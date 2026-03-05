Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
       
March 5, 2026      
       
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").
       
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of Shares Vested
Wael Sawan 04 March 2026 SHEL (LSE) 295,466.00
Sinead Gorman 04 March 2026 SHEL (LSE) 175,695.15
Philippa Bounds 04 March 2026 SHEL (LSE) 27,721.36
Peter Costello 04 March 2026 SHEL (LSE) 50,402.48
Andrew Smith 04 March 2026 Shell (AMS) 56,663.07
Rachel Solway 04 March 2026 SHEL (LSE) 24,949.23
Cederic Cremers 04 March 2026 Shell (AMS) 37,775.38
Machteld de Haan 04 March 2026 Shell (AMS) 37,775.38
       
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
       
       
Julie Keefe      
Deputy Company Secretary    
       
ENQUIRIES      
       
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  
       


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 295,466.00
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 295,466.00
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 175,695.15
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 175,695.15
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 27,721.36
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 27,721.36
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Peter
Last Name(s) Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 50,402.48
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 50,402.48
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 56,663.07
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 56,663.07
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 24,949.23
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 24,949.23
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Cederic
Last Name(s) Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 37,775.38
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 37,775.38
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Machteld
Last Name(s) de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 37,775.38
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 37,775.38
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

