Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Download the PDF here.

LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities have commenced for Locksley's maiden drilling campaign at the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect, marking... Keep Reading...
Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy. Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy with New Appointment

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Stacy Newstead to its Advisory Board as Strategic Advisor - Materials Strategy. Stacy Newstead brings U.S. defense materials expertise to advance Locksley's critical mineral and commercialisation initiatives. HIGHLIGHTS - Stacy Newstead appointed as a... Keep Reading...
Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region,... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources... Keep Reading...
