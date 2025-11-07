E-Power Announces Results of Annual Meeting

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting ("Meeting") held on November 6, 2025. A total of 40,192,109 common shares were voted representing approximately 56.53 % of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting and the special resolutions were passed as follows:

Motion Votes For Withold

Abstain		 % Votes
 For
Withold / Abstain
Number of Directors
Number of Directors to be set at four. 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Election of Directors
Jamie Lavigne 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Michael Danielsson 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Alexis De La Renaudiere 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Alexander Haffmans 36,707,889 3,484,220 91.33% 8.669%

Appointment of Auditors



To re-appoint SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the forthcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Company's Stock Option Plan



To approve the stock option plan of the Company which is currently in place. 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Company's Restricted Unit Plan



To approve the restricted share units plan of the Company which is currently in place. 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%
Quorum



To approve the quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the shareholders, which shall consist of 10% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote. 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00%

 

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company's is currently focussed on flake graphite resource development on the Tetepsica Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: 
e-powerresources.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at : info@e-powerresources.com.

E-Power Resources
