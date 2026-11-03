Direct Connection Unleashes New Series of HEMI® V8 Crate Engine Packages

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- New program combines legendary HEMI® V8 performance, engine controller integration and Direct Connection exclusivity in one complete turnkey package geared toward both manual and automatic transmission applications
- All-new Direct Connection crate engine packages with controller kit are backed by three-year / 100,000-mile warranty
- Six new crate engine package options offer horsepower ranging from 385 horsepower to 1,025 horsepower with flex fuel capability
- New exclusive and branded shipping crates celebrate the heritage and performance legacy of SRT and Direct Connection
- Direct Connection crate engine packages will be available starting in the first quarter of 2027; final production content may vary by package, pricing to be announced
Direct Connection, the official factory-backed performance parts arm of Stellantis' SRT Performance division, unveils an all-new series of crate engine packages at the 2026 SEMA Show, delivering a new lineup of turnkey solutions engineered to simplify builds and maximize performance for enthusiast builders, racers and restoration specialists.
Every new engine package combines a Direct Connection crate engine and matching controller kit into a single, coordinated offering designed to put projects on the road faster and with greater efficiency. The series also introduces exclusive Direct Connection branding, serialized engine identification plaques and premium branded crate packaging.
"Our philosophy is simple: one part, one solution. If you're going to build something serious, you shouldn't have to guess whether all the pieces are going to work together," said Tim Kuniskis, head of American Brands, SRT Performance and Direct Connection division, Stellantis North America. "That's what these new Direct Connection crate engine packages are about. Everything you need, engineered to work together, in one turnkey package. Whether you're bringing a classic muscle car back to life or building something for the street or the track, we're making it easier to get the performance you want and the confidence that comes with it."
Expanding Product Lineup: Six New Packages With Manual and Automatic Transmission Options
345 Crate HEMI® Engine Package - Street Strip
(automatic P/N: DC345000AA, manual P/N: DC345010AA)
- 345-cubic-inch displacement
- 385 horsepower and 417 lb-ft torque
- Remanufactured performance engine block: cast iron with four-bolt powder metal caps
- Bore: 95mm
- Stroke: 90.9mm
- Crank material: nodular iron
- Connecting rods: floating pin powdered metal
- 319 aluminum HEMIspherical combustion cylinder heads
- Valve sizes:
- Intake: 52.1mm
- Exhaust: 39.4mm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- NEW unique black valve covers with raised Direct Connection branding
- Recommended automatic application: TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit (P/N: PW100075AA)
- Recommended manual application: TREMEC Magnum (P/N: PW100004)
New Direct Connection 345 Street Strip Crate Engine Package includes:
- Crate engine wiring / Power Distribution Center (PDC) kit
- Flashed powertrain control module (PCM)
- O2 sensors
- Accelerator pedal
- Shifter (automatic only)
- Brake press switch (automatic only)
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Fender tag with unique serialization and engine specifications
345 Crate HEMI Engine Package - Super Stock
(automatic P/N: DC345001AA, manual P/N: DC345011AA)
- 345-cubic-inch displacement
- 385 horsepower and 417 lb-ft torque
- New performance block: cast iron with four-bolt powder metal caps
- Bore: 95mm
- Stroke: 90.9mm
- Crank material: nodular iron
- Connecting rods: floating pin powdered metal
- 319 aluminum HEMIspherical combustion cylinder heads
- Valve sizes:
- Intake: 52.1mm
- Exhaust: 39.4mm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- NEW unique black valve covers with raised Direct Connection branding
- Recommended automatic application: TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit (P/N: PW100075AA)
- Recommended manual application: TREMEC Magnum (P/N: PW100004)
345 Super Stock upgrades:
- Redeye Valve Springs: Provides enhanced valvetrain control for improved high-RPM performance
- SRT Hellcat Oil Pump: Provides upgraded oiling capacity for improved lubrication
- Larger SRT Oil Filter: Provides increased filtration capacity
- SRT Oil Cooler: Provides improved oil temperature control during sustained high-load operation
New Direct Connection 345 Super Stock Crate Engine Package includes:
- Crate engine wiring / power distribution center (PDC) kit
- Flashed powertrain control module (PCM)
- O2 sensors
- Accelerator pedal
- Shifter (automatic only)
- Brake press switch (automatic only)
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Fender tag with unique serialization and engine specifications
392 Crate HEMI Engine Package - Street Strip
(automatic P/N: DC392000AA, manual P/N: DC392010AA)
- 392-cubic-inch displacement
- 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft torque
- Remanufactured performance block: cast iron with 4-bolt powder metal caps
- Bore: 103.9mm
- Stroke: 94.6mm
- Crank material: forged steel
- Connecting rods: floating pin powdered metal
