Drilling Identifies Extensive Copper Mineralisation within Nifty Waste Dump

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July 08, 2026
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM / OTCQB: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on the phased restart of the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), is pleased to report the results of a recent RC drilling program targeting visible copper mineralisation within the Nifty waste dump adjacent to the historical oxide open pit. Mineralisation within the waste dump was targeted through examination of legacy data sets and visual identification as site work has ramped up. Metallurgical test work will be conducted to understand the mineralisation and leaching performance of copper in the waste dump.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Extensive copper mineralisation identified on the Nifty waste dump, highlights include:
- 9m @ 1.00% Cu from 0m, incl. 4m @ 1.83% Cu from 2m in 26NFLG050
- 7m @ 1.11% Cu from 0m, incl. 3m @ 1.55% Cu from 2m in 26NFLG060
- 9m @ 0.80% Cu from 0m, incl. 2m @ 1.56% Cu from 5m in 26NFLG021
- 7m @ 1.03% Cu from 0m, incl. 3m @ 1.71% Cu from 1m in 26NFLG049
- 7m @ 0.90% Cu from 0m, incl. 3m @ 1.50% Cu from 1m in 26NFLG026
- Main mineralised zone defined over 750m x 250m with extensions to the identified mineralisation expected
- Further drilling required to fully define and infill extent of the main mineralised zone
- Oxide copper intersections identified in step-out scout drilling require follow-up testing to define extent of mineralisation within the broader waste dump
- Oxide copper mineralisation within the waste dump presents a potential future source of feed to the refurbished heap leach and SXEW
- Located ~ 1.2km away from existing heap leach pads via existing haul roads
- Above ground oxide copper mineralisation, a possible low-cost source of feed
Cyprium Executive Chairman Matt Fifield, said:
Defining mineralised zones within the historical open pit waste dump is another great example of the positive outcomes the team is unearthing as we advance our work. What was set aside in the 1990s as being waste or low grade is now potentially economic – no different to our open pit that has a 0.9% Reserve grade or nearly twice what is often being advanced in greenfield developments today.
We’re bringing 2026 market conditions, mechanical horsepower and technology to 1993 geology. Those combinations are helping to build the foundation of Australia’s next great copper company.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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