors, 42 percent high-net-worth and retail investors, and 5 percent held by the board and management.
Key Projects
Ana Paula (Flagship Development Project)
Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update effective November 27, 2023.
The Ana Paula project is Heliostar’s flagship high-grade underground gold deposit, located in the Guerrero Gold Belt, Mexico. With 710,920 oz measured and indicated gold (6.6 g/t) and 447,500 oz inferred gold (4.24 g/t), the project has significant exploration upside. Originally envisioned as an open-pit operation, Heliostar has transitioned Ana Paula into an underground mining project to improve economics and reduce environmental impact. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study, expected to be completed in late 2025, with a construction decision to follow.
Phase 1 production is projected at 50,000 oz per year, scaling to more than 100,000 oz in Phase 2. Exploration is ongoing to expand the high-grade panel, with exceptional drill results, including 125.9 meters @ 4.02 g/t gold (23.6 meters @ 12.5 g/t gold). Ana Paula is a high-impact, high-grade asset that will form the backbone of Heliostar’s production growth.
La Colorada Mine
Located in Sonora, Mexico, La Colorada is one of Heliostar’s cash-flow-generating assets, currently in production with a 2025 guidance of 17,000 to 23,300 oz gold. The mine features a permitted expansion plan, including the Creston Pit Cutback, which contains 220,000 oz probable reserves, and the Veta Madre Pit, which holds an additional 163,000 oz probable reserves (awaiting permitting).
Heliostar is actively drilling below the existing pits, targeting high-grade underground extensions. The company is also evaluating low-grade stockpiles and optimizing heap leach recovery to enhance profitability. By Q1 2025, La Colorada’s expansion will be restarted, leading to a significant increase in gold output.
San Agustin Mine
San Agustin is a low-cost, open-pit heap leach gold mine located in Durango, Mexico, producing between 14,650 to 14,950 oz gold in 2024. The mine offers significant upside through heap leach reprocessing, with a plan to recover 20 Mt of non-agglomerated, run-of-mine material.
The Corner Permit Cutback contains an additional 86,000 oz gold and 4.5 Moz silver, requiring approval before mining. Additionally, San Agustin has sulfide mineralization potential at depth, which remains underexplored. The mine continues to be a consistent cash flow generator, supporting Heliostar’s development pipeline.
Cerro del Gallo Project
Cerro del Gallo is a large-scale, low-cost development asset located in Guanajuato, Mexico. With 2.86 Moz measured and indicated gold and 1 Moz inferred gold, the project represents a long-term growth opportunity for Heliostar.
The company is currently advancing permitting efforts to unlock the heap leach processing potential, which could significantly contribute to its mid-term production goals. Cerro del Gallo is expected to become a core asset as Heliostar scales toward the longer-term 500,000 oz per year production goal.
Pro Forma Total Gold Resources
San Antonio Project
located in Baja California Sur, Mexico, San Antonio is an open-pit gold development project with a 1.74 Moz measured and indicated gold resource. The project is currently awaiting environmental permitting, after which Heliostar will assess development timelines. San Antonio’s favorable metallurgy and location make it a strategic asset with potential for future near-term production.
Unga Project
The Unga project in Alaska is a high-grade gold exploration asset, with an inferred resource of 384,000 oz gold (13.8 g/t). While not a primary focus, the project remains a long-term high-grade growth opportunity.
Management Team
Charles Funk – President & CEO
Charles Funk brings over 18 years of experience in business development and exploration. Before joining Heliostar, he held senior roles at Newcrest Mining and OZ Minerals, two of the world's most prominent mining companies. Funk led the Panuco discovery for Vizsla Silver in 2020, demonstrating his strong expertise in identifying and advancing high-potential gold and silver deposits. Under his leadership, Heliostar has pursued transformational acquisitions that have rapidly expanded the company’s asset base while maintaining capital efficiency.
Gregg Bush – Chief Operating Officer
A highly regarded mine builder, Gregg Bush has a strong track record in mine development, project integration, and operations management. He previously served as COO of Capstone Mining for nine years and as SVP of Mexico for Equinox Gold. With deep experience in Latin American mining operations, Bush plays a pivotal role in advancing Heliostar’s production assets, optimizing operations and ensuring efficient project execution.
Sam Anderson – VP Projects
Sam Anderson brings 20 years of experience in mine geology and project management, including 17 years at Newmont, where he served as mine geology superintendent and senior manager of exploration business development. He played a significant role in the development of Newmont’s Merian Mine in Suriname, from resource stage to steady-state operation. His expertise in mineral resource expansion and project evaluation is crucial to advancing Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo toward production.
Mike Gingles – VP of Corporate Development
With over 35 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience in the mining industry, Mike Gingles has been a key player in major mining deals. He led the Pueblo Viejo and Turquoise Ridge transactions for Placer Dome, two of the largest gold assets in North America. His expertise in strategic partnerships, corporate finance, and project acquisitions has positioned Heliostar for transformational growth.
