Domestic Metals Announces Upsize of LIFE Offering of Units

Domestic Metals Announces Upsize of LIFE Offering of Units

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that, as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

The private placement will now be for up to 16,071,428 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.28 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4.5 million (the "LIFE Offering").

Each Unit to be issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.40 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. Expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.65 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities so issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

There is an amended and restated offering document dated September 30, 2025 related to the LIFE Offering and the use by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.domesticmetals.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2025, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the LIFE Offering are intended for general working capital and exploration and development costs.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been nor will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas , Chairman and CEO
(604) 831-9306

Follow us on:
X , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:
Patricio Varas, Phone: 604-831-9306 or Michael Pound, Phone: 604-363-2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com .

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: 415-389-4670

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the LIFE Offering and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Domestic MetalsDMCU:CCTSXV:DMCUBase Metals Investing
DMCU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Domestic Metals Begins Trading on OTCQB

Domestic Metals Begins Trading on OTCQB

TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB marketplace, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., as of the opening of markets today. Domestic was previously trading on the OTCID marketplace and will retain its trading symbol of DMCUF on the OTCQB. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DMCU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 03E.

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Domestic can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Domestic Metals Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Domestic Metals Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) reports that, pursuant to their news release dated May 27, 2025, they have requested a 30-day extension to the non-brokered private placement (the "Placement"). The terms of the Placement remain the same. The Company confirms there are no material changes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a bought deal private placement of 31,250,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.32 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC's wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Announces Expanded Drill Plan

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Download the PDF here.

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones