- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia
Strata Minerals Limited (ASX: SMX, “Strata” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce commencement of a maiden drill program at its Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Maiden drilling program underway at Strata’s Penny South Gold Project in WA’s Goldfields
- Drill targets lie ~500m immediately south of the high-grade Penny West and Penny North gold deposits currently being mined by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (723,000 tonnes at 17g/t Au for 3G5,000 ounces1)
- The planned reverse circulation (RC) drilling program will consist of 13-holes for ~2,800 metres, targeting two priority areas at Penny South
- Drilling aims to test the interpreted along strike and down plunge mineralised trend from Ramelius’s Penny deposits and immediate down-dip extensions of shallow anomalous intersections from historical drilling
- The drilling campaign, which is part of a drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill, is expected to take approximately four weeks with initial results expected late March/April
Pic 1: Drone photo showing RC drill rig on Strata’s Penny South Gold Project in foreground and the Penny West open pit on Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX.RMS) tenure in the background approx. 500m to the North.
Managing Director Peter Woods commented:
“It’s fantastic to start drilling at Penny South, targeting two of our priority target areas. We are excited to see what is uncovered at depths immediately along strike from the Penny Mine which is just to the north of us and test down dip extensions of historical shallow anomalous intersections, overlooked by the project’s previous owners. With recent gold discoveries across WA, we’re driven to make Penny South one of those success stories. This first round of drilling will provide critical information to assist us in that pursuit.”
Penny South Gold Project, WA
The Penny South Gold Project (Figure 1) is located in a world class gold district, only ~500m south of the Penny Mine Project – one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines, owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX.RMS), with Ramelius recently announcing plans to expand exploration at Penny to the south, towards the northern boundary of Strata’s tenements2.
The Penny West Shear, which controls the location of gold mineralisation at RMS’ Penny North/West gold deposits, extends south into Strata’s Penny South Project, with ~2.5km of strike contained within the project area.
The planned program of 13 reverse circulation (RC) holes, totalling 2,864 metres, aims to test the interpreted along strike and down plunge mineralised trend extensions of the high-grade Penny West and Penny North Gold Deposits, as well as investigating zones of anomalous mineralisation from historical drilling3 (Figure 2).
Strata’s identification of a demagnetised zone within Strata’s Penny South Project, similar to the one associated with the Penny West and Penny North Gold Deposits just to the north of the Penny South Project (~500m), was a key component of the targeting process. The de-magnetised zone is interpreted as the pathway of a mineralising fluid system along the key structural pathways (Figure 3).
Figure 1: Location of the Penny South Project (E57/1045)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Strata Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition
Binding Agreement Executed for Acquisition of Majority Interest (1) in Belt-Scale Gold Project
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has reached binding agreement (the “Agreement”) with Orbminco Limited (“Orbminco”) (ASX: OB1), an arm’s length third party, to acquire a majority(1) and controlling interest(1) in the under- explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.
This follows Sarama’s recent acquisition of a majority interest in the nearby Cosmo Project (refer Sarama news release 6 December 2024). Together the projects create a 1,000km² well-positioned and underexplored landholding in the Laverton Gold District which is known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1) and recent discoveries.
Highlights
- Binding agreement executed for acquisition of 80% interest in belt-scale Mt Venn Project
- Located in the prolific Laverton Gold District, 35km from the producing Gruyere Gold Mine and less than 20km from Gold Road’s Golden Highway Deposit
- Project covers 420km² and features a favourable litho-structural setting, primarily in greenstone rocks
- Includes regional shear zone of ~50km strike length and 1-3km width extending full length of greenstone belt
- Advanced gold targets generated through historical exploration, including broad drill-defined gold mineralisation
- Highly complementary to Sarama’s recently acquired, underexplored and prospective Cosmo Project
- Creates 1,000km² exploration position in the Laverton Gold District, capturing 100km of strike length
- Land access agreement with Traditional Owners in place for exploration
- 100% scrip consideration with initial exploration funded by the November 2024 equity raise of A$2M
Sarama’s President, Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:
“We are very pleased to be nearing completion of the acquisition a majority interest in the Mt Venn Project and consolidating our position in the prolific Laverton Gold District of Western Australia. The addition of the Mt Venn Project will create a major 1,000km2 area-play and significantly enhances the probability of making the next big discovery in a region that continues to deliver new deposits in previously unexplored areas, including the regionally significant Gruyere Deposit just 35km east of the Mt Venn Project. Soil sampling programs at the Cosmo Project are progressing well, feeding into the process of bringing the Cosmo and Mt Venn Projects to account as expeditiously as we can.”
Mt Venn Project
The Project is comprised of 3 contiguous exploration tenements covering approximately 420km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 110km north-east of Laverton and 35km west of the regionally- significant Gruyere Gold Mine(3). The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the regional area east of Laverton.
The Project captures the majority of the underexplored Jutson Rocks Greenstone Belt over a strike length of ~50km. Rocks within the belt feature a diverse sequence of volcanic lithologies of varying composition, together with pyroclastics and metasediments. Several internal intrusive units have been identified throughout the Project and are commonly associated with local structural features. A regionally extensive shear zone, spanning 1-3km in width, extends the entire length of the belt with subordinate splays interpreted in the southern area of the Project which provides a favourable structural setting for mineralisation.
Gold mineralisation was first discovered in the 1920’s with sampling returning very high grades and prompting the commencement of small-scale mining operations in the mid 1920’s. Multiple gold occurrences have since been identified throughout the Project, demonstrating the prospectivity of the system. Despite the identification of several km-scale gold-in-soil anomalies by soil geochemistry and auger drilling, many of these targets are yet to be properly tested. Encouragingly, drilling by Cazaly Resources Limited (“Cazaly”) (ASX: CAZ) at the Project intersected broad, gold mineralisation over several fences in weathered and fresh rock at the Three Bears Prospect, presenting a priority target for exploration (Cazaly news release 27 February 2017: “Widespread Gold & Zinc Mineralisation Defined”).
In addition to the attractiveness of the Project for gold, it is considered prospective for base metals and platinum group elements. Historical exploration work including auger geochemistry and geophysical surveys identified numerous targets for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation. Several of these targets remain untested due to historical funding and land access constraints. Exploration in the belt to the immediate south of the Project area is noted to have intersected copper mineralisation of significant grade over a significant strike length(4).
In summary, the Project is located within a prolific gold district and has a favourable lithological and structural setting. A solid database of base-level historical exploration work by previous operators, including generation of drill-ready targets, provides a good platform for Sarama to advance the Project in conjunction with its activities at the Cosmo Project. The size and prospectivity of the landholding that Sarama will have in the Laverton Gold District upon completion of this transaction significantly enhances the chances of making an economic discovery, particularly given the infrastructure and proliferation of mines in the region which will have a favourable impact on the size threshold for finding something of economic value.
Figure 1 – Mt Venn and Cosmo Project Locations, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sun Summit Announces Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF)("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's 100% owned Buck Project in central British Columbia.
Highlights:
- Indicated Mineral Resources at Buck Main are estimated to include 19,100 gold equivalent ounces1 (oz AuEq) (18,300 oz gold and 158,000 oz silver) at a grade of 0.519 g/t gold equivalent1 (g/t AuEq) (0.496 g/t Au, 4.3 g/t Ag) contained within 1.15 million tonnes (Mt).
- Inferred Mineral Resources at Buck Main are estimated to include 820,400 oz AuEq1 (775,500 oz gold and 8,435,000 oz silver) at a grade of 0.489 g/t AuEq1 (0.462 g/t Au, 5.0 g/t Ag) contained within 52.2 Mt.
- The near-surface Mineral Resource at Buck Main is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell using a 0.25 g/t AuEq cutoff, ensuring reasonable prospects for economic extraction.
- Additional upside at Buck Main as the deposit remains open for expansion in most directions and at depth.
- Effective discovery with average drill costs of CAD $18 per ounce of AuEq included in the MRE.
Notes:
1. Gold Equivalent (AuEq) grade is based on AuEq = Au + 0.0053*Ag (see notes to Table 1 below)
Niel Marotta, Sun Summit CEO commented: "This initial resource is a major milestone for Sun Summit and demonstrates the significant gold-silver potential of the Buck Main deposit. Sound and aggressive infill drilling programs over the past three seasons have successfully achieved our goal of demonstrating the continuity of the resource in the central, high-grade area of the deposit. The deposit remains largely open at depth and along strike and future drilling will examine these areas for further expansion. The scale, grade, and potential economic viability of the Buck Main deposit provides a strong foundation for further expansion and reinforces the Company's strategy of advancing this district-scale gold-silver asset in British Columbia."
Buck Main Mineral Resource Estimate
Table 1. Summary of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Buck Main deposit
|Class
|AuEq
Cutoff
|In Situ Tonnage and Grade
|AuEq
Metal
|Au
Metal
|Ag
Metal
|Tonnage
|AuEq
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|(gpt)
|(ktonnes)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|($CDN)
|(kOz)
|(kOz)
|(kOz)
|Indicated
|0.25
|1,148
|0.519
|0.496
|4.3
|40.40
|19.1
|18.3
|158
|Inferred
|0.25
|52,224
|0.489
|0.462
|5.0
|38.04
|820.4
|775.5
|8,435
Notes to the 2025 Resource Table:
- Resources are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and were estimated using the 2019 CIM Best Practices Guidelines, as required National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")
- The base case Mineral Resource has been confined by "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" shape using the following assumptions:
- Metal prices of US$2250/oz Gold, US$26/oz Silver
- Metallurgical recovery of 79% Gold and 38% Silver
- Payable metal of 95% Silver, 99% Gold in dore
- Forex of 0.72 $US:$CDN
- Offsite costs (transport, smelter treatment and refining) of CDN$8.50/oz Gold and CDN$0.25/oz Silver.
- Processing Costs of CDN$12/tonne milled and General & Administrative (G&A) costs of CDN$ 2.50/ tonne milled
- Mining cost of CDN$2.56 / tonne for mineralized material and CDN$2.50/tonne for waste
- 45-degree pit slopes
- The 120% price case pit shell is used for the confining shape
- The resulting net smelter return (NSR) for the purpose of the AuEq calculation = Au*CDN$98.60/g*79% recovery rate + Ag*CDN$1.08/g*38% recovery rate
- The resulting AuEq = Au + 0.0053*Ag
- Numbers may not add due to rounding
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the estimated mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.
The Mineral Resources for the Buck Main deposit has been estimated using a 0.25 g/t AuEq cutoff determined using assumptions listed in the footnotes of Table 1. These assumptions satisfy the requirements of reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Table 2 shows cutoff sensitivities at different grades.
Table 2. Buck Main deposit cutoff sensitivities
|Class
|AuEq
Cutoff
|In Situ Tonnage and Grade
|AuEq
Metal
|Au
Metal
|Ag
Metal
|Tonnage
|AuEq
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|(gpt)
|(ktonnes)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|($CDN)
|(kOz)
|(kOz)
|(kOz)
|Indicated
|0.2
|1,604
|0.435
|0.414
|3.9
|33.85
|22.4
|21.3
|203
|0.25
|1,148
|0.519
|0.496
|4.3
|40.40
|19.1
|18.3
|158
|0.3
|852
|0.605
|0.580
|4.6
|47.09
|16.6
|15.9
|126
|0.35
|645
|0.695
|0.669
|5.0
|54.12
|14.4
|13.9
|103
|0.4
|494
|0.793
|0.765
|5.4
|61.76
|12.6
|12.1
|85
|0.5
|317
|0.989
|0.957
|6.0
|76.99
|10.1
|9.8
|61
|1
|91
|1.783
|1.743
|7.5
|138.87
|5.2
|5.1
|22
|Inferred
|0.2
|70,847
|0.419
|0.394
|4.7
|32.60
|953.5
|897.2
|10,617
|0.25
|52,224
|0.489
|0.462
|5.0
|38.04
|820.4
|775.5
|8,435
|0.3
|39,248
|0.560
|0.532
|5.3
|43.60
|706.5
|670.9
|6,721
|0.35
|30,088
|0.632
|0.602
|5.6
|49.21
|611.3
|582.5
|5,419
|0.4
|23,644
|0.703
|0.671
|5.9
|54.71
|534.0
|510.3
|4,477
|0.5
|15,697
|0.833
|0.800
|6.3
|64.87
|420.4
|403.6
|3,171
|1
|3,126
|1.485
|1.440
|8.5
|115.64
|149.2
|144.7
|857
The Buck MRE is centered on the Buck Main deposit, 12 km south of Houston, BC. The road accessible deposit comprises a broad, 800 metre striking zone of intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization hosted in intermediate to felsic volcanics and intrusions. The MRE is based on 42,440 metres of drilling in 161 holes, of which 34,386 metres in 98 holes were completed by Sun Summit between 2020 and 2023 (Figure 1, Figure 2, Table 3).
Table 3. Drill data used in the Mineral Resources Estimate
|Year
|Total
Number of
DHs
|Total
Depth (m)
|Length
Assayed
(m)
|Total %
Assayed
(m)
|Number of
DHs within
Domains
|Assayed
Within
Modelled
Domains
(m)
|% Assayed
within the
Domains
|Total
|161
|42,440
|39,737
|94%
|123
|27,034
|99%
Figure 1: Buck Main Drilling and Resource Pit Outline
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/242382_38bb74846467eae3_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Buck Main 3D View of Resource Constraining Pit showing AuEq blocks above 0.2 g/t
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/242382_38bb74846467eae3_002full.jpg
The effective date of the MRE, completed by Moose Mountain Technical Services is January 28, 2025. The Company will file a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report on SEDAR+ within the mandated 45-day period following the date of this press release.
Gold and silver mineral resources were estimated as follows:
- Wireframing of overburden and mineralized domains based on geology.
- Assay capping based on Cumulative Probability Plots (CPPs).
- Compositing of assays to 3m lengths based on the domains.
- Variography to determine the anisotropy of the Au and Ag within each domain.
- Block model interpolations by inverse distance cubed (ID3).
- Classification of the resource to Indicated and Inferred based on the variography.
- Creation of confining pit shape based on industry standard prices and comparable costs.
Discovery Metrics
Sun Summit has efficiently delineated the Buck Main deposit with a total drilling cost of approximately CAD$18 per AuEq ounce included in the MRE. Since 2020, the Company has completed 98 drill holes at Buck Main, totaling over 36,400 meters. The MRE was informed by assay results from 123 drillholes and 27,034 metres of assayed intervals. The Company incurred CAD $15 million in drilling expenditures since 2020.
The low discovery cost reflects the efficiency of Sun Summit's exploration strategy, which included systematic targeting using advanced geological modeling, geophysical surveys, and geochemical analysis. This exploration success underscores the strong potential for further resource growth, as the deposit remains open in multiple directions.
Next Steps
- Additional metallurgical testing will be initiated to optimize metal recoveries and evaluate potential byproduct elements, ensuring the economic viability of future mining operations.
- Further drilling designed to investigate the extents of the Buck Main deposit is recommended. Areas open to the north, west, and east will be targeted in future drill programs.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The Buck Main MRE was prepared by Sue Bird, M.Sc., P.Eng., V.P. of Resources and Engineering at Moose Mountain Technical Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Sue has also reviewed and approved the technical information about the MRE in this news release.
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. MacDonald has verified the data disclosed in this press release pertaining to the MRE, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected by Sun Summit. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; however, a reasonable prospect of eventual economic extraction pit has been used to confine the Resource Estimate using parameters detailed in the table notes.
The QP for the Mineral Resource estimate is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of Mineral Resource Estimate. Factors that may affect the estimates include: metal price assumptions, changes in interpretations of mineralization geometry and continuity of mineralization zones, changes to kriging assumptions, metallurgical recovery assumptions, operating cost assumptions, confidence in the modifying factors, including assumptions that surface rights to allow mining infrastructure to be constructed will be forthcoming, delays or other issues in reaching agreements with local or regulatory authorities and stakeholders, and changes in land tenure requirements or in permitting requirement.
Upcoming Events
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. is also pleased to announce its participation in two key events in Toronto. The Company will join the Precious Metals Summit Conferences One-on-One Meeting program on March 3-4 and exhibit at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention on March 4-5 at Booth 2412B. Sun Summit's new CEO, Niel Marotta, and Executive Chairman, Brian Lock, will be available to share insights into the Company's strategic direction and highlight recent project developments.
Community Engagement
Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.
About the Buck Project
The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.
The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.
Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.
About Sun Summit
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.
Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.
Link to Figures
Figure 1: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/02/Fig1_Buck_MRE_Feb2025-scaled.jpg
Figure 2: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/02/Fig2_Buck_MRE_Feb2025.jpg
On behalf of the board of directors
Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com
For further information, contact:
Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226
Forward_Looking Information
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, estimates of mineral resources, potential mineralization, exploration plans, and engagement with First Nations communities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Adavale Resources: Unlocking Gold, Copper in a Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction, and Uranium, Nickel Projects for the Future
A junior explorer with projects in tier-one jurisdictions, Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) focuses on gold and copper alongside valuable uranium and nickel licences. The transformative acquisition of assets in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales puts the company on a growth trajectory, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
The company's portfolio spans 354.15 sq km and comprises four tenements: EL7242, EL8830, EL8831 and EL9711. The acquisition of these assets represents a transformational opportunity, strategically positioning Adavale Resources in one of the world’s richest gold and copper belts.
Adavale Resources recently acquired a 72.5 percent interest in the Parkes project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Adavale’s flagship project encompasses 354.15 sq km across four tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region that has produced over 80 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 13 million tonnes (Mt) of copper historically. The London-Victoria gold mine (EL7242) is a cornerstone of this portfolio, with historical production of 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per ton (g/t). London-Victoria (EL7242) also recently received a successful renewal until November 2030.
Company Highlights
- A junior explorer, with projects in tier-one jurisdictions; focused on gold and copper, Adavale also holds valuable uranium and nickel licences .
- The January 2025 acquisition of the Parkes project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, spanning 354.15 sq km, strategically positions Adavale to expand on the historic orogenic gold resource (124 koz gold) and make a major epithermal and/or porphyry gold and copper discovery in this tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Lachlan Fold Belt assets are strategically located near world-class mining operations, including Cadia, Northparkes and Cowal.
- The company’s extensive uranium tenements span 4,959 sq km across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-one uranium deposits.
- Adavale’s nickel projects in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt are strategically located adjacent to the Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit.
- Drilling and resource-definition programs in 2025 will target key gold, copper and uranium assets, building on the company’s diversified growth strategy.
This Adavale Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) to receive an Investor Presentation
Olympio to Acquire Advanced Bousquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada
Highlights
- Option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project from Bullion Gold
- Located on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure associated with world class gold and copper mineralisation (>110 Moz Au1)
- Numerous high-grade prospects including Paquin East with historical intercept of 9m @ 16.96g/t Au6
- Within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle’s La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold’s Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)
- High-grade, quartz hosted vein systems with common visible gold, similar to nearby O’Brien Project 15km to the east (1.0Moz Au4, Radisson)
- 24km2 of contiguous tenure, covering a 10km strike of the Cadillac Break
- Complements the Company’s Dufay Au-Cu Project 60km to the west, and provides a combined 20km strike exposure to highly prospective segments of the Cadillac Break
- Excellent road, rail and hydroelectric infrastructure runs through the project, with year- round access
- Underexplored property with the majority of drillholes completed pre-1947
- The Option provides further exposure to a strong gold price with flexible structure terms
Olympio’s Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:
“Acquiring the advanced Bousquet Gold Project presents a significant opportunity for Olympio to expand our exposure to one of the world’s premier gold-bearing structures—the renowned Cadillac Break. The project is strategically positioned between substantial gold deposits to the east and west, with numerous high-grade gold prospects featuring gold both at surface and in drilling. This makes Bousquet an exceptional exploration target. The geological setting and mineralisation style closely resemble the nearby million-ounce O’Brien Project, where high-grade gold zones are often associated with visible gold in quartz veining.
“The Project is next to working gold mines with under-utilised mills (<20km by road), with a major highway, railway and hydroelectric power all traversing the centre of the project.
Bullion are divesting Bousquet to focus on their large Bodo polymetallic project which provides Olympio with this great opportunity to explore in one of the world’s best gold regions.”
Figure 1 Setting of Olympio projects, Bousquet and Dufay, on the Cadillac Break
The Bousquet Gold Project is a strategic land acquisition which complements the Dufay Gold-Copper Project 60km to the west along the renowned Cadillac Break. The southern half of the project covers a well-defined, regionally mineralised zone to the south of the Cadillac Break, which hosts numerous gold prospects within Timiskaming Group sediments that are exclusively correlated with the development of the Cadillac Break.
The Bousquet Project includes several advanced gold prospects and numerous structural and geophysical targets that remain untested by drilling or modern exploration. The majority of drilling on the project is pre-1947, and all prospects remain under-explored.
HIGH GRADE QUARTZ VEINS IN FAVOURABLE GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT
Gold mineralisation at Bousquet is structurally controlled, quartz vein-hosted, high-grade gold associated with second and third order structures peripheral to the Cadillac Break, which is typical of the majority of mineralisation on the Cadillac Break1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Olympio Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Adavale Resources
Investor Insight
Adavale Resources’ transformative January 2025 acquisition of gold and copper assets in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales puts the company on a growth trajectory, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
Overview
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) is a dynamic junior exploration company primarily focused on its flagship gold and copper projects in New South Wales (NSW), within the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt. This portfolio spans 354.15 sq kmand comprises four tenements: EL7242, EL8830, EL8831 and EL9711. The acquisition of these assets represents a transformational opportunity, strategically positioning Adavale Resources in one of the world’s richest gold and copper belts.
Parkes Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt
In addition to gold and copper, Adavale boasts extensive uranium assets in South Australia and nickel projects in Tanzania. These diversified holdings place the company at the forefront of exploration across commodities critical for global industrial and technological advancement.
Adavale Resources is poised for significant growth as it advances its gold and uranium projects through strategic drilling programs in 2025. With a robust exploration pipeline, world-class assets in tier-one jurisdictions, and a leadership team aligned with shareholder interests, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable commodity trends.
Company Highlights
- A junior explorer, with projects in tier-one jurisdictions; focused on gold and copper, Adavale also holds valuable uranium and nickel licences .
- The January 2025 acquisition of the Parkes project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, spanning 354.15 sq km, strategically positions Adavale to expand on the historic orogenic gold resource (124 koz gold) and make a major epithermal and/or porphyry gold and copper discovery in this tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Lachlan Fold Belt assets are strategically located near world-class mining operations, including Cadia, Northparkes and Cowal.
- The company’s extensive uranium tenements span 4,959 sq km across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-one uranium deposits.
- Adavale’s nickel projects in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt are strategically located adjacent to the Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit.
- Drilling and resource-definition programs in 2025 will target key gold, copper and uranium assets, building on the company’s diversified growth strategy.
Key Projects
Gold and Copper – Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW
Adavale Resources recently acquired a 72.5 percent interest in the Parkes project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Adavale’s flagship project encompasses 354.15 sq km across four tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region that has produced over 80 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 13 million tonnes (Mt) of copper historically. The London-Victoria gold mine (EL7242) is a cornerstone of this portfolio, with historical production of 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per ton (g/t). London-Victoria (EL7242) also recently received a successful renewal until November 2030.
Exploration activity in 2024 included diamond drilling, which intersected a 12-meter-thick zone of quartz-carbonate veining and shearing, consistent with high-grade mineralisation seen in historical operations. Assay results from this program are pending and expected to provide critical insights for resource expansion.
In addition to the London-Victoria gold mine, the Ashes Prospect (EL8831) has returned high-grade rock chip samples, including results of 8.8 g/t gold and 5.5 percent copper. Similarly, the Birthday mine (EL8830) boasts historical grades averaging 11 g/t gold. The 2025 exploration strategy focuses on resource definition and advancing London-Victoria to JORC-compliant status, testing extensions, and unlocking additional mineralised zones at these prospects, supported by advanced geophysical and geochemical surveys.
Uranium – South Australia
Adavale holds 4,959 sq kmof uranium-rich tenements across the highly prospective Flinders Ranges outwash and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-1 uranium deposits. Historical drilling has revealed promising results, including intercepts of 1 metre at 263 parts per million (ppm) eU3O8 and 0.65 meters at 235 ppm eU3O8. These results underscore the region’s potential to host significant uranium resources.
The company is advancing its maiden 2,000 metre air core drilling program in Q1 of 2025, targeting paleochannel extensions and uranium redox boundaries, which have been identified through advanced geophysical surveys. Adavale’s uranium portfolio is particularly well-positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for uranium, driven by geopolitical factors, rising nuclear energy investment globally, and surging prices, which reached $106/lb in early 2024.
Nickel – East African Nickel Belt, Tanzania
Adavale’s nickel portfolio includes 1,315 sq km across 12 highly prospective exploration licences in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt. It is strategically located next to and along strike of the world-class Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit. Recent exploration at the Luhuma Central prospect has confirmed nickel sulphides in all five drill holes completed, with mineralisation trends extending southwest.
The company employs a combination of geophysical methods, including gravity, magnetics and Heli-EM surveys, to refine its understanding of subsurface structures and identify high-priority drill targets. Adavale’s ongoing exploration in this globally significant nickel belt is expected to build on recent successes, advancing resource definition and project development, making the company well-positioned to make a significant contribution to the global demand for battery metals.
Leadership Team
Allan Ritchie - Executive Chairman and CEO
Allan Ritchie is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance and resource management, including as director and officer of ASX and HK listed companies. Ritchie’s distinguished career spans both the energy, resources, and investment banking sectors, and includes leadership roles in both private and publicly listed companies.
Ritchie has served as non-executive director of ASX listed Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), and executive director and deputy CEO of HK listed energy group, EPI Holdings (0689.HKEX).
Ritchie’s investment banking background includes structuring commercial transactions in the energy and resources sector. Senior roles include positions within Westpac, ANZ Bank, HSBC and BNP Paribas in Australia, London, New York and Asia Pacific. His investment banking achievements have been recognised several times at the top of BRW’s annual poll of bankers.
Ritchie graduated from the University of Technology in Sydney in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business and subsequently attained a post graduate diploma in Applied Finance from the Financial Services Institute of Australia.
John Hicks - Non-executive Director
John Hicks is a qualified geologist with over 40 years’ experience in exploration and mining in Australia. John is regarded as a nickel sulphide specialist, having held various senior exploration and development roles on several major nickel sulphide projects in Western Australia.
For the previous 15 years, Hicks was the general manager of exploration at Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN), where he was instrumental in the discovery of the komatiite hosted Deacon and Lower-Schmitz orebodies at Lanfranchi and the intrusive hosted Savannah North nickel orebody in Western Australia. Hicks was also a key member of the team responsible for taking these discoveries through to final investment decisions.
Prior to joining Panoramic, Hicks held various roles with several notable mining companies including Australian Consolidated Minerals and WMC Limited where he worked on the Mount Keith nickel project. As an independent geological consultant between 1998 and 2005, he was involved with the Cosmos and the Honeymoon Well nickel projects.
Maurice (Nic) Matich - Non-executive Director
Maurice (Nic) Matich is a mechanical engineer and finance professional with over 17 years’ experience in the resources sector. His wide industry experience includes the provision of engineering, risk consulting and insurance services to numerous tier-1 mining companies with operations in lithium, iron ore, mineral sands, gold and kaolin.
Matich previously served as managing director of Pinnacle Minerals (ASX:PIM) and executive director of Heavy Minerals (ASX:HVY), delivering both a maiden resource and scoping study (NPV8 $253M) for the Port Gregory project.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, Bachelor of Science (Phys/IT) and a graduate diploma in Applied Finance and is a graduate of the AICD.
Leonard Math - CFO & Company Secretary
Leonard Math is a chartered accountant with extensive experience managing financial operations for ASX listed resources companies. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business (double major in accounting and information systems) from Edith Cowan University in 2003 and became a chartered accountant in September, 2008. He has held multiple director, CFO and company secretary roles in the resources sector, most recently with Summit Minerals (ASX:SUM).
First Nation Sues McEwen Mining Over Alleged Breach of Impact Benefit Agreement
The Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) has filed a lawsuit against McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), alleging the company has breached an impact benefit agreement (IBA) by failing to deliver nearly US$1 million in shares.
The dispute stems from an IBA signed in 2011 between AAN and Brigus Gold, the former owner of the Black Fox mining complex, which is located in Northern Ontario.
IBAs are legally binding agreements that outline financial compensation and other benefits for Indigenous communities affected by resource development projects. Under the agreement, AAN was to receive 25,000 shares of Brigus annually.
However, the complex has changed ownership multiple times over the past decade, first being acquired by Primero Mining in 2013 before McEwen Mining took over in 2017. AAN says the stock payments ceased long before McEwen’s acquisition, but that the current owner is still responsible for fulfilling the agreement’s obligations.
“We are not against mining development. It's helped advance our community and supported different programs,” said Lance Black, AAN’s director of negotiations, in a Monday (February 24) CBC article.
“How can the company not honour the longstanding agreement with the nearby First Nation?” he added.
AAN claims that after reviewing financial records in 2022, it found it had not received the promised shares for years.
The First Nation estimates that nearly US$1 million worth of shares are owed, including shares dating back to the Primero ownership period. Attempts to negotiate with McEwen Mining have reportedly failed, prompting the lawsuit.
In a statement, McEwen Mining denied responsibility for the unpaid shares, arguing that Brigus ceased to exist after its acquisition by Primero, making it unclear whether Brigus and McEwen shares are interchangeable on a “1-to-1 basis.”
The company also maintained that it is not responsible for shares that were not delivered by the previous owner.
McEwen Mining said it has offered AAN 15,000 shares to cover the period from 2018 to 2023 as a resolution to the dispute, but the First Nation rejected this proposal, arguing it is insufficient.
The company also notes that it has provided approximately C$20 million in “direct and indirect benefits” to AAN since 2017, though it did not specify the breakdown of these contributions.
Despite the lawsuit, McEwen Mining has expressed willingness to engage in further discussions.
“We remain open to constructive dialogue with AAN on this issue, and we hope to reach an amicable resolution,” the company states in a press release shared with investors on February 21.
Along with the share dispute, the lawsuit also alleges that McEwen Mining has allowed waste materials from the Black Fox mining complex to seep into a nearby creek, raising concerns about environmental contamination.
McEwen has also denied these allegations, maintaining that it operates in full compliance with environmental regulations and that its tailings facility is subject to frequent inspections by the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, as well as other regulatory bodies at both the federal and provincial level.
“We continue to take appropriate steps to protect the environment and comply with laws. We do not believe there is cause for concern about harm to the environment or the public from the operation of the tailings facility,” the firm said.
For now, AAN remains firm in its stance, insisting that McEwen Mining uphold the agreement made over a decade ago.
The case is expected to proceed through the Ontario courts, with further developments likely in the coming months.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.