DY6 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Heavy rare earths and critical metals explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the December 2023 quarter.

DECEMBER QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Successful completion of the Company’s maiden reverse circulation and diamond drilling program at the Machinga Main Northern Anomaly - reporting high-grade HREE and Nb intercepts
  • Machinga Main Northern Zone is particularly enriched in valuable heavy rare earths dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)
  • Preparation of representative sample from drill core in readiness for metallurgical test work in Q1 2024
  • Additional licence granted at Machinga increasing total area size to 197km2
  • Further soil and rock chip sampling at Machinga is underway to delineate high priority drill targets for the next phase drill program
  • Completion of a comprehensive sampling and geophysics program at Salambidwe, a virgin REE project with limited previous exploration. Results are pending
  • A highly prospective REE Carbonatite complex (known as “Tundulu”) with historical high- grade drilling has been staked (awaiting grant)
  • A large prospective lithium tenure in the Karonga and Mzimba regions has been staked (awaiting grant)
  • Option entered into to acquire an 80% interest in a highly prospective lithium project in the Karonga region (the licence borders the Company’s recent exclusive prospecting license application at Karonga)
  • Total land position in Malawi increased to approximately 1,120km2

OPERATIONS

Machinga HREE & Nb Project

During the quarter the Company completed a maiden reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drilling (“DD”) campaign at its flagship Machinga Project (Northern Zone) in southern Malawi for a total of 4,543m. In addition, adjoining ground at Machinga which was previously under application, was granted increasing the total area at Machinga to 197km2.

Results from recent drilling to date confirm a strongly mineralised hydrothermal breccia system striking NW-SE and dipping shallowly ~35° to the NE. Pleasingly, very high-grade zones have been intersected from the diamond drill holes, as well as the suggestion of the mineralised zones thickening at depth and continuous into the new licence area NE of the recent drilling. Significant drill intercepts received from the final batch of assays are included in DY6’s ASX Announcement dated 29 December 2023. Significant intercepts include:

  • 15.1m @ 1.01% TREO, 0.36% Nb2O5 from 23.9m (3.71% DyTb/TREO) incl. 4m @ 1.75% TREO, 0.63% Nb2O5 from 33m (3.8% Dy/Tb/TREO) (MDD007);
  • 9m @ 0.70% TREO, 0.3% Nb2O5 from 3m (3.84% DyTb/TREO) incl. 2m @ 1.2% TREO, 0.58% Nb2O5 from 6m (3.64% Dy/Tb/TREO) and 5.2m @ 1.61% TREO, 0.66% Nb2O5 from 41.4m (3.99% DyTb/TREO) incl. 1m @ 2.67% TREO, 1.01% Nb2O5 from 44m (3.9% Dy/Tb/TREO) (MDD006);
  • 6.1m @ 1.09% TREO, 0.4% Nb2O5 from 22.5m (3.78% DyTb/TREO) (MDD004); and
  • 9m @ 1.11% TREO, 0.41% Nb2O5 from 41m (3.72% DyTb/TREO) incl. 3m @ 1.56% TREO, 0.49% Nb2O5 from 45m (4.1% Dy/Tb/TREO) (MDD008).

(Results returned an average of 29% HREO:TREO and 3.6% DyTb:TREO at a cutoff grade of >0.25%TREO)

Diamond drill holes MDD006, MDD007 and MDD008 were drilled downdip to obtain sufficient sample material to initiate the metallurgical test work program in Q1, 2024. The assay results are positive and significant for the Company as they continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralisation down dip and along strike of Machinga with excellent width and grade of mineralisation for a heavy rare earth rich deposit. As part of the upcoming metallurgical test work program, using core from this campaign for mineral characterisation, the Company will assess the amenability of the mineralisation to be treated through a relatively simple beneficiation process.

Figure 1. Machinga Project location in Southern Malawi (U radiometric).

The diamond drill program consisted of 5 holes to 150m and 3 holes to 50m depths to determine the structural setting and geology of the Machinga deposit and to obtain material for mineralogical investigation and commence preliminary metallurgical test work.

The first 5 holes were to understand the geological nature of the deposit, its structural configuration and obtain contextual data to the results of the RC drillholes, both recent and historical.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

DY6:AU
DY6 Metals
DY6 Metals

DY6 Metals


DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Ucore Invited to Present at National Defense Industry Association Event

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Mine to Magnet Workshop presented by the National Defense Industry Association ("NDIA") on January 16 and 17, 2024, and hosted by Lockheed Martin.

