Dodge Turns Up the Cool with New Sub-Zero Durango Exterior Color

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- Dodge unleashes Sub-Zero, the fourth new Durango exterior color in four months, cranking the 2027 palette up to 11 exterior choices
- Sub-Zero supercharges Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak personalization, unlocking more than 22 million potential customization combinations
- New Sub-Zero is open for orders across the full HEMI®-powered 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, from the 360-horsepower GT HEMI to the 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat, at a U.S. MSRP of $595
Dodge Durango goes Sub-Zero, increasing factory customization with its fourth fresh exterior color in four months. Sub-Zero turns the color palette up to a cool 11 for the HEMI®-powered 2027 Durango lineup, while Hellcat Jailbreak now unlocks more than 22 million possible configurations.
Sub-Zero continues its expansion across the Dodge lineup, moving from its debut on the Dodge Charger earlier this year to the Dodge Durango. The blue-gray solid color delivers two distinct personalities, appearing deep and subtle in the shade before revealing a brighter, cool-tone blue in direct sunlight.
"Durango is the muscle SUV that never blends in, and Sub-Zero gives our customers another way to stand out," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "HEMI power, attention-getting color and more ways to personalize it from the factory give our customers the freedom to build the Durango they want."
Sub-Zero follows hot on the heels of recent introductions of new Smokescreen (October), After Dark (September) and Redeye (August) exterior colors. The full range of Durango colors also includes B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide and White Knuckle.
New Sub-Zero also ramps up the millions of choices available to personalize the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, with now more than 22 million customization combos. Durango Jailbreak owners can create their own one-of-one version of the 710-horsepower, supercharged HEMI-powered Hellcat, pulling from a large catalog of colors, stripes, wheels, brake calipers, badging, interior colors, seating options and performance-focused design details.
Sub-Zero is open for orders for the 2027 Dodge Durango at a U.S. MSRP of $595 and is available for the full HEMI-powered 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, which includes:
- 360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI AWD, the industry's most affordable AWD V-8 vehicle at a starting MSRP of $43,875
- 475-horsepower Durango R/T 392, delivering the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV at a staring MSRP of $51,745
- 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the most powerful gas SUV ever built
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 22 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis