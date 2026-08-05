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August 04, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers Presentation
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Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 drilling program at the Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Property") in southern Yukon, where the Company's two drill rigs are advancing the program, one rig... Keep Reading...
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Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5 Million
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX- V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 7,575,757 units of the Company (each, a... Keep Reading...
15h
Omega Pacific Closes Private Placement
Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA,OTC:OMGPF) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed closing of the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Second Tranche has resulted in... Keep Reading...
16h
Lahontan Drills 12.2m Grading 1.25 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada East
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2026 drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The results reported herein comprise seven reverse-circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling... Keep Reading...
04 August
GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property
GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has engaged SJ Geophysics Ltd. to complete a 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey on its flagship Fishpot Property in central British Columbia. Key Highlights Near-term 3D Induced Polarization (IP)... Keep Reading...
04 August
Pinnacle Reopens Additional Historic Mine Workings at El Potrero and Samples up to 26.1 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - August 4, 2026 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, during the rehabilitation and drill station preparation in the historic... Keep Reading...
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