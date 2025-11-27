The Conversation (0)
November 26, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
6h
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities have commenced for Locksley's maiden drilling campaign at the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect, marking... Keep Reading...
24 November
Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board
Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy. Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to... Keep Reading...
23 November
Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy with New Appointment
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Stacy Newstead to its Advisory Board as Strategic Advisor - Materials Strategy. Stacy Newstead brings U.S. defense materials expertise to advance Locksley's critical mineral and commercialisation initiatives. HIGHLIGHTS - Stacy Newstead appointed as a... Keep Reading...
17 November
Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery
Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region,... Keep Reading...
16 November
Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources... Keep Reading...
7h
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025
Golconda Gold Ltd. (" Golconda Gold " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for... Keep Reading...
16h
Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130: Frankfurt)("Prince Silver" or the "Company) is pleased to provide the following progress update on its 2025 reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling campaign at the Prince Silver Project... Keep Reading...
16h
Lahontan Receives BLM Approval for West Santa Fe Drill Program, Grants Options
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its maiden drill program at the... Keep Reading...
17h
Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services
Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equedia Network Corporation ("Equedia"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services (the "Services") in... Keep Reading...
25 November
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") announces that, further to its press release of October 29, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 16,665,868 units (each,... Keep Reading...
25 November
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR
Trading resumes in: Company: Heliostar Metals Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: HSTR All Issues: No Resumption (ET): 10:48:26 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
