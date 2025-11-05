Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the third-quarter 2025. The company also declared its quarterly dividend and provided an updated 2025 outlook. Devon's earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon's website, www.devonenergy.com .

The company's third-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com .

Investor Contact
investor.relations@dvn.com
405-228-4450 		Media Contact
Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Devon EnergyDVNNYSE:DVNOil and Gas Investing
DVN
The Conversation (0)
8:30pm est

BTV Showcases Plant-Based Food, Smart Tech and ETF Investments

On national TV Sat. Aug 7 & Sun. Aug 8, 2021 - BTV-Business Television looks at investment opportunities ranging from plant-based foods to data intelligence.Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:Boosh Food Inc. (CSE: VEGI) - Making plant-based... Keep Reading...
ca.linkedin.com

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports Record Trading Volume and Capital Raised for January 2021

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of January 2021, which were highlighted by the highest monthly trading volume in the Exchange's history and a record amount of capital raised by CSE-listed issuers.January 2021... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 5, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the results of our North Bokor seismic program leading to the confirmation of a third anticlinal dome structure buried under the flat valley... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 5 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 31, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 31 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Related News

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Aluminum Investing

Alpha HPA Secures AU$30 Million Funding for Gladstone Project

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit