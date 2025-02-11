Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that a binding Term Sheet has been executed with Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly), under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, by incurring exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Brightstar has signed a binding Term Sheet with Cazaly Resources Limited under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project by sole funding exploration expenditure of up to $3 million, as follows:
    • Upon exercising the option, Cazaly to spend $1 million on expenditure over an initial 12-month period to earn a 25% interest;
    • Cazaly to spend an additional $1 million on expenditure over a further 18-month period to earn an additional 26% interest (aggregate 51% interest); and
    • Cazaly to spend an additional $1 million on expenditure over a further 18-month period to earn an additional 29% interest (aggregate 80% interest)
  • Upon Cazaly earning an interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, Brightstar and Cazaly shall form a Joint Venture
  • The earn-in allows Brightstar to prioritise operational and development activities, with Definitive Feasibility Study workstreams advancing and current mining operations at Second Fortune complemented by start-up works at the Fish underground project
  • Brightstar’s exploration strategy remains focused on improving and growing existing mineral resources at projects with granted mining leases and near-term commercialisation pathways, such as the Sandstone, Menzies and broader Laverton project areas

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented:

“With our focus on development and mining operations across the broader Eastern Goldfields and Murchison regions, we are delighted to have attracted a quality partner in Cazaly to explore the Lake Goongarrie area in greater detail, while retaining exposure and upside to exploration success with the joint venture.

Our focus in the general Menzies area is on the Lady Shenton System where we are defining a large open pit mining complex as part of our DFS, whilst we continue to explore and assess other deposits such as Yunndaga and the Link Zone for future mining opportunities to increase our operational footprint in the Menzies area.”

Figure 1 – Menzies & Lake Goongarrie tenure

Under the Term Sheet, Cazaly is granted an option, exercisable within 90 days, to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project shown in Figure 1 (which is a combination of wholly owned tenements and tenements where Brightstar holds gold rights). The exercise of the option by Cazaly is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including due diligence on the Goongarrie Gold Project by Cazaly, the tenements being in good standing and certain deeds of assignment being entered into with parties that have rights in respect of the Goongarrie Gold Project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


