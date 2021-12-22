DynaCERT Inc. announces the termination of employment of its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Robert Maier. About dynaCERT Inc. dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica ™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal ...

