DIAGNOS to Present at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit

Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK,OTC:DGNOF) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FSE: 4D4A) ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation"), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

André Larente, CEO of Diagnos, will be presenting and attending investor meetings as well as participating on a panel discussion during the event. "With our recent successful MDSAP audit we are poised for growth due to pending in process regulatory approvals from Saudi FDA, Health Canada and the FDA. We are looking forward to present our Company to New investors at the Centurian One Capital summit, " said André Larente.

Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation only event that brings together the worlds leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel which epitomizes Bahamian refinement and sophistication. Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau's Cable Beach, the event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT
Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

About Diagnos

Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President
Diagnos Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

