Artificial Intelligence

DIVIDEND DECLARATION - Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The third quarterly cash dividend for 2024 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on August 21, 2024 and will be distributed on or about September 4, 2024 . The ex-dividend trading date is August 21, 2024 .

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. For the purposes of this quarterly dividend, the Company has elected to issue common shares under the DRIP through treasury at the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP, without a discount.

The Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, apply, change or eliminate any discount applicable to Treasury Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, or direct that such common shares be purchased in Market Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced.

The DRIP and enrollment forms, including direct deposit, are available for download on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com , in the 'investors' section under the 'dividends' tab.

Registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at: https://tsxtrust.com/DRIP

Beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. All shareholders considering enrollment in the DRIP should carefully review the terms of the DRIP and consult with their advisors as to the implications of enrollment in the DRIP.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer of securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov . A written copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 3500, Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada V6E 0C3.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING-STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future dividends. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed March 28, 2024 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the risks identified under "Risks and Uncertainties" in Wheaton's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 , available on SEDAR+ and in Wheaton's Form 6-K filed March 19, 2024 . Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation) that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that estimations of future production from the mining operations and mineral reserves and resources are accurate, that the mining operations from which Wheaton purchases precious metals will continue to operate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the precious metals purchase agreements and royalty agreements, and that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010) and Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with, and application of the 15% global minimum tax, are accurate and that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including CRA audits involving the Company).

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dividend-declaration---wheaton-precious-metals-announces-quarterly-dividend-302217146.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/07/c0207.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) is pleased to announce the appointment of MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) to undertake metallurgical study activities for its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire from Scoping Study level towards Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Further to the Company’s announcement dated 10 July 2024, Tempest Minerals Limited ASX: TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the placement of the Shortfall arising from the non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer (Offer) offered on the basis of 1 new share for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per new share and has issued 79,573,471 shares raising a further $636,587, for a total raising of $830,602 from the Rights Issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Mining to Commence at Phillips Find

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenstone Resources Limited, an open pit mining Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (“BML” or the “Miner”) for the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find” or “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold Director and CEO Robert Eckford.

Rua Gold Planning Aggressive Drill Program for Reefton Assets in New Zealand, CEO Says

Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V) is planning an aggressive drill program at its New Zealand assets as it aims to become a dominant Reefton Goldfields explorer.

The move comes after its acquisition of Reefton Resources, a subsidiary of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG).

“We hold the whole Reefton Goldfields now. And we take on all the data that the Siren team has compiled over the last four years. We combine that with our data, and we also take on their local team,” CEO Robert Eckford said. “The next step is getting all that data, getting that local knowledge, and actually looking across the whole district (for) the most attractive drill sites.”

The chief executive added that the company will be employing artificial intelligence tools to help in this process.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Zone 3 2024 Drilling Program Commenced


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Gold Corp (TSXV: CGC)

Canadian Gold Corp. Makes New Gold Discovery Next to Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Deposit Samples 35.4 and 7.1 gpt Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Radiopharm Theranostics: Developing Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals for a Highly Underserved Oncology Sector

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

NextSource Materials Provides Molo Mine Update

Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek

