DIAGNOS to Extend Exercise Period of Stock Warrants Expiring on November 9, 2025

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of an aggregate of 1,125,000 stock warrants (each a "Warrant") issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on May 9, 2024 and set to expire on November 9, 2025.

Subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") consent, the extended expiry date shall be August 5, 2026 (the "Amendment"). All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the Warrants exercise price of $0.40 per common share of the Corporation, will remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.

The Corporation will issue a follow up press release solely in the case where the Exchange rejects the application for the Amendment.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224

