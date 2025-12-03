Drilling Confirms Continuity of Higher-Grade Copper

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
December 02, 2025
Cosmos Target, Ngami Copper Project, Botswana
Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce further results from the Cosmos Target drill programme (see ASX announcements of 23 October 2025 and 24 November 2025)) on its wholly owned Ngami Copper Project (NCP), Botswana.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Further positive visual mineralisation estimates from 200m spaced infill drilling corroborate the extension of a higher-grade zone of chalcocite mineralisation extending laterally from NCP55 which includes 10.0m @ 1.32% Cu & 27.7g/t Ag (see ASX announcement 3 February 20251);
- Infill hole NCP69 includes a 6.5m intersection of chalcocite mineralisation logged from 197.9 to 204.4m including an estimated 5 to 8% chalcocite over 1m with visual estimates of abundance confirmed with pXRF measurements2; and
- Based on the encouraging preliminary results, the current drill programme has been further extended to include step-back and lateral step-out holes to delineate the vertical and lateral extent of higher-grade copper-silver mineralisation within the Cosmos Target.
Noting the zone of higher grades, the ongoing drill programme is designed to test the potential for both In-Situ Copper Recovery (ISCR) and conventional underground mining at the Cosmos Target.
Commenting on the preliminary results from the Cosmos Target Drill Programme, Adam Wooldridge, Cobre’s Chief Executive Officer, said:
“While these results are visual and preliminary, we are nonetheless very pleased to see further encouraging intersections at Cosmos providing justification for extending the drill programme into 2026. This is a great result for the Company as we expand the drill program into next year and look forward to reporting the results as the core cutting and program processes with the next drill hole currently underway.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cobre Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CBE:AU
28 August
Cobre Limited
Unlocking Copper and Critical Minerals for a Low-carbon Future
13 November
Trading Halt
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in CobreDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
In-Situ Copper Recovery Environmental Permitting Update
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced In-Situ Copper Recovery Environmental Permitting UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 September
Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper CathodeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