Hernan Dorado – VP Sustainability & Special Projects
As a fifth-generation miner, Hernan Dorado has more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector, including a founding role at Guanajuato Silver, where he served as COO. He has extensive experience in Mexican mining operations, permitting and sustainability practices, ensuring that Heliostar’s projects meet the highest environmental and social responsibility standards.
Vitalina Lyssoun – Chief Financial Officer
Vitalina Lyssoun is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA) with over 16 years of financial expertise with a focus on the resource sector. She has strengths in Canadian and US public company reporting, regulatory and tax compliance, and internal controls. She is fluent in Spanish and has experience in operations based in Mexico, Central America and West Africa. Most recently, Lyssoun built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver, including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver.
The BC government plans to fast track 18 resource projects to reduce the province’s dependence on US trade.
According to the CBC, the mining and energy projects are worth around C$20 billion combined, and are expected to move through the approval process at an accelerated pace amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.
The government has identified resource-dependent communities as the primary beneficiaries, as they are most vulnerable to potential trade disruptions. The projects are expected to employ 8,000 people.
"We have a huge advantage in British Columbia here with our geographic positioning," Premier David Eby said in an email to the CBC. "We know that we have what the world needs, and we're going to use that to our advantage."
The properties include the Eskay Creek gold-silver project, a historic mine restart in Northwest BC, the expansion of the Red Chris gold-copper mine in the same region and the Highland Valley copper mine extension in Logan Lake.
Other projects cited are the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine near Fort St. James, the Cedar natural gas export facility in Kitimat and the NEBC Connector, a pipeline project transporting natural gas liquids from Northeast BC to Alberta.
BC Energy Minister Adrian Dix confirmed that the government will prioritize permitting and environmental assessments for these projects, though he emphasized that existing regulatory standards will be maintained.
"It's critically important that we move through these stages of the process, not to take away from standards, but to ensure that these projects happen in the fastest possible way," he said.
US export hub
According to BC Stats, the US accounted for 54 percent of the province’s exports in 2023.
Of those exports, 67 percent were in the wood, pulp and paper, metallic mineral and energy sectors. China and Japan were the next largest markets, representing 14 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
The BC government continues to evaluate additional projects for fast tracking, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.
Fast tracked projects raise regulatory concerns
Some environmental groups have raised concerns about the fast-tracking decision.
The CBC quotes Jessica Clogg of West Coast Environmental Law, who suggests that economic uncertainty is being used to justify projects that may have otherwise faced greater scrutiny.
"I do think it's shameful that resource companies and the business sectors are taking advantage of the current economic instability to apparently put forward a list of potentially risky projects," she commented.
Several projects have also drawn opposition from Indigenous groups. The Eskay Creek and Red Chris mines have faced resistance from Alaskan Indigenous governments due to environmental concerns.
In BC, the Tahltan Nation has voiced dismay about the decision to fast track those projects, noting that they are both located in Tahltan territory and pointing to a lack of consultation.
“We fully acknowledge that developments in the United States have raised economic concerns in Canada and we share those concerns,” President Beverly Slater wrote in a February 7 statement.
“For the Tahltan Nation, our priority, as always, is ensuring that our Title and Rights, as well as our human rights, are fully upheld and respected. This involves properly assessing the economic, environmental, social, and cultural dimensions of any project proposed in our Territory consistent with any agreement that has been entered into by the Tahltan Nation and British Columbia pursuant to section 7 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”
The expansion of the Highland Valley copper mine, owned by Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) has been challenged by the Skeetchestn and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc bands in BC's interior.
Dix stated that consultations with Indigenous communities will continue. He noted that several wind power projects are structured to be at least 50 percent Indigenous-owned.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The merger between Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel is now legally effective.
The companies made the announcement in a joint press release on Monday (February 10), saying it follows final approval from the Supreme Court of Western Australia. They first announced the deal in October 2024.
The transaction is set to close on schedule as it was originally expected to go into effect in January or February.
Under the agreement, Horizon shareholders will own 69.8 percent of the merged company, while the remaining 30.2 percent of the entity will be held by Poseidon shareholders. Shares of Poseidon stopped trading on the ASX on Monday.
The new entity consolidates Horizon’s large gold resource and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure.
Horizon is bringing to the table its Boorara gold project, which recently successfully made its first gold pour. Boorara will be among the cornerstone assets of the combined company, along with Horizon’s Burbanks project.
The company plans to provide a five year mine plan to fill the Black Swan processing plant.
Black Swan will be converted into a gold plant, a move that the new company believes has the potential to unlock latent value in Horizon’s portfolio and “open up the region for toll milling and further consolidation.”
All cornerstone assets of the company are located in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie districts.
Shares of Horizon rose close to 12 percent on Monday, closing the day at AU$0.053.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Horizon Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
With a portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.
Providence Gold Mines focuses on revitalizing the historic Providence Group of Mines. The company aims to unlock the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of North America's most significant gold-producing regions.
The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to generate significant value for shareholders.
Company Highlights
- Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
- The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
- The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
- Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
- The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.
This Providence Gold MInes profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD) to receive an Investor Presentation
