Legendary Creator Piero "pgod" Ramirez and 5x Champion Matthew "Mero" Faitel Join Storied Esports Organization

Dignitas, the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced that the organization has entered one of the world's most popular video game titles, Fortnite.  The nineteen-year-old esports organization will focus on both competitive and content creator opportunities presented by the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite, a game developed by publisher Epic Games and played by over 350 million gamers worldwide.

The Dignitas Fortnite roster is headlined by several of the game's most talented and recognized stars. Piero "pgod" Ramirez (age 21), originally from Lima, Peru and now based in Maryland , is considered the game's top-ranked Spanish-speaking competitive player. His likable personality and gameplay has resulted in a fanbase of over 2.2 million followers. The bilingual US-based pgod was invited to his first invitational at Streamer Bowl III: Los Angeles in February 2022 . Paired with NFL Player Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, pgod made history as the first Spanish-speaking player to win a major Twitch Rivals Fornite LAN event.

Five-time Fortnite Championship Series Champion (FNCS), Matthew "Mero" Faitel (age 17), from Michigan , joins Dignitas at a time where he is widely regarded as the best player in North America and has developed a social media following surpassing 600,000 fans. Mero's five FNCS titles are more than any player in the game's history. Alongside pgod and their respective trio-partner, Mero recently won two $10,000 Twitch Rivals Series events in April, 2022. In the Chapter 2, Season 4 Grand Finals, Mero claimed the title of the highest scoring player in North America and thus was voted, by the community, as the best player of 2021.Two-time Fortnite Championship Series Champion, Lucas "Duke z" Cardenas (age 16), from Tennessee , rounds out the initial competitive roster for Dignitas Fortnite.

"Dignitas has been scouting for the right opportunity to enter Fortnite, ensuring that our entry into this competitive and culturally relevant title would make a significant splash in the community," said Dignitas General Manager, James Baker . "We have recruited three of the game's most successful and promising superstars to lead our competitive Fortnite initiative and are confident pgod, Mero and Dukez will be successful in bringing even more Championships to our ever-growing trophy case."

"I'm thrilled to be with such a great organization with an incredible history," said Matthew "Mero" Faitel. "I'm ready to take the next step of my career and hope to bring a championship to Dignitas in the near future."

Piero "pgod" Ramirez shared, "I'm excited to be a part of this team, and know we'll make a really good impact with the amazing managers and staff that are in this team."

Joining pgod, Mero and Dukez is manager Tarun "Fifty" Krishnan, an Fortnite endemic personality with an extensive history of growing teams from the ground up, and scaling their social media following.

Dignitas' announcement comes days before Mero, pgod and Dukez compete in the highly contested Fortnite Championship Series, which begins on May 4, 2022 . Fans can tune-in to watch on Twitch.tv/Mero and Twitch.tv/pgod , and follow Dignitas Fortnite on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/dignitasfn ), YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHsi8VCHIhIr1Yyu_xUwAY ) and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/dignitasfn/ ).

In the coming weeks, Dignitas will roll out additional Fortnite related announcements including the addition of popular content creators and fan engagement opportunities leveraging the Fortnite universe and its community.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Jan Jones Blackhurst to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jan Jones Blackhurst to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Jones Blackhurst satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Ms. Blackhurst's appointment will bring the size of the Board to seven members.

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Jones Blackhurst, a highly distinguished leader, to our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be of great value to our Company as we expand our iGaming and esports operations and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing, exciting world of real money esports wagering. This is a critical time in our evolution, and I am confident that Jan will be an effective steward of the Company's growth and quickly become a valued counselor to the Board and our leadership team given her significant insight and perspective."

Truist acquires mobile savings gamification pioneer Long Game

Acquisition underscores Truist's commitment to financial wellness, technology innovation and diversity

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it has acquired Long Game, the award-winning gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances. Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks. Truist will leverage Long Game's innovative technology to help its clients build long-term financial wellness and advance its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000

Virtual Pangea's Discord channel was overflowing with excitement and adrenaline on Saturday, April 23 when ten players were competing live in Hogeman game Battle Royale grand finale for a Tesla Model 3 or $55,000 worth of Eth.

Winner of Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition Goes Home with $55,000 (PRNewsfoto/Virtual Pangea)

The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition, with the ten winners taking home $63.000 worth of prizes.

It was a true nail-biter of a race viewed by over 6,000 people, watching Bartek Polak (@Light1323) from Poland , winning the grand prize with an overall speed run game record time of 24 minutes and 10 seconds.

"The experience was amazing! As I was beating my previous scores, I felt nostalgia, adding the smallest details to improve by just milliseconds", said Polak, the winner of the tournament. "Hogeman is fun to play, as long as you keep exploring and developing new strategies. I was nervous during the live event, but the fact that each of the ten players were winners of Virtual Pangea prizes made me just go for it and do my best…and it worked!"

Competition was tight, with second runner-up, Antons Fridrihs (@Thesviborg), Latvia , finishing with 24 minutes and 37 seconds and winning $3,000 worth of USDC, followed by PhD in Physics graduate Harley Rutherford (@MoodyTornado), Australia , finish third place with only a 10 second difference and a prize of $2,000 worth of USDC.

"Well done to all ten competitors for their game and their comradery. Our hard work of making this final event an enjoyable and thrilling experience for our audience and Hogeman Club members has paid off," commented Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea. "We're pleased with the outcome, seeing the social platforms attendance and interactions, the friendships that were made and the level of preparation and strategy the contestants had to put in when playing Hogeman."

The Speedrun Tournament - Tesla Edition, started in the middle of January 2022 , when Hogeman Club NFT owners got an exclusive invite to invest in one of the unique NFTs in the collection and try their skills at speed running through nine levels, while fighting one evil crypto boss at a time. The ten best times on the leaderboard, announced at the end of the tournament on April 15 , qualified for Battle Royale.

Between April 15-23 , the "fantastic ten" had a warm-up week to complete all nine levels and play their best times. On the day of Battle Royale each player had 10 minutes to beat the mighty InfluencerX boss in level nine, with the entire world watching them do this live.

The Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition is the first in a series of Hogeman tournaments that aims to bring together 2D indie gaming powered by Web3 technology. Being the owner of one of the 760 NFTs in the Hogeman Club collection opens a world of possibilities and pre-events promotions that will include future gaming Hogeman tournaments. To stay up to date with what's coming, check out Virtual Pangea's Cryptic Pixel game studio that has just launched its website .

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland , the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain-connected art and gaming.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809737/Virtual_Pangea.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-of-hogeman-speedrun-tournament-tesla-edition-goes-home-with-55-000--301538138.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q1 2022 results presentation

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 10 May 2022 .

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q1 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS PARTNERS WITH HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP TO DEVELOP MOBILE GAMING AND P2E INTERACTIVE NFT EXPERIENCE FOR UPCOMING HORROR FILM RELEASE 'FEAR'

- On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.'  On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android.  The cross integration of film and P2E gaming has not been successfully done before. FEAR the game is based on their film titled 'FEAR' which was directed by Deon Taylor ( The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale ) and stars Joseph Sikora ( Power, Ozarks ) in the leading role.

According to Fear director, Deon Taylor ; "The Fear game allows us to naturally develop audience affinity for characters and a story they may not be familiar with yet. Hidden Empire Film Group films are made for the excitement of a diverse demographic. This partnership allows us to create a community directly with those of our Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

