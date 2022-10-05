GamingInvesting News

Yea- Ji Oh and Lalitha Krishnan take on Director roles as Streamline's production studios scale up

- Today, Streamline Studios a global video game and Metaverse development company, announced two new senior leadership promotions for their internal team. Yea- Ji Oh now serves as the company's Division Director, and Lalitha Krishnan the Director of Studio Operations.

As Division Director, Oh will oversee global strategic initiatives for growth and expansion. In her seven years at Streamline Studios, Oh progressed from a Project Manager across game dev disciplines to the General Manager of an 80+ team of 3D Artists, Localization, and QA (Quality Assurance) Developers, to build an impressive credit list including MultiVersus , Little Nightmares II, and Street Fighter V. In this new role, Oh will use this knowledge and expertise in game dev management, building professional teams, and executive leadership to oversee and guide production process and talent acquisition at Streamline's newest studio in Bogota, Colombia .

"The games industry is full of passionate, diverse, and resilient people," comments Yea-Ji Oh, Divisions Director for Streamline Studios. "That's what attracted me to this industry. Now I can build teams and business infrastructure that offer technical creators around the world sustainable career paths and economic stability."

Krishnan, Director of Studio Operations for Streamline Studios Malaysia, brings her seven years of leading international HR and Operations to work side-by-side with recently announced Managing Director, Richard Cheah , to run the company's production headquarters in Kuala Lumpur with over 244 employees. She will be jointly responsible for strategic planning, and scaling business operations.

" I get great satisfaction from seeing others succeed where they believed there was no opportunity," adds Lalitha Krishnan , Director of Studio Operations, Streamline Studios Malaysia. "Every day, I learn from my peers. I am challenged, and I'm faced with opportunities to thrive. In my new role, I can directly shape that journey and path to success for the next generation of Streamline leaders."

Streamline Studios and its leadership team have consistently advocated for and served as active allies to women, people of color, and diversity in games. Streamline CEO and Co-Founder, Alexander Fernandez , is the Allyship Committee Chair for Women In Games International , and the company supports events and initiatives like HITEC , Latino Leaders, Code Maven, and Women Who Code.

"Streamline will always be committed to reflecting the world as it is with the internal growth and career progression of our teams," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline Studios. "As we expand globally, we need skilled, confident, and ambitious people leading from the front. Yea-Ji and Lalitha reflect the very best of Streamline and our belief that great games are made with diversity."

Streamline continues to underscore its commitment to supporting the growing demands of global game development by actively recruiting emerging talent within the gaming and tech industries. Streamline is hiring on-site and remote teams across its Colombia , Malaysia , USA , and Japan offices. For more information about job opportunities, visit Streamline Studios Careers.

About Streamline Studios

Since 2001, Streamline Studios has developed video games and Metaverse solutions. Their locations in Southeast Asia , Japan , and The Americas service international developers, publishers, and brands, including Capcom, Sony, and Epic Games.

Streamline believes that every person has the power to change their world, and we're doing everything in our power to give creators, developers, and builders worldwide a chance. Streamline connects global cultures by building bridges to the next two billion people in emerging markets and investing in games, interactive digital assets & Metaverse projects. Streamline creates social economic impact to build a future for everyone.

Media Contact
Megan Alba
The Silver Telegram
+1 (405) 973-8077
346094@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diversity-at-its-core-streamline-studios-promotes-two-female-leaders-to-support-global-expansion-and-operations-301641480.html

SOURCE Streamline Studios

SOURCE Streamline Studios

SOURCE Streamline Studios

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SOURCE Streamline Studios

Swarmio Media Adds 'Echo', A New Communication Solution for Gamers, to its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Echo Allows Ember Users to Earn Points that can be Exchanged for Voice and Data Credits from Participating Telecom Operators

  • Echo is the latest monetization solution added to Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to large gaming audiences in Africa , the Middle East , LATAM, and Asia via Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners.
  • Swarmio will bundle the Echo gamer communication solution with Ember's existing subscription services and promote it via the Ember Store to 100+ million captive telco users.
  • Echo is one of many unique features Swarmio is introducing to monetize Ember users, and builds on the success of Swarmio's previously announced 'Lagless' latency-optimizing solution, also available to Ember subscribers.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces the launch of Echo, a communication system that allows gamers to earn 'Ember' points that can be redeemed for voice and data credits with Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners. Echo is the latest monetization service to be added to Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to gamers across Asia Africa the Middle East and LATAM via Swarmio's partnerships with telecom operators ("telcos").

SOURCE Streamline Studios

Based on NFT and ACGN, NEXTYPE's NEO FANTASY is ready for the official launch after over 1-year tech development and optimization of the game system

NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games .

With the maturity of the GameFi market, the players are becoming well educated and eager for more high-quality blockchain games with reasonable and effective in-game economic design, sophisticated and enjoyable gameplays, and better experiences comparable with traditional games, which are exactly what NEO FANTASY is dedicated to present to the GameFi market and the global players.

SOURCE Streamline Studios

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th

  • 'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 'Friends Shot: Golf for All', launches its global service 'BORA Cup'
  • It unveils with prize money of 563,000 USD - the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament

- METABORA(Co-founders: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which is a global game development & publishing company, launches their casual golf game 『BIRDIESHOT: Enjoy & Earn』 in the global markets on Oct. 5th and will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 563,000 USD in total.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th.

'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 『Friends Shot: Golf for All』 in service home and abroad, is a casual golf game where you can make your own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

You can download 'BIRDIESHOT' from their brand page( https://www.birdieshot.io/ ) to play it; however, its gaming service is not available in some countries including China , South Korea , Singapore , etc. The pre-registrants who sign in the game and connect the wallet address in the game by October 12th will be rewarded with one RARE-tier 'Coach Con' character, one EPIC-tier random item box, etc.

In celebration of 'BIRDIESHOT' launching, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 2.4 million tBORA tokens worth of 563,000 USD (as of October 4th ). Total prize will be of the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament.

'Bora Cup' will be held 3 times in total: 1st tournament held from Nov. 1st to 7th ; 2nd one from Nov. 15th to 21st ; and final one from Nov. 29th to Dec. 12th . Users will compete each other through one-on-one match, and the champion will receive a big quantity of tBORA tokens.

In addition, METABORA will also hold a joint event with Ancient8 and GuildFi – global gaming guilds included in BORA Alliance. In such an event, users will be able to not only get the reward of 580,000 BIRDIE tokens, but participate in a variety of promotional events for game registration, quest achievement, in-game gold accumulation tournament, etc.

Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community; and GuildFi is a web3 gaming ecosystem which has secured powerful market position in the APAC region, with more than 280 thousand users and over 50 game partners.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

Meanwhile, METABORA hyped up expectations for 'BIRDIE SHOT' last April and June, successfully selling out both 'BIRDIESHOT' Character NFTs and Country Club Membership NFTs in advance.

For further information on 'BIRDIESHOT' and 'Bora Cup', you can visit their brand page of 'BIRDIESHOT' seen below; or check upcoming announcements in the game.

#APPENDIX

BIRDISHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
BORA Portal Site: https://www.boraportal.com/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ allen.meta@metabora.io

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdieshot-global-launching-on-october-5th-301641216.html

SOURCE BORANETWORK

SOURCE BORANETWORK

SOURCE BORANETWORK

SB22 Successfully Achieves GLI-33 Certification in Record Time

SB22 announced the certification of the Fi22 Sportsbook Platform by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). Fi22 is a next generation wagering platform that is uniquely built specifically for the US market and features a built-in Player Account Management module, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience. "SB22 represents a quantum leap forward in the industry. There is simply nothing like it in the market today in terms of user experience, whether for consumers on the front end or operators on the back end," said John Asher Thompson CEO of SB22.

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

"SB22 did a great job of achieving GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification expeditiously," said Salim L. Adatia , GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America . "Their development and commercial team worked diligently with GLI's testing and client services team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases. SB22's commitment to these test initiatives resulted in efficiency gains reducing the overall elapsed timeframe from submission to project completion."

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

Vik Shrestha , CCO of SB22, added, "Having our GLI-33 certification is a pivotal step for us and we are now open for business and ready to launch with our first clients. The industry has been waiting for this new technology and we are excited to showcase the innovation our world class development team has developed."

The Fi22 Platform is modular and scalable with the ability to develop new features faster and to integrate the latest technologies seamlessly. Using modern software architecture ensures the platform has greater stability and overall system security. Fi22 places the user experience at the forefront with Native iOS and Android mobile apps and an industry-first immersive VR betting platform.

"Our goal has been to build a platform that disrupts the industry reliance on legacy technology. Fi22 enables operators of all sizes to offer a vastly superior user experience while using the advanced automation capabilities to drive profitability by reducing operational overhead. Providing technology that enables operators to achieve results in more efficient ways such as with AI and ML-driven personalized marketing and responsible gaming tools will enable the industry to make a big leap forward and really deliver on its promises," said industry veteran Vladimir Jovanovic , COO of SB22.

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

For more information on Product:
www.sb22.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb22-successfully-achieves-gli-33-certification-in-record-time-301640915.html

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

Mana, the Debit Card and Rewards Program for Gamers, Is Now Live

The Mana App Can Be Downloaded Today on iOS and Android

Mana Interactive Inc ., a financial technology company serving gamers, today announced the launch of the Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program.* Download Mana today on iOS and Android .

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of "Live & Unleashed With The Dingo"

A Star-Studded Cast of Professional NASCAR Drivers and Gamers will Compete for Bragging Rights and the Illustrious Live & Unleashed Trophy

Heading into the second show of the second season of "Live & Unleashed with the Dingo," the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR.

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

