Strata Minerals (ASX:SMX)

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Strata Minerals Limited (ASX: SMX, “Strata” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce commencement of a maiden drill program at its Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia.

Highlights:

  • Maiden drilling program underway at Strata’s Penny South Gold Project in WA’s Goldfields
  • Drill targets lie ~500m immediately south of the high-grade Penny West and Penny North gold deposits currently being mined by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (723,000 tonnes at 17g/t Au for 3G5,000 ounces1)
  • The planned reverse circulation (RC) drilling program will consist of 13-holes for ~2,800 metres, targeting two priority areas at Penny South
  • Drilling aims to test the interpreted along strike and down plunge mineralised trend from Ramelius’s Penny deposits and immediate down-dip extensions of shallow anomalous intersections from historical drilling
  • The drilling campaign, which is part of a drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill, is expected to take approximately four weeks with initial results expected late March/April

Pic 1: Drone photo showing RC drill rig on Strata’s Penny South Gold Project in foreground and the Penny West open pit on Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX.RMS) tenure in the background approx. 500m to the North.

Managing Director Peter Woods commented:

“It’s fantastic to start drilling at Penny South, targeting two of our priority target areas. We are excited to see what is uncovered at depths immediately along strike from the Penny Mine which is just to the north of us and test down dip extensions of historical shallow anomalous intersections, overlooked by the project’s previous owners. With recent gold discoveries across WA, we’re driven to make Penny South one of those success stories. This first round of drilling will provide critical information to assist us in that pursuit.”

Penny South Gold Project, WA

The Penny South Gold Project (Figure 1) is located in a world class gold district, only ~500m south of the Penny Mine Project – one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines, owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX.RMS), with Ramelius recently announcing plans to expand exploration at Penny to the south, towards the northern boundary of Strata’s tenements2.

The Penny West Shear, which controls the location of gold mineralisation at RMS’ Penny North/West gold deposits, extends south into Strata’s Penny South Project, with ~2.5km of strike contained within the project area.

The planned program of 13 reverse circulation (RC) holes, totalling 2,864 metres, aims to test the interpreted along strike and down plunge mineralised trend extensions of the high-grade Penny West and Penny North Gold Deposits, as well as investigating zones of anomalous mineralisation from historical drilling3 (Figure 2).

Strata’s identification of a demagnetised zone within Strata’s Penny South Project, similar to the one associated with the Penny West and Penny North Gold Deposits just to the north of the Penny South Project (~500m), was a key component of the targeting process. The de-magnetised zone is interpreted as the pathway of a mineralising fluid system along the key structural pathways (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Location of the Penny South Project (E57/1045)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Strata Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

SMX:AU
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Binding Agreement Executed for Acquisition of Majority Interest (1) in Belt-Scale Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has reached binding agreement (the “Agreement”) with Orbminco Limited (“Orbminco”) (ASX: OB1), an arm’s length third party, to acquire a majority(1) and controlling interest(1) in the under- explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN)

Sun Summit Announces Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.


Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources: Unlocking Gold, Copper in a Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction, and Uranium, Nickel Projects for the Future


Keep reading...Show less
Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Advanced Bousquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Bullion Gold Resources Corporation (TSX-V:BGD) to enter into an option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project (Bousquet Option), an advanced high- grade gold project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ in Quebec, Canada. This terrane bounding structure is associated with world class orogenic gold and copper mineralisation1. The Bousquet Project is located 30km east of the Rouyn-Noranda Au-Cu mining centre (Horne and Granada mines) and 15km west of the Bousquet Mining Camp, which includes the>15Moz Au La Ronde2 and 2.4 Moz Au Westwood3 working mines (Figure 1).
Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
A gavel in front of law books.

First Nation Sues McEwen Mining Over Alleged Breach of Impact Benefit Agreement

The Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) has filed a lawsuit against McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), alleging the company has breached an impact benefit agreement (IBA) by failing to deliver nearly US$1 million in shares.

The dispute stems from an IBA signed in 2011 between AAN and Brigus Gold, the former owner of the Black Fox mining complex, which is located in Northern Ontario.

IBAs are legally binding agreements that outline financial compensation and other benefits for Indigenous communities affected by resource development projects. Under the agreement, AAN was to receive 25,000 shares of Brigus annually.

Keep reading...Show less