- 319 aluminum HEMIspherical combustion cylinder heads
- Valve sizes:
- Intake: 54.3mm
- Exhaust: 42mm
- Compression ratio: 10.9:1
- Peak RPM: 6,400
- NEW HEMI orange valve covers with raised Direct Connection branding
- Recommended automatic application: TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit (P/N: PW100076AA)
- Recommended manual application: TREMEC Magnum (P/N: PW100004)
New Direct Connection 392 Street Strip Crate Engine Package includes:
- Crate engine wiring / power distribution center (PDC) kit
- Flashed powertrain control module (PCM)
- O2 sensors
- Accelerator pedal
- Shifter (automatic only)
- Brake press switch (automatic only)
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Fender tag with unique serialization and engine specifications
392 Crate HEMI Engine Package - Super Stock
(automatic P/N: DC392001AA, manual P/N: DC392011AA)
- 392-cubic-inch displacement
- 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft torque
- New performance block: cast iron with 4-bolt powder metal caps
- Bore: 103.9mm
- Stroke: 94.6mm
- Crank material: forged Steel
- Connecting rods: floating pin powdered metal
- 319 aluminum HEMIspherical combustion cylinder heads
- Valve sizes:
- Intake: 54.3mm
- Exhaust: 42mm
- Compression ratio: 10.9:1
- Peak RPM: 6,400
- New HEMI orange valve covers with raised Direct Connection branding
- Recommended automatic application: TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit (P/N: PW100076AA)
- Recommended manual application: TREMEC Magnum (P/N: PW100004)
392 Super Stock upgrades:
- Redeye Valve Springs: Provide enhanced valvetrain control for improved high-RPM performance
- SRT Hellcat Oil Pump: Provides upgraded oiling capacity for improved lubrication
- SRT Oil Cooler: Provides improved oil temperature control during sustained high-load operation
New Direct Connection 392 Super Stock Crate Engine Package includes:
- Crate engine wiring / power distribution center (PDC) kit
- Flashed powertrain control module (PCM)
- O2 sensors
- Accelerator pedal
- Shifter (automatic only)
- Brake press switch (automatic only)
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Fender tag with unique serialization and engine specifications
Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Package - Super Stock
(automatic P/N: DC376101AA, manual P/N: DC376111AA)
- 376-cubic-inch displacement
- Up to 885 horsepower and 787 lb-ft of torque in High Octane Mode
- 2.7L IHI twin screw supercharger
- Performance block: cast iron with 4-bolt powder metal caps
- Bore: 103.9mm
- Stroke: 90.9mm
- Crank material: forged alloy steel
- Connecting rods: forged powdered metal steel with diamond-like coating wrist pins
- Cylinder heads: 356 aluminum HEMIspherical combustion chamber cylinder heads
- Valve sizes:
- Intake: 54.3mm
- Exhaust: 42mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Peak RPM: 6,500
- NEW unique red valve covers with raised Direct Connection branding
- Required automatic application: TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit (P/N: PW100074AA)
- Recommended manual application: TREMEC Magnum (P/N: PW100004)
New Direct Connection Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Super Stock Crate Engine Package includes:
- Crate engine wiring / power distribution center (PDC) kit
- Flashed powertrain control module (PCM)
- O2 sensors
- Accelerator pedal
- Shifter (automatic only)
- Brake press switch (automatic only)
- Hellephant 426 supercharger pulley
- 180-degree performance thermostat
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Fender tag with unique serialization and engine specifications
Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Package - Super Stock
(automatic P/N: DC376201AA, manual P/N: DC376211AA)
- 376-cubic-inch displacement
- Capable of 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft torque on E85 blend
- 3.0L IHI Supercharger with improved intercooler and larger snout
- 3.02-inch pulley for increased boost
- 105mm throttle body
- Ethanol sensor and upgraded fuel rail and injectors for improved fuel flow to support E85 fuel
- Upgraded pistons with top land cutback to improve combustion sealing
- Billet steel main caps for improved strength
- Performance block: cast iron with 4-bolt billet steel main caps
- Bore: 103.9mm
- Stroke: 90.9mm
- Crank material: forged alloy steel
- Connecting rods: forged powdered metal steel with diamond-like coating wrist pins
- 356 aluminum HEMIspherical combustion cylinder heads
- Valve sizes:
- Intake: 54.3mm
- Exhaust: 42mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Peak RPM: 6,500
- NEW unique yellow valve covers with raised Direct Connection branding
- Required automatic application: TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit (P/N: PW100067AB)
- Recommended manual application: TREMEC Magnum (P/N: PW100004)
New Direct Connection Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate Engine Package includes:
- Crate engine wiring / power distribution center (PDC) kit
- Flashed powertrain control module (PCM)
- O2 sensors
- Accelerator pedal
- Shifter (automatic only)
- Brake press switch (automatic only)
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Fender tag with unique serialization and engine specifications
All new engine packages are designed for plug-and-play use with new TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission crates, as well as the TREMEC manual transmission.
New TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission crates include:
- 4.71:1 performance-oriented first gear
- Wide 7.06:1 overall ratio speed
- Dual overdrive 7th and 8th gears
- Electronically controlled torque-converter architecture
- High-performance OEM starter, ensuring reliable starting power
- Direct Connection branded crate
- Features 12-month / 12,000-mile warranty
- P/N varies per engine application:
- 345 HEMI: P/N: PW100075AA
- 392 HEMI: P/N: PW100076AA
- 6.2L Redeye: P/N: PW100074AA
- 6.2L C170 Hellephant: P/N: PW100067AB
Experience Direct Connection Crate Engine Packages at SEMA 2026
SEMA attendees can visit the Direct Connection display to view the complete engine portfolio, speak directly with technical experts and learn more about the newest HEMI crate engine package and transmission offerings.
Also on display, and first shown at SEMA in 2024, is a restored 1967 Plymouth GTX that has been elevated to true modern muscle-car form and proudly returns as the first build with the newly announced Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Package - Super Stock paired with the TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission kit.
"When we showed this GTX at SEMA in 2024, the original owner we bought it from wasn't exactly thrilled that we had turned his muscle car into an EV," said Kuniskis. "We heard him. So this year, we fixed it. We put a supercharged HEMI back under the hood, and I have a feeling he's going to like this version a whole lot better."
Exterior
- Frostbite Blue exterior paint and lowered stance
- Rides on lowered three-link suspension with 18-by-9-inch BTG Vintage Bronze forged magnesium wheels and Pirelli P-ZERO (PZ4) tires
- Custom-shaved, body-color bumpers are tucked in and trimmed to fenders
- Widened rear-wheel openings for an aggressive and modern look
- Satin Black trim includes grille, window trim, dual-side mirrors and tail panel
- Vintage hood includes custom dual stripes with large HEMI scoop
- Carbon-fiber front splitter and custom low-profile rear spoiler
Interior
- Unique driver interface system features custom gauges, all housed in custom-designed cluster bezel
- Gone is original three-spoke round steering wheel in favor of more modern leather-wrapped, flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel finished in Vintage Bronze surrounded by IndiGo Blue leather and bright orange accent stitching
- Blue interior door panels include Vintage Bronze accents and manual window cranks to preserve classic look and feel
- Original low-back seats have been replaced with more supportive front seats, modified from Jeep Wrangler
- Both front and rear seats are covered in IndiGo Blue premium leather with Gunmetal suede inner bolsters, finished with Vintage Bronze and bright orange accent stitching that matches high-voltage wiring under hood
- Eliminating rear-center seating position creates custom 2 + 2 layout
- Unlike original Plymouth GTX, the Mopar design team installed IndiGo Blue three-point front seat belts and matching IndiGo Blue lap belts for rear passengers
- Newly designed center console adds modern-day creature comforts
Direct Connection crate engine packages will be available starting in the first quarter of 2027. Production content may vary. Pricing to be announced.
Direct Connection
The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the Mopar dealer network, includes modern performance, crate engine, race and vintage muscle high-performance products for Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Direct Connection offers factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and leading aftermarket brands with warranty coverage for added peace of mind. Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis