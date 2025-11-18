Dynatrace Integrates with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to Deliver End-to-End Observability for Agentic AI on AWS

Now Generally Available, Delivering Real-Time Visibility, Auditability, and Optimization for Agentic Workflows

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore , now generally available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. This integration provides real-time visibility into autonomous agents and their interactions across AWS services, enabling developers and enterprises to monitor, debug, optimize, and audit agentic workflows with precision. Dynatrace is one of the first observability providers supporting Amazon Bedrock AgentCore at launch, delivering real-time insights into agentic workflows.

Solving the Visibility Gap in Agentic Architectures
AI agents are rapidly emerging as a new paradigm for unlocking productivity gains, yet visibility into their behavior and performance remains limited. The integration between Dynatrace and AWS addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive, real-time observability across agentic workflows. Through its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Dynatrace converts agent telemetry into actionable insights, enabling teams to:

  • Monitor agent reliability and responsiveness at the trace level
  • Set up intelligent alerting on key metrics
  • Visualize agent-to-service interactions through a real-time topology map
  • Debug distributed agent workflows
  • Oversee compliance and governance in AI-driven systems

Strategic Alignment and Developer Enablement
This integration underscores Dynatrace's commitment to advancing AI-driven observability and strengthening collaboration with hyperscalers like AWS, enabling enterprises to more rapidly adopt agentic and generative AI technologies. By delivering comprehensive telemetry, causal AI analytics, and seamless integration with AgentCore, Dynatrace empowers developers, cloud architects, and operations teams to accelerate time-to-value, simplify deployment, and provide trust and reliability in autonomous agent environments.

"At Storio group, we're committed to leveraging AI to drive smarter, more responsive digital experiences," said Alex Hibbitt, Engineering Director, Customer Platform at Storio group. "Dynatrace's integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore gives us the real-time observability we need to confidently scale agentic architectures. It's a powerful step forward in building intelligent systems that are both reliable and secure."

"As agentic architectures redefine how enterprises build and operate intelligent systems, observability becomes the foundation for trust and innovation," said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "Our integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore delivers the transparency and insight teams need to confidently scale autonomous AI, helping them accelerate delivery with greater reliability."

Availability
Dynatrace AgentCore integration is generally available. A joint showcase is planned for AWS re:Invent 2025, with live demos and presentations at booth #575.

Resources

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace .

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial .

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 Dynatrace LLC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace's and AWS's respective capabilities and the expected benefits to organizations from the integration between Dynatrace and AWS, and from using Dynatrace and AWS. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

