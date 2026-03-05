Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Conversation (0)
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|March 5, 2026
|Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of Shares Vested
|Wael Sawan
|04 March 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|295,466.00
|Sinead Gorman
|04 March 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|175,695.15
|Philippa Bounds
|04 March 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|27,721.36
|Peter Costello
|04 March 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|50,402.48
|Andrew Smith
|04 March 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|56,663.07
|Rachel Solway
|04 March 2026
|SHEL (LSE)
|24,949.23
|Cederic Cremers
|04 March 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|37,775.38
|Machteld de Haan
|04 March 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|37,775.38
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|Julie Keefe
|Deputy Company Secretary
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|295,466.00
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|295,466.00
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|175,695.15
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|175,695.15
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|27,721.36
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|27,721.36
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|50,402.48
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|50,402.48
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Smith
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Trading and Supply
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|56,663.07
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|56,663.07
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|24,949.23
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|24,949.23
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Cederic
|Last Name(s)
|Cremers
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Integrated Gas
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|37,775.38
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|37,775.38
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|37,775.38
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|37,775.38
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|04/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue