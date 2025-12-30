Early Warning Report - Shares of Canex Metals Inc.

Early Warning Report - Shares of Canex Metals Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of Canex Metals Inc. ("Canex").

On December 23, 2025, Eric Fier ("Mr. Fier"), purchased pursuant to a private placement, a total of 7,387,000 Common Shares or 4.42% of the issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis of Canex for cash consideration of $1,108,050 or $0.15 per Common Share. Following the share purchase Mr. Fier will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 16,695,800 Common Shares representing 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Fier's acquisition represents an approximately 4.42% increase in his ownership and or control over Common Shares of Canex, assuming no further common shares of Canex have been issued. The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, he may further decrease or increase his beneficial ownership of the securities of Canex.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on Canex's Sedar profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information Contact:
Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

SOURCE: Canex Metals Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canex MetalsTSXV:CANXPrecious Metals Investing
CANX:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canex Metals

Canex Metals

Multiple Bulk Tonnage and High Grade Gold Targets in Northern Arizona

Multiple Bulk Tonnage and High Grade Gold Targets in Northern Arizona Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 15, 2025, and December 16, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program has encountered favourable alteration in... Keep Reading...
Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") achieved significant progress during 2025 in the exploration and development of its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The 2026... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces that, due to additional demand to participate in the LIFE Offering, the Company announces a non-brokered hard dollar private placement offering of up to 2,000,000 units of the... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia/ December 29, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 2,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share pursuant to a mineral property... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SRANF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Related News

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project