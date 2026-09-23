DPM Metals Appoints Peter Brady as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs

DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) ("DPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Brady as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs, effective September 28, 2026.

"I am pleased to welcome Peter to DPM's executive team. He brings a wealth of strategic legal expertise and proven leadership in navigating the complex regulatory and governance challenges facing the mining industry today," said David Rae, President and CEO of DPM Metals.

"His track record of building high-performing legal teams, combined with his deep experience in managing significant transactions and providing sound counsel to executive teams, will be invaluable as we advance our strategic priorities."

Mr. Brady has nearly three decades of legal experience in the global mining and metals sector and private practice, with deep expertise in environmental law, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and complex transactions. Prior to joining DPM, he most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Lundin Mining, leading the company's corporate legal, regulatory and governance matters. Prior to that, he was Chief Legal & Governance Officer with Vale Base Metals, responsible for advising their senior leadership team on all legal and business risk, compliance, and corporate governance matters. Previous to Vale Base Metals, he was a Partner at McCarthy Tetrault, co-leading the National Environmental, Regulatory and Aboriginal Practice.

Mr. Brady holds a Bachelor of Laws from Queen's University and a Master of Arts in environmental law from the University of Windsor, and is called to the Bar in both Ontario and British Columbia.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Issuer (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dpmmetals.com


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