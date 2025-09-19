Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

On September 18, 2024, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft ("DB") disposed of 1 Common Share of Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (the "Issuer") though the facilities of the TSX Exchange for a consideration of $24.23. This represents a change of 0.000001% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

Immediately prior to the transaction DB and the Joint Actors together held 10,907,430 Common Shares representing 9.4818% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the transaction DB and the Joint Actors together hold 10,907,429 Common Shares representing 9.4818% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

The transaction was made for general working capital purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, DB and the Joint Actors may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

DB was formed under the laws of Germany and its principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be obtained from Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, Ziegelhaeuser Landstrasse 3, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany, +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.


