E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the private placement previously announced on February 26, 2024 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 1,849,114 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Private Placement at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $129,438, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. Two insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement.

No finder's fees were paid in connection to this tranche.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR),to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgraphite stocksgraphite explorationcse:eprgraphite investingGraphite Investing
EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the results of the drilling and exploration program completed on the Tetepisca Graphite Property during the summer and fall of 2023.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (FSE: WNF) ("VCT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") (the "Agreement") for Volt to acquire an interest in EPR's Tetepisca Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec (collectively, the "Property"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/196827_voltcarbonlogo.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the Company has entered into an option agreement with Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) ("Volt" or "Volt Carbon") enabling Volt Carbon to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Graphite Project ("Tetepisca") by funding $680,000 in exploration before December 31, 2024 and making a one-time cash payment of $1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2025.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "We are pleased to be announcing further exploration of our Tetepisca Graphite Project. Volt Carbon is a carbon science company with holdings in graphite exploration properties. Volt Carbon has developed proprietary graphite ore processing technology and is in the early stages of developing and producing solid-state lithium-ion batteries. We have previously engaged Volt to process samples from Tetepisca into graphite concentrates which can be provided as samples to battery manufacturers. We welcome continued collaboration with Volt Carbon as a step in the process to bring Tetepisca graphite from the ground in Quebec to end-users in North America and Europe."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Graphite (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Graphite (Updated 2024)

Graphite has swung into focus in recent years, largely due to its key role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Concerns about China's supply stranglehold and anticipated demand from lithium-ion battery megafactories have sparked investor interest, and experts believe graphite will be a key EV battery material for at least the next decade.

Today, each EV battery contains between 40 and 60 kilograms of graphite material. Putting the market's anticipated growth into perspective, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data shows that demand for graphite from the battery sector is expected to grow by 250 percent between 2023 and 2030. Benchmark analysts see a potential supply deficit looming if graphite companies do not expand their operations.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech - Extension to Share Purchase Plan Closing Date

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its $5 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP) as announced on 17 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces the Closing of Aggregate US$37.5 Million Private Placement by Mitsui and Pallinghurst

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) confirms it has closed its private placements previously announced on February 15, 2024, and May 1 st , 2024, (the ‘'Private Placements") representing a gross aggregate amount of US$37.5 million from Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (‘'Mitsui") (TYO:8031) and Pallinghurst Bond Limited (‘'Pallinghurst").

For further information regarding the Private Placements, please refer to NMG's press releases dated May 1, 2024, and February 15, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , as well as on NMG's website at: https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/ and https://nmg.com/approval-mitsui-pallinghurst-placements/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Following Shareholder Approval, NMG Set to Close Aggregate US$37.5M Private Placements by Mitsui and Pallinghurst

+ Approval by NMG shareholders of private placements for an aggregate amount of US$37.5M by strategic partner Mitsui and long-time investor Pallinghurst in accordance with Regulation-61-101.

+ Private placements scheduled to close on May 2, 2024, with the surrender and cancellation of Mitsui and Pallinghurst's convertible notes dated November 8, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Quarterly Report March 2024

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Break US$10,000 as Supply Concerns Mount

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

Gold Investing

Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields

Battery Metals Investing

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

×