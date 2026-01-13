EA to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on February 3, 2026

EA to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on February 3, 2026

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 after the close of market on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Following the recent announcement of EA's definitive agreement to be acquired, the company will not be hosting an earnings conference call.

The financial results release and any accompanying materials will be available on EA's website at http://ir.ea.com .

Updates regarding EA's business are available on EA's blog at www.ea.com/news .

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ® . More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "goal," "will," "may," "likely," "should," "could" (and the negative of any of these terms), "future" and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

Source: Electronic Arts Inc.

Andrew Uerkwitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
650-674-7191
auerkwitz@ea.com

Justin Higgs
Vice President, Corporate Communications
925-502-9253
jhiggs@ea.com