Ucore personnel will be presenting at the "Disruptions and Substitutes" Session, taking place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The Workshop will gather stakeholders from across the rare earth supply chain and US Government to discuss the challenges and opportunities in this critical supply chain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Makes Announcement Regarding Convertible Debentures

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce anticipated amendments to, and the extension of, previously-issued convertible debentures with a current maturity of May 31, 2024 (the "2020 Convertible Debentures").

The 2020 Convertible Debentures were originally sold and issued by the Company in May of 2020. On May 21 and 29, 2020, the Company issued 1,280 and 1,520 of the 2020 Convertible Debentures respectively, with a face value of $1,000 each for total gross proceeds of $2.8 million. These unsecured 2020 Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5% payable semi-annually and were set to mature on May 31, 2024. As of January 11, 2024, a total of 1,255 of the 2020 Convertible Debentures remain outstanding, of which 600 are held by Concept Capital Management Ltd. (representing a principal amount of $600,000).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Advances Environmental and Social Impact Studies for Ivigtût Prospect, Step Closer to Mining License

Eclipse Metals Ltd (‘Eclipse’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to provide an update on the scoping phase, progress toward a mining license, and completion of the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SIA and EIA).

Keep reading...Show less

Defense Metals to Ship Wicheeda Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Sample to Ucore

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. and Defense Metals Corp. announce:

  • The planned shipment of a mixed rare earth carbonate sample generated from Defense Metals' Wicheeda Project in British Columbia to Ucore's RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

rare earth magnets

Top 3 Canadian Rare Earths Stocks

Rare earths are important for many of today's technologies and tomorrow's carbon-free economy.

Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.

"Rare earth-based magnets offer the simplest approach to powerful and compact electric motors, so continued sales of electric vehicles should bring growing demand for these materials,” Jon Hykawy, president and director of Stormcrow Capital, told the Investing News Network in an interview.

Ucore Acquires Alexandria, Louisiana, Facility for Rare Earth Element Processing Plant

Ucore announces:

  • The execution of a multi-decade lease for an 80,800 square foot brownfield facility on a 10.7+ acre industrial parcel for its developing rare earth element processing facility in Alexandria, Louisiana

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the January 1, 2024, acquisition of an 80,800 square foot brownfield facility on a 10.7+ acre industrial parcel for the development of its first commercial rare earth element ("REE") processing facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. This selected site for the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") is secured through a multi-decade lease with the England Economic and Industrial Development District ("EEIDD") at their England Airpark complex. The England Airpark is a former 3,600-acre Air Force base dedicated to generating economic development in Central Louisiana.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Aerial View of the Future Louisiana SMC Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure1.png

"Ucore is very pleased to announce the completion of this acquisition process and is extremely grateful to the City of Alexandria, England Airpark, GAEDA, the Governor of Louisiana, Louisiana Central, Louisiana Economic Development, Rapides Parish, Louisiana's federal delegation and numerous other entities that helped us secure this long-term arrangement in Alexandria," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "This lease structure allows us time to get to a revenue position and to simultaneously cultivate developing opportunities for planned expansion and prospective joint ventures for the adjacent 50 acres of industrial property[i] as we truly seek to establish a comprehensive and integrated rare earth supply chain in North America."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - The 404' x 200' x 36' Brownfield Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/193179_ucore_figure2.png

Ucore is developing the LA-SMC to process 2,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of total rare earth oxides[ii] ("TREO") by H1-2025, expanding to 5,000 tpa TREO by 2026, and 7,500 tpa TREO by 2027. The lease arrangement is designed to ensure the facility's long-term viability and employment opportunities for the residents[iii] of Rapides and the surrounding Parishes. Additionally, the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority ("GAEDA") has approved a US$360,000 grant to England Airpark to support the project's development by providing lease assistance over the first two years.

The Company expects to achieve numerous related milestones in Q1-2024 and looks forward to providing updates regarding enhanced RapidSX™ results and performance metrics from its US DoD and Government of Canada demonstration programs and to further detail the funding and technical development pathway from its Kingston, Ontario, Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") to the LA-SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q3-2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DY6 Metals
×