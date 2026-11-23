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- Reveal of new Dodge NASCAR Cup car entry highlights Dodge Sno-Brawl, taking place during the 59th annual Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, on Dec. 4
- A field of 10 celebrities, automotive influencers and pro drivers will go head-to-head behind the wheel of Dodge Charger late-model stock cars in the Dodge Sno-Brawl
- Dodge Sno-Brawl winner will receive a check for $50,000 for the charity of their choice
- Racing legend and Dodge NHRA team owner Tony Stewart to serve as driver's coach for competitors, including his wife, longtime Dodge racer Leah Pruett
- 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition to serve as Sno-Brawl pace car
- After a 15-year absence, Dodge will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition next year
- Catch the reveal of the new Dodge NASCAR Cup car at the Dodge Sno-Brawl and 59th annual Snowball Derby via livestream on FloRacing and on the NASCAR Channel courtesy of Flo Racing
Dodge will reveal its new NASCAR Cup car at the Dodge Sno-Brawl, pairing the unveiling of the car that will spearhead Dodge's long-awaited return to NASCAR Cup Series competition with a special race featuring celebrities, automotive influencers and pro drivers, ready to throw down for their favorite charities.
The Dodge Sno-Brawl is set for Dec. 4 as part of the 59th annual Snowball Derby weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, with a group of 10 competitors squaring off in equally prepared Dodge Charger late-model stock cars. During the break between race action, Dodge will reveal the new NASCAR Cup entry that will make its race debut at the 2027 Daytona 500 and write the next chapter of the brand's legendary history in the series.
"Forget the flashy reveal. We're back, and we're bringing the future of Dodge in the NASCAR Cup Series where it belongs, to a legendary racetrack and the passionate, grassroots fans who have fueled our brand in NASCAR for decades," said Bob Broderdorf, Dodge CEO. "Next year, for the first time in 15 years, Dodge will take the green flag in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Gasoline-powered performance is back at the center of the brand, and it's time for Dodge to go NASCAR Cup Series racing."
Dodge NHRA drag-racing team owner and driver Tony Stewart will serve in a special role as driver's coach at the Sno-Brawl. The racing legend will use his decades of circle track experience to coach up competitors, including his wife, Tony Stewart Racing NHRA Top Fuel racer and longtime Dodge brand ambassador Leah Pruett.
Competitors in the Dodge Sno-Brawl will take the wheel of Dodge Charger late-model race cars equipped with a Direct Connection-produced Charger Scat Pack Nose, inspired by the aggressive front fascia of the SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, along with new Charger front and rear fascia graphics kits.
The late-model race cars will also be wrapped in a special race livery for the event, and the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, arriving in dealerships next year, will act as pace car for the Dodge race. The event winner will receive a check for $50,000 for the charity of their choice, a one-of-a-kind Dodge Sno-Brawl trophy and lifetime bragging rights for earning a win during one of the most prestigious events in short track racing.
The Dodge Sno-Brawl starting grid of celebs, automotive influencers and professional racers gearing up to battle it out under the lights in Pensacola includes:
- Demi Bagby: Demi Bagby is a professional athlete and social media personality who built her career around extreme fitness challenges. Founder of Big D Media, the fearless business entrepreneur expanded into motorsports and has raced in events such as the Direct Connection Grude Match at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge
- Matt Coffman: A drift racer and former Formula DRIFT competitor, Coffman is known for his aggressive driving style and technical skill. A grassroots motorsports enthusiast turned pro, Coffman has competed among the sport's elite with multiple top-eight finishes
- Jay Cutler: A former professional football quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, Cutler will trade the gridiron for the short track
- Collete Davis: Davis is a professional racer who has competed in drifting, rallycross, sports cars and other motorsports disciplines. Davis works as an automotive content creator, television personality and racing team owner
- Brian Deegan: A legendary motorsports athlete, Deegan has earned 16 X Games medals and expanded his racing career into rallycross, off-road trucks and short-course racing. He is also a team owner, entrepreneur and the founder of Metal Mulisha
- Hert (HertLife): Hert (real name is Hertrech Eugene Jr.) developed his automotive background through drifting and modifying cars, creating automotive content with Hoonigan before becoming a co-founder/personality with Nappy Boy Automotive
- Rampage Jackson: Former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson built his reputation as one of mixed martial arts' most powerful and charismatic competitors and brings the kind of aggressive, no-back-down attitude that fits naturally with Dodge
- Robby Layton: Layton is an automotive enthusiast who built his career in the auto body and restoration industry and owns Layton Autobody, sharing his restoration projects, vehicle rescues and automotive knowledge through his popular YouTube channel
- Leah Pruett: With 19 career NHRA wins across multiple categories, Dodge NHRA Top Fuel racer Pruett will trade straight-line speed for a circle-track showdown, ready to attack the turns and take on a new racing challenge
- Delanie Walker: Walker, a 14-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowl tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, remains active as a Titans media personality, podcast analyst and NFL Legends coordinator, mentoring former and aspiring players while staying connected to the game
Fans can watch the reveal of the new Dodge NASCAR Cup Series car and the Dodge Sno-Brawl on Dec. 4 via livestream on FloRacing and on the NASCAR channel, courtesy of FloRacing. Qualifying for the 59th annual Snowball Derby begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the Dodge Sno-Brawl and NASCAR Cup car reveal immediately afterward.
Dodge: The Return to NASCAR Cup
Dodge's storied history in NASCAR Cup has helped shape, mold and push the series forward, from the first Dodge NASCAR Cup win in 1953 to an overall championship for the Dodge Charger in 2012, the brand's final year in Cup. Dodge built its legendary heritage in NASCAR Cup throughout the 1960s and 1970s, led by iconic drivers, including Richard Petty, David Pearson and Bobby Isaac, along with groundbreaking race cars, such as the Charger Daytona. After stepping away in 1977, Dodge roared back to Cup Series racing in 2001, racking up more than 50 victories over the next decade before reaching the pinnacle of the sport with a championship in 2012, the last year for Dodge in NASCAR Cup - until now.
Today, the Dodge story in NASCAR Cup begins a new chapter, building on momentum already underway across Stellantis' North American motorsports portfolio. The Ram brand's return to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition in 2026 with Kaulig Racing reestablished a factory-backed presence at the track and created a foundation for the next phase of the company's commitment to American motorsports.
Kaulig Racing will now also serve as Dodge's anchor team in NASCAR Cup, naming AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon to carry the Dodge colors. The veteran pairing offers experience behind the wheel as Dodge launches a new chapter in NASCAR while Kaulig Racing embarks on a multiyear building phase as the manufacturer's anchor team.
Spearheading the Dodge return to the NASCAR Cup Series is Dodge SRT Racing, which leads all North American motorsports efforts, including NASCAR, NHRA and additional motorsports series.
Snowball Derby
First held in 1968, the Snowball Derby is one of short-track racing's most prestigious events. The annual 300-lap Super Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, has attracted generations of top short-track competitors and NASCAR stars.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 22 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
Follow Dodge and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: dodge.com
Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: @dodgeofficial
X: @dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA
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SOURCE Stellantis