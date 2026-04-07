Director/PDMR Shareholding

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|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|April 7, 2026
|Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 30, 2026 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.Shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|Date of Transaction
|Share Type
|Number of dividend shares acquired
|Purchase price per Share
|Wael Sawan
|01 April 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|2,486.44716
|EUR 40.4578
|Wael Sawan
|01 April 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|527.92
|GBP 35.25802
|Sinead Gorman
|01 April 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|1,726.49108
|GBP 35.25802
|Philippa Bounds
|01 April 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|0.00482
|EUR 40.4578
|Philippa Bounds
|01 April 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|98.72712
|GBP 35.25802
|Peter Costello
|01 April 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|25.18554
|EUR 40.4578
|Peter Costello
|01 April 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|809.76937
|GBP 35.25802
|Cederic Cremers
|01 April 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|275.0696
|EUR 40.4578
|Machteld de Haan
|01 April 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|237.13363
|EUR 40.4578
|Machteld de Haan
|01 April 2026
|SHEL ADS (NYSE)
|17.69231
|USD 93.59
|Andrew Smith
|01 April 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|342.42509
|EUR 40.4578
|Rachel Solway
|01 April 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|69.05541
|GBP 35.25802
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|Julie Keefe
|Deputy Company Secretary
|ENQUIRIES
|Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|40.45780
|Volume
|2,486.44716
|Total
|100,596.18
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|2,486.44716
|Price
|40.45780
|Total
|100,596.18
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|35.25802
|Volume
|527.92
|Total
|18,613.41
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|527.92
|Price
|35.25802
|Total
|18,613.41
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|35.25802
|Volume
|1,726.49108
|Total
|60,872.66
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|1,726.49108
|Price
|35.25802
|Total
|60,872.66
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|40.45780
|Volume
|0.00482
|Total
|0.20
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|0.00482
|Price
|40.45780
|Total
|0.20
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|35.25802
|Volume
|98.72712
|Total
|3,480.92
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|98.72712
|Price
|35.25802
|Total
|3,480.92
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|40.45780
|Volume
|25.18554
|Total
|1,018.95
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|25.18554
|Price
|40.45780
|Total
|1,018.95
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|35.25802
|Volume
|809.76937
|Total
|28,550.86
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|809.76937
|Price
|35.25802
|Total
|28,550.86
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Cederic
|Last Name(s)
|Cremers
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Integrated Gas
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|40.45780
|Volume
|275.0696
|Total
|11,128.71
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|275.0696
|Price
|40.45780
|Total
|11,128.71
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|40.45780
|Volume
|237.13363
|Total
|9,593.90
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|237.13363
|Price
|40.45780
|Total
|9,593.90
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depository Shares (SHEL)
|Identification Code
|US7802593050
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|93.59000
|Volume
|17.69231
|Total
|1,655.82
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|17.69231
|Price
|93.59000
|Total
|1,655.82
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|New York
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Smith
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Trading and Supply
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|40.45780
|Volume
|342.42509
|Total
|13,853.77
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|342.42509
|Price
|40.45780
|Total
|13,853.77
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|35.25802
|Volume
|69.05541
|Total
|2,434.76
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|69.05541
|Price
|35.25802
|Total
|2,434.76
|Date of transaction
|01/04/2026
|Place of transaction
|London