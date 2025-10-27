E-Tech Resources Rebrands as ReeXploration Inc., Reflecting Renewed Focus on Responsible Discovery and Critical Mineral Growth in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Rebrands as ReeXploration Inc., Reflecting Renewed Focus on Responsible Discovery and Critical Mineral Growth in Namibia

Contributing to the world's shift toward secure, sustainable critical mineral supply.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to ReeXploration Inc., marking a strategic realignment toward discovery-led growth, responsible exploration, and positioning within the world's accelerating demand for secure and sustainable critical minerals supply.

The rebranding reflects the Company's focus on creating value through critical mineral discovery and early-stage resource development. The timing aligns with an intensifying global spotlight on critical minerals, with recent export restrictions and geopolitical tensions accelerating the need to diversify supply chains away from China1. This has created a generational opportunity for credible, Western-aligned projects. ReeXploration is well positioned within this shift, advancing the Eureka Rare Earth Element ("REE") project in Namibia - one of Africa's most stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

"This is a natural evolution built on the work our team has done on the Eureka REE project in Namibia and represents more than a name change - it marks a clear step forward towards building a value-creation company," said Christopher Drysdale, interim CEO of ReeXploration Inc. "Namibia provides the right environment, a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction where credible exploration can contribute meaningfully to the next generation of critical mineral supply. Our focus is on creating value where discovery, technical excellence, and responsibility intersect, and ReeXploration reflects exactly that, with a renewed focus on disciplined exploration and the technical foundation needed to help build secure, sustainable critical minerals supply chains."

Anchoring the Company's strategy is the Eureka REE Project, located in Namibia's Erongo Mining District. A metallurgy-first approach differentiates ReeXploration from peers by proving processability before scale, reducing technical uncertainty and underpinning future resource growth in proven viability.

Highlights of the project include:

  • Proven Metallurgy: Bench-scale testing has produced a ~60% TREO concentrate from monazite-hosting carbonatite, confirming clean, Western-standard processability — a rare milestone for a project at this stage.

  • Resource Foundation: A maiden NI 43-101 inferred resource of 310,000 tonnes @ 4.8% TREO (0.7% Nd+Pr).

  • District-Scale Resource Growth Potential: Covering approximately 13 by 6 km, the Eureka Dome hosts a district-scale REE mineral system evidenced by exploration results to date. Multiple undrilled geochemical and geophysical anomalies and REE mineralization intersected in 90% of trenches from the 2024 trenching program suggests strong potential for resource growth.

  • Strategic Location: Just 2 km from the Trans-Kalahari Highway, with road, power, and port access through Walvis Bay — lowering development risk and cost.

  • Credible Leadership: Advice from non-executive director, Professor Frances Wall, a globally recognized expert in critical minerals, and executed by a 100% Namibian-based team with well-established community relationships.

ReeXploration's commitment to responsible development has been embedded from the start. Led by a Namibian-based technical team, our environmental compliance and community engagement programs are locally managed, ensuring regular reporting and open dialogue with all stakeholders. The Company operates under valid Environmental Clearances, with practices aligned to Namibia's national development goals. Eureka's low-impurity, low-radioactivity monazite mineralogy reduces environmental hurdles, while the Company's ESG-driven philosophy ensures progress creating tangible benefits both locally and globally.

With proven metallurgy, credible leadership, and strong jurisdictional support, ReeXploration is positioned to play a meaningful role in the emerging, independent supply chains that will define the next phase of the critical minerals economy.

The name change was previously approved at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 18, 2025. The Company's stock symbol will remain "REE". The name change has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective at the market open on October 28, 2025, the Company will trade under the new name.

New Website

To accompany the name change and rebranding, ReeXploration has launched a new corporate website at www.rareearthexploration.com, offering detailed information on the Company's strategy, leadership, and the Eureka REE Project.

Marketing Engagements

The Company entered into several marketing agreements as part of an integrated communications strategy to increase market awareness. This strategy, designed and managed in collaboration with Inflection Communications as part of the Company's extended communications team, is intended to elevate ReeXploration's visibility, create a multichannel presence, and ensure that its progress and value proposition are effectively communicated to the market.

The Company has engaged the following parties with services to begin immediately:

  • Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN), a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The vendor will be retained for a six-month advertising and investor awareness campaign for one-time fees of C$20,000 plus US$30,000;

  • The Northern Miner Group, a private company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, has been in existence for over 100 years as a leading publication for the mining sector. Services will include a combination of articles, interviews, and digital advertising. The vendor has been retained for these services for a one-time fee of C$63,000 which program will span six months;

  • InvestorNews Inc. is a private company headquartered in Bolton, Ontario and has been in existence since 2001. The vendor has been engaged to provide consultation for content creation and art direction. The vendor will be retained for a six-month term at a total cost of C$10,000; and

  • The Oregon Group, a private company headquartered in New Castle, DE, USA, is dedicated to written research since 2019. The vendor will be retained for a series of articles and social media marketing for a one-time fee U$15,000 and until the work is completed.

All service providers are independent of the Company, represented that they hold no securities or rights to acquire securities of the Company, and will not receive any stock options or other equity-based compensation. Where applicable, content will be reviewed for factual accuracy and compliance with Canadian securities laws and stock exchange policies. Certain marketing engagements are subject to regulatory approval.

Technical Disclosure

The current maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) with an effective date of August 2, 2021. An Independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was filed on SEDARplus on September 15, 2021, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on www.rareearthexploration.com.

Qualified Person

Tolene Kruger, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mrs. Kruger is registered as Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat.) with the South African Council for Natural Science Professions (SACNASP, Reg. No.: 148182), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ReeXploration Inc.

ReeXploration (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a Canadian exploration company positioned to help meet surging global demand for secure, responsible supplies of critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition, advanced technologies and national defense. The company's flagship Eureka Project in central Namibia hosts rare earth element (REE) mineralization in monazite, rich in NdPr magnet metals, with bench-scale testing confirming production of a clean, Western-standard concentrate. Supported by a Namibia-based technical team and guided by global critical minerals experts, ReeXploration is advancing discovery-led growth for rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical minerals, building a credible, ESG-aligned platform positioned to benefit from the global race to diversify and secure responsible supply chains.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. ReeXploration does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to ReeXploration. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by ReeXploration with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.rareearthexploration.com or contact Christopher Drysdale, Interim CEO of ReeXploration Inc., at +1 902-334-1949, contact@rareearthexploration.com

________________________
1 Imbert, F. (2025, October 13). Rare earth stocks jump as investors bet on new supply chain strategies. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/13/rare-earth-stocks.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271973

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesREE:CATSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources

Exploring for Neodymium and Praseodymium in Namibia

Exploring for Neodymium and Praseodymium in Namibia Keep Reading...
E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

High lanthanum and cerium values suggest neodymium and praseodymium potential - critical magnet metals driving EVs and the energy transition.E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a new kilometer-scale Rare Earth... Keep Reading...
E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Gecko Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Gecko") and Flightec Namibia ("Flightec") to support ongoing exploration and development activities on its 100% owned Eureka project.E-Tech has evaluated... Keep Reading...
E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Company"), a rare earth element exploration and development company which owns 100% of the Eureka Project in Namibia (the "Project"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Novamera Inc.... Keep Reading...
Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on August 11, 2023, he indirectly acquired an additional 4,166,667 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private placement financing. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned... Keep Reading...
E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of its previously announced private placement of 11,666,667 common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share for gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Financing"). The proceeds from the... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Trading resumes in: Company: West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: WHY All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

Substantial Assays Strengthen Shallow Central-South Mineralization and Support Robust Outlook for Upcoming Preliminary Economic AssessmentAllied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Closes Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Closes Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Receives Green-Light Permit for Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine - Advancing Canada's Domestic Critical Mineral Refining

West High Yield Resources Receives Green-Light Permit for Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine - Advancing Canada's Domestic Critical Mineral Refining

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals (MCM) has officially issued the Mines Act Permit (the "Permit") authorizing the development and... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass focusing on antimony element symbol "Sb" in periodic table.

United States Antimony Makes Takeover Bid for Larvotto Resources

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) said on Sunday (October 19) that it is proposing to acquire Australian company Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).In a takeover offer, USAC said that it would pay AU$1.40 per Larvotto share, a 12.9 percent premium to the stock's last close.Larvotto shareholders are... Keep Reading...
Steadright Critical Minerals Retains New York Investment Bank Craft Capital Management LLC

Steadright Critical Minerals Retains New York Investment Bank Craft Capital Management LLC

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of Craft Capital Management LLC (“Craft”) a broker-dealer regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement